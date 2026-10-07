A screen can be a window, a cinema or a stadium. These 10 TVs explore all three sides of the living room

A good TV can transform how you watch movies and sports at home, but choosing the right one takes more than picking the biggest screen you can afford. Movies benefit from strong contrast, rich colours and capable HDR, while sports demand smooth motion and clear handling of fast-paced action. That makes features such as high refresh rates, advanced backlighting and picture processing increasingly important when choosing between models. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 also makes this a timely opportunity to upgrade, with up to 65% off select smart TVs and projectors, plus a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI Credit and Debit Card and EMI transactions. With QLED, Mini LED and OLED models competing across price points, here are 10 TVs worth considering for your next home entertainment upgrade.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro is a sensible choice for viewers who want a versatile TV without spending heavily on premium display technology. Its QLED panel and HDR10+ support can make movies look more vibrant, while Filmmaker Mode helps with cinematic content. The 120Hz Game Booster also helps with fast-moving sports and gaming.
QLED panel with HDR10+
Filmmaker Mode
120Hz Game Booster
Native refresh rate is 60Hz
Audio lacks bass
Picture processing is basic
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Lumio Vision 9 targets viewers who want a higher-contrast picture for movies without stepping up to an OLED TV. Its QD-Mini LED panel combines quantum-dot colour with Mini LED backlighting, and Dolby Vision support further strengthens its HDR credentials. The 55-inch screen and Google TV platform make it equally suited to sports and streaming.
QD-Mini LED display
Dolby Vision support
144Hz refresh rate
Relatively unfamiliar brand
Built-in audio is modest
Picture processing lacks the polish of premium rivals
Samsung's 55-inch Mini LED TV is designed for viewers who want better contrast and smarter picture processing without moving to OLED. Its Mini LED backlighting helps separate bright and dark areas, while 4K upscaling can improve older content. The 120Hz DLG mode and Motion Xcelerator also make it a capable option for sports.
Mini LED backlighting
4K upscaling
Seven years of OS upgrades
Native refresh rate is 60Hz
30W speaker system
No Dolby Vision
The TCL T8D is a strong fit for viewers who split their time between movies, sports and gaming. Its QLED panel delivers punchier colours, while the 144Hz refresh rate is especially useful for fast-paced action. Dolby Atmos support and Google TV round out the package, making it a versatile 55-inch option for everyday entertainment.
144Hz refresh rate
QLED display
Dolby Atmos support
Only one USB port
Audio output is average
Black levels trail Mini LED and OLED
The LG NU87 makes a case for a larger screen without jumping into OLED pricing. Its 65-inch 4K display gives movies and live sports greater scale, while AI upscaling can enhance lower-resolution broadcasts. Filmmaker Mode is another useful addition for viewers who prefer movies closer to their intended presentation.
Large 65-inch screen
AI Super Upscaling
Filmmaker Mode
60Hz native refresh rate
20W audio output
No Dolby Vision
The TCL Q6C is one of the more balanced options here for both movies and sports. Its QD-Mini LED panel uses up to 512 dimming zones to improve contrast, while the 144Hz refresh rate keeps fast-moving action smooth. The Onkyo 2.1-channel audio system also gives movies more weight than a typical built-in TV speaker setup.
QD-Mini LED with 512+ zones
144Hz refresh rate
Onkyo 2.1-channel audio
Large footprint
Black levels cannot match OLED
Picture processing can be inconsistent
The Sony BRAVIA 3 takes a more conventional approach, relying on Sony's picture processing rather than Mini LED or OLED technology. Its 65-inch screen, 4K HDR Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO help improve clarity across different sources. Dolby Vision support also makes it a capable choice for movie nights.
Strong picture processing
Dolby Vision support
Large 65-inch screen
50Hz native refresh rate
No local dimming
20W audio output
The Hisense E8S is built for viewers who want their living room to feel more like a home theatre. Its 85-inch Mini LED display delivers an enormous scale for movies, while the native 144Hz refresh rate suits live sports. The 61W speaker system with a built-in subwoofer also delivers more substantial audio than most large TVs.
