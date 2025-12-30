A small Windows setting is likely hiding your cursor at the worst possible time

Windows laptop mouse cursor keeps disappearing? This usually happens when you’re already annoyed about something else.You’re moving fast. Typing, switching tabs, dragging a window. Your hand slides from keyboard to mouse and the cursor just isn’t there. You move the mouse again. Nothing. You lift your fingers like that might help. Still nothing. Then, after a beat, it pops back on screen like it was never gone. The first few times, you blame the mouse. Then the touchpad. Then Bluetooth. Then you swapped mice, changed ports, even restarted in the middle of work because it felt random enough to be anything. It isn’t.

Why this keeps happening What’s actually happening is Windows doing exactly what it was told to do, just at the wrong time. There’s an old Windows behaviour that hides the cursor while you’re typing. It dates back to when screens were smaller and touchpads weren’t constantly active. On modern laptops, especially ones with large precision touchpads, Windows often thinks you’re still typing even after you’ve stopped. A palm graze, a key press, a tiny input overlap and the system decides the cursor should stay hidden. That’s why it feels like the cursor disappears rather than flickers. It’s being deliberately hidden.

Advertisement

The setting that fixes it The fix lives in a part of Windows most people never open anymore.

Follow these steps:

Open Settings

Go to Bluetooth & devices

Click Mouse

Scroll down and select Additional mouse settings

In the window that opens, click the Pointer Options tab

Uncheck Hide pointer while typing

Click Apply, then close the window No reboot. No driver update. No messing with tablet mode. The cursor stops vanishing immediately. You’ll notice the difference within minutes. The cursor stayed visible when I moved from keyboard to mouse. No delay. No guessing. No waving the mouse around like an idiot. If you use an external mouse along with the touchpad, this fix matters even more. Windows gets confused when multiple inputs overlap, and this setting removes that confusion entirely. If you’re still seeing odd behaviour after this, check touchpad delay settings and set them to “No delay”. But in most cases, you won’t need to go further. This isn’t a bug in your hardware. It’s Windows being overly considerate in a way that no longer makes sense. Turn the feature off once and the cursor stops playing games with you.