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A screen can be a window, a cinema or a stadium. These 10 TVs explore all three sides of the living room

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is a good time to revisit your TV shortlist, with these 10 models covering movies, sports and everyday viewing.

Published7 Oct 2026, 06:00 PM IST
Understand the key differences in picture, motion, and panel technology before choosing a TV for movies and sports.
Understand the key differences in picture, motion, and panel technology before choosing a TV for movies and sports.(Lumio)
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By Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

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A good TV can transform how you watch movies and sports at home, but choosing the right one takes more than picking the biggest screen you can afford. Movies benefit from strong contrast, rich colours and capable HDR, while sports demand smooth motion and clear handling of fast-paced action. That makes features such as high refresh rates, advanced backlighting and picture processing increasingly important when choosing between models. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 also makes this a timely opportunity to upgrade, with up to 65% off select smart TVs and projectors, plus a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI Credit and Debit Card and EMI transactions. With QLED, Mini LED and OLED models competing across price points, here are 10 TVs worth considering for your next home entertainment upgrade.

Our PicksFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro is a sensible choice for viewers who want a versatile TV without spending heavily on premium display technology. Its QLED panel and HDR10+ support can make movies look more vibrant, while Filmmaker Mode helps with cinematic content. The 120Hz Game Booster also helps with fast-moving sports and gaming.

Specifications

Display
55-inch QLED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh rate
60Hz, up to 120Hz Game Booster
Processor
Quad-core A55
Operating system
Fire OS 8
Audio
34W with Dolby Audio and DTS:X
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports (1 x eARC), 2 USB 2.0 ports

Reason to buy

QLED panel with HDR10+

Filmmaker Mode

120Hz Game Booster

Reason to avoid

Native refresh rate is 60Hz

Audio lacks bass

Picture processing is basic

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Lumio Vision 9 targets viewers who want a higher-contrast picture for movies without stepping up to an OLED TV. Its QD-Mini LED panel combines quantum-dot colour with Mini LED backlighting, and Dolby Vision support further strengthens its HDR credentials. The 55-inch screen and Google TV platform make it equally suited to sports and streaming.

Specifications

Display
55-inch QD-Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh rate
144Hz
Processor
BOSS quad-core
Operating system
Google TV
Audio
24W, Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, Ethernet

Reason to buy

QD-Mini LED display

Dolby Vision support

144Hz refresh rate

Reason to avoid

Relatively unfamiliar brand

Built-in audio is modest

Picture processing lacks the polish of premium rivals

Samsung's 55-inch Mini LED TV is designed for viewers who want better contrast and smarter picture processing without moving to OLED. Its Mini LED backlighting helps separate bright and dark areas, while 4K upscaling can improve older content. The 120Hz DLG mode and Motion Xcelerator also make it a capable option for sports.

Specifications

Display
55-inch Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh rate
60Hz, 120Hz DLG
Processor
Mini LED Processor 4K
Operating system
Tizen
Audio
30W, 2-channel with OTS Lite
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports with eARC, 1 USB-A port, Ethernet

Reason to buy

Mini LED backlighting

4K upscaling

Seven years of OS upgrades

Reason to avoid

Native refresh rate is 60Hz

30W speaker system

No Dolby Vision

The TCL T8D is a strong fit for viewers who split their time between movies, sports and gaming. Its QLED panel delivers punchier colours, while the 144Hz refresh rate is especially useful for fast-paced action. Dolby Atmos support and Google TV round out the package, making it a versatile 55-inch option for everyday entertainment.

Specifications

Display
55-inch QLED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh rate
144Hz
Processor
AiPQ Pro 64-bit quad-core
Operating system
Google TV
Audio
34W with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, 4 HDMI ports, 1 USB 3.0 port

Reason to buy

144Hz refresh rate

QLED display

Dolby Atmos support

Reason to avoid

Only one USB port

Audio output is average

Black levels trail Mini LED and OLED

The LG NU87 makes a case for a larger screen without jumping into OLED pricing. Its 65-inch 4K display gives movies and live sports greater scale, while AI upscaling can enhance lower-resolution broadcasts. Filmmaker Mode is another useful addition for viewers who prefer movies closer to their intended presentation.

