A screen can be a window, a cinema or a stadium. These 10 TVs explore all three sides of the living room

A good TV can transform how you watch movies and sports at home, but choosing the right one takes more than picking the biggest screen you can afford. Movies benefit from strong contrast, rich colours and capable HDR, while sports demand smooth motion and clear handling of fast-paced action. That makes features such as high refresh rates, advanced backlighting and picture processing increasingly important when choosing between models. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 also makes this a timely opportunity to upgrade, with up to 65% off select smart TVs and projectors, plus a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI Credit and Debit Card and EMI transactions. With QLED, Mini LED and OLED models competing across price points, here are 10 TVs worth considering for your next home entertainment upgrade.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Xiaomi (139 cm) 55 inch Smartchoice FX Pro 4K QLED Smart | HDR10+ | 34W Box Speakers | 120Hz Game Booster | Filmmaker Mode | Fire TV | L55MB-FPIN View Details Check Offers Lumio Vision 9 139cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-MiniLED Google TV EPIC1-ADSG View Details Check Offers Samsung 55 inch (138cm) Mini LED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | 30W Speakers | 4K Upscaling | Mini-LED HDR | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA55M2EHAULXL View Details Check Offers TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) Smartchoice 4K UHD Smart QLED Google TV | QD-Mini LED Dimming | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 3GB RAM | 55T8D View Details Check Offers LG 164 cms (65 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 65NU870BPLA 2026 View Details Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro is a sensible choice for viewers who want a versatile TV without spending heavily on premium display technology. Its QLED panel and HDR10+ support can make movies look more vibrant, while Filmmaker Mode helps with cinematic content. The 120Hz Game Booster also helps with fast-moving sports and gaming.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 60Hz, up to 120Hz Game Booster Processor Quad-core A55 Operating system Fire OS 8 Audio 34W with Dolby Audio and DTS:X Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports (1 x eARC), 2 USB 2.0 ports Reasons to buy QLED panel with HDR10+ Filmmaker Mode 120Hz Game Booster Reason to avoid Native refresh rate is 60Hz Audio lacks bass Picture processing is basic

2. Lumio Vision 9 139cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-MiniLED Google TV EPIC1-ADSG Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Lumio Vision 9 targets viewers who want a higher-contrast picture for movies without stepping up to an OLED TV. Its QD-Mini LED panel combines quantum-dot colour with Mini LED backlighting, and Dolby Vision support further strengthens its HDR credentials. The 55-inch screen and Google TV platform make it equally suited to sports and streaming.

Specifications Display 55-inch QD-Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 144Hz Processor BOSS quad-core Operating system Google TV Audio 24W, Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, Ethernet Reasons to buy QD-Mini LED display Dolby Vision support 144Hz refresh rate Reason to avoid Relatively unfamiliar brand Built-in audio is modest Picture processing lacks the polish of premium rivals

Samsung's 55-inch Mini LED TV is designed for viewers who want better contrast and smarter picture processing without moving to OLED. Its Mini LED backlighting helps separate bright and dark areas, while 4K upscaling can improve older content. The 120Hz DLG mode and Motion Xcelerator also make it a capable option for sports.

Specifications Display 55-inch Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 60Hz, 120Hz DLG Processor Mini LED Processor 4K Operating system Tizen Audio 30W, 2-channel with OTS Lite Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports with eARC, 1 USB-A port, Ethernet Reasons to buy Mini LED backlighting 4K upscaling Seven years of OS upgrades Reason to avoid Native refresh rate is 60Hz 30W speaker system No Dolby Vision

The TCL T8D is a strong fit for viewers who split their time between movies, sports and gaming. Its QLED panel delivers punchier colours, while the 144Hz refresh rate is especially useful for fast-paced action. Dolby Atmos support and Google TV round out the package, making it a versatile 55-inch option for everyday entertainment.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 144Hz Processor AiPQ Pro 64-bit quad-core Operating system Google TV Audio 34W with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, 4 HDMI ports, 1 USB 3.0 port Reasons to buy 144Hz refresh rate QLED display Dolby Atmos support Reason to avoid Only one USB port Audio output is average Black levels trail Mini LED and OLED

The LG NU87 makes a case for a larger screen without jumping into OLED pricing. Its 65-inch 4K display gives movies and live sports greater scale, while AI upscaling can enhance lower-resolution broadcasts. Filmmaker Mode is another useful addition for viewers who prefer movies closer to their intended presentation.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K UHD, 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate 60Hz Processor α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 Operating system webOS 26 Audio 20W, 2.0-channel with Dolby Atmos Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, Ethernet Reasons to buy Large 65-inch screen AI Super Upscaling Filmmaker Mode Reason to avoid 60Hz native refresh rate 20W audio output No Dolby Vision

The TCL Q6C is one of the more balanced options here for both movies and sports. Its QD-Mini LED panel uses up to 512 dimming zones to improve contrast, while the 144Hz refresh rate keeps fast-moving action smooth. The Onkyo 2.1-channel audio system also gives movies more weight than a typical built-in TV speaker setup.

