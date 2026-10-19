A missed delivery or an unexpected visitor can ruin your day. These CCTV cameras under ₹5,000 help you stay alert

A little peace of mind at home can go a long way, especially when you're at work or travelling. A security camera lets you check on your home, monitor deliveries, or see what your pets are up to, all from your phone. You don't need to spend a fortune to enjoy these conveniences.

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The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 lets you explore affordable home security options with features like colour night vision, motion alerts, and two-way audio. From Wi-Fi CCTV cameras under ₹5000 for indoor monitoring to weatherproof outdoor models, there's an option for every space and need. If you're looking for the best CCTV camera for your home, this listicle explores popular choices, compares wireless security cameras, explains CCTV camera prices in India, and helps you find a smart surveillance camera that suits your home.

When you're away from home, checking in on your surroundings can put your mind at ease. The Maizic Smarthome camera lets you monitor a room remotely, with pan-and-tilt movement to view different areas. It also features colour night vision, motion detection and two-way audio. For local storage, the camera supports microSD cards up to 128GB.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 3MP HD COVERAGE Pan-and-tilt, 355-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical rotation NIGHT VISION Colour night vision SMART FEATURES Motion detection, two-way talk, multi-user viewing CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi Reason to buy Pan-and-tilt movement helps cover a wider area. Two-way audio enables remote conversations. Supports memory cards up to 128GB. Reason to avoid Storage support is limited to 128GB. Needs Wi-Fi for connected features. Outdoor installation suitability should be verified.

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Whether you want to check on your pets or keep an eye on activity at home, the MANOMAY Protect Bot makes remote monitoring easier. Its 360-degree view and AI human-tracking cover a wider area, while colour night vision lets you monitor after dark. You can also speak through its two-way audio system, use Alexa voice controls, and store footage on a memory card of up to 256GB.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 3MP COVERAGE 360-degree pan-and-tilt monitoring NIGHT VISION Colour night vision SMART FEATURES AI human tracking, two-way audio, Alexa voice control CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi Reason to buy 360-degree coverage helps monitor a room. AI human tracking follows movement. Supports memory cards up to 256GB. Reason to avoid Wi-Fi is required for connected monitoring. Indoor placement is the primary use case. Tracking accuracy can vary with surroundings.

A camera that can pan around the room helps you monitor multiple areas. The Godrej EVE Pro 3 offers 360-degree viewing, AI human tracking, and motion detection to help you monitor activity. Its two-way talk feature lets you communicate remotely, while Alexa compatibility adds voice control. You can also save recordings to a microSD card (up to 256 GB).

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels COVERAGE Pan 352 degrees, tilt 58 degrees NIGHT VISION All-time colour view SMART FEATURES AI human detection, motion tracking, two-way audio, Alexa support CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi Reason to buy Pan-and-tilt movement helps cover different angles. Human tracking and motion alerts. Supports memory cards up to 256GB. Reason to avoid Designed primarily for indoor use. Requires Wi-Fi for remote monitoring. Memory card may need to be purchased separately.

Monitoring an entrance, balcony, or driveway requires a camera built for outdoor conditions. The MANOMAY Protect Air has an IP66-rated body that resists dust and water, making it suitable for outdoor surveillance. It also features colour night vision and AI human detection to help you monitor activity after dark. The 10x digital zoom and two-way audio also let you check on your property remotely.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels COVERAGE Fixed bullet camera, 10X digital zoom NIGHT VISION Colour night vision SMART FEATURES AI human detection, two-way audio CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi Reason to buy IP66 rating supports outdoor installation. AI human detection helps identify people. Supports memory cards up to 256GB. Reason to avoid Fixed coverage cannot follow movement around a room. Digital zoom does not provide optical magnification. Requires a suitable power source.

A camera that moves with activity gives you more flexibility when monitoring a room. The MANOMAY Protect Pro Mini uses pan-and-tilt movement and smart tracking to follow activity across its field of view. Colour night vision helps you monitor the space in low light, while two-way audio lets you communicate remotely. It supports both memory cards and cloud storage, plus Alexa voice control.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels COVERAGE 266-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical rotation NIGHT VISION Full-colour night vision SMART FEATURES Human detection, motion detection, smart tracking, two-way audio, Alexa support CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi Reason to buy Pan-and-tilt movement helps monitor different corners. Supports local and cloud storage. Includes smart tracking and two-way audio. Reason to avoid Cloud storage may involve additional costs. Requires Wi-Fi for connected features. Placement affects the area monitored.

If you prefer to check on your home only when needed, activity-detection features can be useful. The CP PLUS CP-E41Q offers AI human detection and motion tracking, along with 4MP resolution for capturing footage. Its infrared night vision helps monitor darker areas, while cloud recording lets you save videos. The camera also includes two-way communication and a privacy mode for added control.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 4MP, 2560 × 1440 pixels COVERAGE 355-degree pan and 71-degree tilt NIGHT VISION Infrared night vision, up to 15 metres SMART FEATURES AI human detection, motion tracking, privacy mode, two-way talk CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi, Google Home and Alexa support Reason to buy 4MP resolution captures detailed footage. AI human detection and motion tracking. Supports Google Home and Alexa. Reason to avoid Infrared night vision doesn't provide full-colour footage. Cloud recording terms may vary. Requires a stable network for remote viewing.