Specifications

Display
65-inch 4K UHD, 3840 x 2160
Refresh rate
60Hz
Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9
Operating system
webOS 26
Audio
20W, 2.0-channel with Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, Ethernet

Reason to buy

Large 65-inch screen

AI Super Upscaling

Filmmaker Mode

Reason to avoid

60Hz native refresh rate

20W audio output

No Dolby Vision

The TCL Q6C is one of the more balanced options here for both movies and sports. Its QD-Mini LED panel uses up to 512 dimming zones to improve contrast, while the 144Hz refresh rate keeps fast-moving action smooth. The Onkyo 2.1-channel audio system also gives movies more weight than a typical built-in TV speaker setup.

Specifications

Display
65-inch QD-Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh rate
144Hz
Processor
AiPQ Pro quad-core
Operating system
Google TV
Audio
46W Onkyo 2.1-channel
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, Ethernet, 4 HDMI ports, USB port

Reason to buy

QD-Mini LED with 512+ zones

144Hz refresh rate

Onkyo 2.1-channel audio

Reason to avoid

Large footprint

Black levels cannot match OLED

Picture processing can be inconsistent

The Sony BRAVIA 3 takes a more conventional approach, relying on Sony's picture processing rather than Mini LED or OLED technology. Its 65-inch screen, 4K HDR Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO help improve clarity across different sources. Dolby Vision support also makes it a capable choice for movie nights.

Specifications

Display
65-inch LCD, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh rate
50Hz
Processor
4K HDR Processor X1
Operating system
Google TV
Audio
20W, 2.0-channel
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, eARC

Reason to buy

Strong picture processing

Dolby Vision support

Large 65-inch screen

Reason to avoid

50Hz native refresh rate

No local dimming

20W audio output

The Hisense E8S is built for viewers who want their living room to feel more like a home theatre. Its 85-inch Mini LED display delivers an enormous scale for movies, while the native 144Hz refresh rate suits live sports. The 61W speaker system with a built-in subwoofer also delivers more substantial audio than most large TVs.

Specifications

Display
85-inch ULED Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh rate
144Hz
Processor
Hi-View AI Engine
Operating system
VIDAA
Audio
61W with built-in subwoofer
Connectivity
4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, Ethernet

Reason to buy

Huge 85-inch Mini LED display

Native 144Hz refresh rate

61W audio with subwoofer

Reason to avoid

Needs a large viewing space

High power consumption

Overkill for smaller rooms

The Sony BRAVIA 5 is a premium choice for viewers who prioritise picture quality. Its Mini LED backlighting and local dimming deliver stronger contrast than a conventional LED TV. Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced further enhance movie watching, while the 120Hz panel makes it better suited to fast-paced sports.

Specifications

Display
65-inch Mini LED LCD, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh rate
120Hz
Processor
XR Processor
Operating system
Google TV
Audio
40W
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, eARC, VRR and ALLM

Reason to buy

Mini LED with local dimming

Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced

120Hz native refresh rate

Reason to avoid

Expensive

Audio may need a soundbar

No OLED-level pixel control

The LG OLED evo C6 is the strongest choice here for viewers who prioritise cinematic picture quality in a relatively compact 55-inch size. Its OLED panel delivers deep blacks and strong contrast, while Brightness Booster helps improve highlights in brighter scenes. The 120Hz native refresh rate also keeps sports smooth, while Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode make it well suited to movie nights.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K OLED, 3840 x 2160
Refresh rate
120Hz, VRR up to 165Hz
Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
Operating system
webOS 26
Audio
40W, 2.2-channel with Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC, VRR, ALLM

Reason to buy

Excellent contrast and black levels

Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode

120Hz native refresh rate

Reason to avoid

Expensive

55-inch screen may feel small in larger rooms

Built-in audio may need reinforcement in larger spaces

Q1. What should you prioritise when choosing a TV for movies and sports?