Huge 85-inch Mini LED display
Native 144Hz refresh rate
61W audio with subwoofer
Needs a large viewing space
High power consumption
Overkill for smaller rooms
The Sony BRAVIA 5 is a premium choice for viewers who prioritise picture quality. Its Mini LED backlighting and local dimming deliver stronger contrast than a conventional LED TV. Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced further enhance movie watching, while the 120Hz panel makes it better suited to fast-paced sports.
Mini LED with local dimming
Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced
120Hz native refresh rate
Expensive
Audio may need a soundbar
No OLED-level pixel control
The LG OLED evo C6 is the strongest choice here for viewers who prioritise cinematic picture quality in a relatively compact 55-inch size. Its OLED panel delivers deep blacks and strong contrast, while Brightness Booster helps improve highlights in brighter scenes. The 120Hz native refresh rate also keeps sports smooth, while Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode make it well suited to movie nights.
Excellent contrast and black levels
Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode
120Hz native refresh rate
Expensive
55-inch screen may feel small in larger rooms
Built-in audio may need reinforcement in larger spaces
If movies are your priority, look for strong contrast, good HDR performance, and accurate picture processing. For sports, brightness, motion handling, refresh rate, and reflection handling matter more, especially if you watch during the day. A TV that balances these areas will be better suited to mixed viewing.
Choose based on your room and viewing habits, not the panel name alone. OLED is better suited to dark-room movie viewing, thanks to its excellent black levels and contrast, while Mini LED can be preferable in brighter rooms because of its higher brightness potential. QLED can be a sensible middle ground when you want vivid colours without moving to a more premium display technology.
Product
Display
Audio
Connectivity
|Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro 55-inch
|55-inch 4K QLED, HDR10+, 60Hz, up to 120Hz Game Booster
|34W, Dolby Audio, DTS:X
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 2 USB
|Lumio Vision 9 55-inch
|55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, 144Hz
|24W, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 3 USB, Ethernet
|Samsung 55-inch M2EH
|55-inch 4K Mini LED, HDR10+, 60Hz, 120Hz DLG
|30W, 2-channel, OTS Lite
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, eARC, Ethernet
|TCL T8D 55-inch
|55-inch 4K QLED, 144Hz
|34W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 4 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet
|LG NU87 65-inch
|65-inch 4K NanoCell, 60Hz, HDR10, HLG
|20W, 2.0-channel, Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, eARC
|TCL Q6C 65-inch
|65-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, 144Hz, up to 512+ dimming zones
|46W, Onkyo 2.1-channel
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI, USB, Ethernet
|Sony BRAVIA 3 65-inch
|65-inch 4K LCD, Direct LED, 50Hz, Dolby Vision
|20W, 2.0-channel, Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC
|Hisense E8S 85-inch
|85-inch 4K ULED Mini LED, 144Hz, local dimming
|61W, built-in subwoofer
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet
|Sony BRAVIA 5 65-inch
|65-inch 4K Mini LED, 120Hz, local dimming
|40W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC, VRR, ALLM
|LG OLED evo C6 55-inch
|55-inch 4K OLED, 120Hz, VRR up to 165Hz, Dolby Vision
|40W, 2.2-channel, Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC, VRR, ALLM
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts tonight at 12AM: 5 wireless home theatre deals to consider
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FAQs
What TV discounts are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026?
Amazon is offering up to 65% off on select Smart TVs and projectors during the Great Indian Festival 2026. The sale includes models from brands such as Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi and TCL, with some TVs reaching their lowest prices of the year. For example, the Xiaomi 55-inch FX Pro is available at ₹29,999, while the TCL 65-inch QD-Mini LED TV is priced at ₹63,999.
Can you get additional discounts on TVs with bank offers?
Yes. Shoppers can get an instant 10% discount with eligible SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and Credit Card EMI transactions. Amazon also says Prime members can unlock up to 10% extra savings on select offers. This can make an already-discounted TV considerably cheaper, depending on the model and applicable terms.
Are EMI and exchange offers available on TVs during the sale?
Yes. No-cost EMI is available on eligible TV purchases, allowing shoppers to spread the cost without an additional interest charge, subject to the product and payment method. Exchange offers are also available on select TVs and can provide an additional discount when an eligible old device is traded in. The exact EMI tenure and exchange value vary by product.