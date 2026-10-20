A little speaker for the road, a big soundbar for the sofa, and JBL discounts worth exploring

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read moreRead less
Good audio can change how you enjoy everyday moments, whether you're listening to music on a morning walk, taking a speaker on a weekend trip, or settling in to watch a film at home. But the right choice depends on where you plan to use it, how much portability matters, and the kind of listening experience you want.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue)View Details
₹2,849
JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Black)View Details
₹3,499
JBL Clip 5, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, 12hrs of Playtime, Integrated Carabiner, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Dust & Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue)View Details
₹4,499
JBL Charge 6, Powerful Pro Sound with AI Sound Boost Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker,28 Hrs Playtime, Auracast Multi-Speaker Connection, Built in Power Bank, IP68 Waterproof & dustproof, SandView Details
₹19,999
JBL Bar 800 Pro, 7.1 (5.1.2) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar, True Dolby Atmos 3D Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer,PureVoice, HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi+BT & Optical Input,720W, 2 yrs WarrantyView Details
₹54,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 offers a chance to explore JBL's special discounts across its audio product range. Whether you're looking for a compact speaker for travel, a rugged option for outdoor listening, or a soundbar for your home entertainment setup, there's an option for every need. Here's a look at what JBL offers in India, focusing on products for different listening needs and budgets.
The JBL Go 3 is a compact Bluetooth speaker for those who want music on the go without the bulk. Its rugged fabric build and IP67 water- and dust-resistance make it suitable for outdoor listening. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, its price has dropped from ₹3,499 to ₹2,849, making this portable JBL speaker worth considering for everyday use.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Whether you're heading out for a walk, meeting friends, or packing for a weekend trip, the JBL Go 4 makes it easy to take your music with you. Its compact design fits easily in a bag, and its IP67-rated build protects against dust and water. With JBL Pro Sound and up to seven hours of playback, it's ideal for everyday listening. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, its price drops from ₹3,999 to ₹2,999, saving you ₹1,000.
Whether you're heading out for a hike, cycling around town, or spending a day outdoors, the JBL Clip 5 makes it easy to take your music with you. Its integrated carabiner clips onto a bag or belt, and its IP67 rating provides protection against dust and water. The portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of playback, with Playtime Boost extending it further. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, its price drops from ₹4,999 to ₹4,499, saving you ₹500.
For long road trips, outdoor gatherings, or all-day music, the JBL Charge 6 delivers powerful sound and practical features. Its AI Sound Boost technology optimises audio output, while the 28-hour battery life lets you listen longer between charges. The IP68-rated design protects against dust and water, and the built-in power bank can charge your phone when its battery runs low. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, the speaker is available for ₹19,999, down from ₹22,999, saving you ₹3,000.
For movie nights, the right sound system can make dialogue clearer and action scenes more immersive. The JBL Bar 800 Pro combines 720W of output with Dolby Atmos and detachable wireless surround speakers to deliver a more cinematic experience at home. Its 10-inch wireless subwoofer adds depth, while PureVoice makes dialogue easier to hear. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, its price drops from ₹69,999 to ₹54,999, saving you ₹15,000 on this home entertainment upgrade.
JBL product
Original price
Discounted price
Money saved
|JBL Go 3
|₹3,499
|₹2,849
|₹650
|JBL Go 4
|₹3,999
|₹2,999
|₹1,000
|JBL Clip 5
|₹4,999
|₹4,499
|₹500
|JBL Charge 6
|₹22,999
|₹19,999
|₹3,000
|JBL Bar 800 Pro
|₹69,999
|₹54,999
|₹15,000
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 features deals on audio products, including Bluetooth speakers, headphones, earbuds and soundbars. Discounts vary by brand and model, and eligible purchases may qualify for additional bank offers, cashback or no-cost EMI. Check the product listing for the final price and applicable terms before buying.
Yes. Eligible shoppers can get a 10% instant discount when using SBI credit or debit cards or eligible credit card EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users may also qualify for cashback, subject to the offer terms. The available benefits depend on the product, payment method, and customer eligibility.
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Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn....Read more
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