If movies are your priority, look for strong contrast, good HDR performance, and accurate picture processing. For sports, brightness, motion handling, refresh rate, and reflection handling matter more, especially if you watch during the day. A TV that balances these areas will be better suited to mixed viewing.

Q2. Should you choose OLED, Mini LED or QLED for your viewing needs?

Choose based on your room and viewing habits, not the panel name alone. OLED is better suited to dark-room movie viewing, thanks to its excellent black levels and contrast, while Mini LED can be preferable in brighter rooms because of its higher brightness potential. QLED can be a sensible middle ground when you want vivid colours without moving to a more premium display technology.

How Do These TVs Stack Up?

Product

Display

Audio

Connectivity

Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro 55-inch55-inch 4K QLED, HDR10+, 60Hz, up to 120Hz Game Booster34W, Dolby Audio, DTS:XWi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 2 USB
Lumio Vision 9 55-inch55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, 144Hz24W, Dolby Audio, Dolby AtmosWi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 3 USB, Ethernet
Samsung 55-inch M2EH55-inch 4K Mini LED, HDR10+, 60Hz, 120Hz DLG30W, 2-channel, OTS LiteWi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, eARC, Ethernet
TCL T8D 55-inch55-inch 4K QLED, 144Hz34W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:XWi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 4 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet
LG NU87 65-inch65-inch 4K NanoCell, 60Hz, HDR10, HLG20W, 2.0-channel, Dolby AtmosWi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, eARC
TCL Q6C 65-inch65-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, 144Hz, up to 512+ dimming zones46W, Onkyo 2.1-channelWi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI, USB, Ethernet
Sony BRAVIA 3 65-inch65-inch 4K LCD, Direct LED, 50Hz, Dolby Vision20W, 2.0-channel, Dolby AtmosWi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC
Hisense E8S 85-inch85-inch 4K ULED Mini LED, 144Hz, local dimming61W, built-in subwooferWi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet
Sony BRAVIA 5 65-inch65-inch 4K Mini LED, 120Hz, local dimming40W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:XWi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC, VRR, ALLM
LG OLED evo C6 55-inch55-inch 4K OLED, 120Hz, VRR up to 165Hz, Dolby Vision40W, 2.2-channel, Dolby AtmosWi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC, VRR, ALLM

Also Read:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts tonight at 12AM: 5 wireless home theatre deals to consider

Buying an air fryer? Avoid these 5 common mistakes and get the capacity right

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 starts October 8: Deals, offers and key details to know

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesA screen can be a window, a cinema or a stadium. These 10 TVs explore all three sides of the living room

FAQs

What TV discounts are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026?

Amazon is offering up to 65% off on select Smart TVs and projectors during the Great Indian Festival 2026. The sale includes models from brands such as Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi and TCL, with some TVs reaching their lowest prices of the year. For example, the Xiaomi 55-inch FX Pro is available at ₹29,999, while the TCL 65-inch QD-Mini LED TV is priced at ₹63,999.

Can you get additional discounts on TVs with bank offers?

Yes. Shoppers can get an instant 10% discount with eligible SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and Credit Card EMI transactions. Amazon also says Prime members can unlock up to 10% extra savings on select offers. This can make an already-discounted TV considerably cheaper, depending on the model and applicable terms.

Are EMI and exchange offers available on TVs during the sale?

Yes. No-cost EMI is available on eligible TV purchases, allowing shoppers to spread the cost without an additional interest charge, subject to the product and payment method. Exchange offers are also available on select TVs and can provide an additional discount when an eligible old device is traded in. The exact EMI tenure and exchange value vary by product.

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