Specifications Display 65-inch QD-Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 144Hz Processor AiPQ Pro quad-core Operating system Google TV Audio 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, Ethernet, 4 HDMI ports, USB port Reasons to buy QD-Mini LED with 512+ zones 144Hz refresh rate Onkyo 2.1-channel audio Reason to avoid Large footprint Black levels cannot match OLED Picture processing can be inconsistent

The Sony BRAVIA 3 takes a more conventional approach, relying on Sony's picture processing rather than Mini LED or OLED technology. Its 65-inch screen, 4K HDR Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO help improve clarity across different sources. Dolby Vision support also makes it a capable choice for movie nights.

Specifications Display 65-inch LCD, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 50Hz Processor 4K HDR Processor X1 Operating system Google TV Audio 20W, 2.0-channel Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, eARC Reasons to buy Strong picture processing Dolby Vision support Large 65-inch screen Reason to avoid 50Hz native refresh rate No local dimming 20W audio output

The Hisense E8S is built for viewers who want their living room to feel more like a home theatre. Its 85-inch Mini LED display delivers an enormous scale for movies, while the native 144Hz refresh rate suits live sports. The 61W speaker system with a built-in subwoofer also delivers more substantial audio than most large TVs.

Specifications Display 85-inch ULED Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 144Hz Processor Hi-View AI Engine Operating system VIDAA Audio 61W with built-in subwoofer Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, Ethernet Reasons to buy Huge 85-inch Mini LED display Native 144Hz refresh rate 61W audio with subwoofer Reason to avoid Needs a large viewing space High power consumption Overkill for smaller rooms

The Sony BRAVIA 5 is a premium choice for viewers who prioritise picture quality. Its Mini LED backlighting and local dimming deliver stronger contrast than a conventional LED TV. Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced further enhance movie watching, while the 120Hz panel makes it better suited to fast-paced sports.

Specifications Display 65-inch Mini LED LCD, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 120Hz Processor XR Processor Operating system Google TV Audio 40W Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, eARC, VRR and ALLM Reasons to buy Mini LED with local dimming Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced 120Hz native refresh rate Reason to avoid Expensive Audio may need a soundbar No OLED-level pixel control

The LG OLED evo C6 is the strongest choice here for viewers who prioritise cinematic picture quality in a relatively compact 55-inch size. Its OLED panel delivers deep blacks and strong contrast, while Brightness Booster helps improve highlights in brighter scenes. The 120Hz native refresh rate also keeps sports smooth, while Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode make it well suited to movie nights.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K OLED, 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate 120Hz, VRR up to 165Hz Processor α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine Operating system webOS 26 Audio 40W, 2.2-channel with Dolby Atmos Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC, VRR, ALLM Reasons to buy Excellent contrast and black levels Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode 120Hz native refresh rate Reason to avoid Expensive 55-inch screen may feel small in larger rooms Built-in audio may need reinforcement in larger spaces

Q1. What should you prioritise when choosing a TV for movies and sports? If movies are your priority, look for strong contrast, good HDR performance, and accurate picture processing. For sports, brightness, motion handling, refresh rate, and reflection handling matter more, especially if you watch during the day. A TV that balances these areas will be better suited to mixed viewing.

Q2. Should you choose OLED, Mini LED or QLED for your viewing needs? Choose based on your room and viewing habits, not the panel name alone. OLED is better suited to dark-room movie viewing, thanks to its excellent black levels and contrast, while Mini LED can be preferable in brighter rooms because of its higher brightness potential. QLED can be a sensible middle ground when you want vivid colours without moving to a more premium display technology.

How Do These TVs Stack Up?

Product Display Audio Connectivity Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro 55-inch 55-inch 4K QLED, HDR10+, 60Hz, up to 120Hz Game Booster 34W, Dolby Audio, DTS:X Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 2 USB Lumio Vision 9 55-inch 55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, 144Hz 24W, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 3 USB, Ethernet Samsung 55-inch M2EH 55-inch 4K Mini LED, HDR10+, 60Hz, 120Hz DLG 30W, 2-channel, OTS Lite Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, eARC, Ethernet TCL T8D 55-inch 55-inch 4K QLED, 144Hz 34W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 4 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet LG NU87 65-inch 65-inch 4K NanoCell, 60Hz, HDR10, HLG 20W, 2.0-channel, Dolby Atmos Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, eARC TCL Q6C 65-inch 65-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, 144Hz, up to 512+ dimming zones 46W, Onkyo 2.1-channel Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI, USB, Ethernet Sony BRAVIA 3 65-inch 65-inch 4K LCD, Direct LED, 50Hz, Dolby Vision 20W, 2.0-channel, Dolby Atmos Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC Hisense E8S 85-inch 85-inch 4K ULED Mini LED, 144Hz, local dimming 61W, built-in subwoofer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet Sony BRAVIA 5 65-inch 65-inch 4K Mini LED, 120Hz, local dimming 40W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC, VRR, ALLM LG OLED evo C6 55-inch 55-inch 4K OLED, 120Hz, VRR up to 165Hz, Dolby Vision 40W, 2.2-channel, Dolby Atmos Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC, VRR, ALLM