Not all properties have reliable Wi-Fi, particularly farms, construction sites, and remote locations. The Trueview 3MP bullet camera uses a 4G SIM connection to monitor areas with adequate mobile network coverage. Its IP66-rated body is built for outdoor use, and colour night vision plus nine infrared LEDs support surveillance in low light. This makes it a good option for entrances, open spaces, and properties away from home.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 3MP, 1296p HD COVERAGE Fixed bullet camera NIGHT VISION All-time colour recording, nine IR LEDs SMART FEATURES Outdoor security monitoring CONNECTIVITY 4G SIM-based connectivity Reason to buy 4G connectivity works without home Wi-Fi. IP66 rating supports outdoor installation. Suitable for remote sites with cellular coverage. Reason to avoid Requires a compatible SIM and data plan. Performance depends on mobile network strength. Power arrangements need consideration at remote sites.

Whether you're checking on a pet or confirming a delivery has arrived, remote access makes everyday monitoring easier. The Trueview Mini Pan-Tilt camera offers 360-degree viewing, human detection, and colour night vision to help you track activity around the room. Its two-way audio lets you communicate through the camera, while microSD card support up to 256GB and cloud storage provide recording options.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels COVERAGE Pan-and-tilt movement NIGHT VISION All-time colour viewing SMART FEATURES Human detection, motion detection, tampering detection, smart tracking, two-way audio CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi and Ethernet Reason to buy Pan-and-tilt movement helps cover a wider area. Supports memory cards up to 256GB. Offers human detection and smart tracking. Reason to avoid Requires Wi-Fi for connected monitoring. Cloud storage may involve additional costs. Indoor placement is the primary use case.

In a living room or another shared space, a wider field of view can help reduce blind spots. The Qubo Smart Cam 360° offers panoramic monitoring with 4MP video, letting you check activity around the room. AI person detection alerts you when someone is present, while colour night vision lets you monitor in low light. The camera also includes two-way talk, with microSD and cloud storage to save footage.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 4MP COVERAGE 360-degree panoramic monitoring NIGHT VISION Colour night vision SMART FEATURES AI person detection, two-way talk CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi Reason to buy 4MP resolution for detailed footage. 360-degree panoramic monitoring. Supports microSD and cloud storage. Reason to avoid Wi-Fi is required for connected features. Cloud storage may involve subscription costs. Detection performance depends on the environment.

For entrances, driveways, and other outdoor areas, a wide viewing angle lets you monitor more space with a single camera. The Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 180° offers a 180-degree field of view, 4MP video, and AI person detection. Its dual night vision lets you monitor after dark, while an automatic alarm and spotlight draw attention to detected activity. It records footage directly to the cloud, so you don't need a memory card.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 4MP COVERAGE 180-degree field of view NIGHT VISION Dual night vision SMART FEATURES AI person detection, automatic alarm, spotlight CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi Reason to buy 180-degree field of view covers a broad area. Records directly to the cloud, no SD card needed. IP66 rating supports outdoor use. Reason to avoid Cloud storage terms should be checked. Fixed coverage cannot follow movement like a pan-tilt camera. Spotlight and alarm may not suit every installation.

Factors to consider when purchasing a CCTV camera under ₹ 5,000

Indoor or outdoor use : Choose an indoor camera for rooms and an IP66-rated outdoor CCTV camera for areas exposed to dust and rain.

Video resolution : A 2MP camera typically records Full HD footage, while 3MP and 4MP models capture more detail under suitable conditions.

Night vision : Infrared night vision records in black and white, while colour night vision can retain colour in low light with sufficient illumination.

Connectivity : Wi-Fi cameras need a stable wireless network. A 4G SIM camera suits locations without broadband but may involve data charges.

Storage : Check microSD card capacity and cloud recording options. Cloud storage may require a subscription.

Smart features : Human detection can reduce unnecessary motion alerts, while motion tracking helps follow activity. Two-way audio lets you communicate remotely.

Installation and support : Check power requirements, app compatibility, warranty and installation costs before choosing a CCTV camera under ₹ 5,000. How Do These CCTV Cameras Compare?

CCTV camera Camera resolution Coverage Night vision Maizic Smarthome Wi-Fi Indoor Camera 3MP Pan-and-tilt Colour night vision MANOMAY Protect Bot 3MP 360-degree pan-and-tilt Colour night vision Godrej EVE Pro 3 3MP 360-degree viewing Night vision MANOMAY Protect Air 3MP Fixed bullet camera, 10x digital zoom Colour night vision MANOMAY Protect Pro Mini 3MP Pan-and-tilt with smart tracking Full-colour night vision CP PLUS CP-E41Q 4MP Smart monitoring with motion tracking Infrared night vision Trueview 4G SIM Bullet Camera 3MP Fixed bullet camera All-time colour night vision Trueview Mini Pan-Tilt Camera 3MP 360-degree pan-and-tilt All-time colour night vision Qubo Smart Cam 360° (2026 Edition) 4MP 360-degree panoramic viewing Colour night vision Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 180° 4MP 180-degree viewing angle Dual night vision

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