A smartwatch in 2026 is worth buying, but not for the reason you expect

FAQs

Is it worth buying a smartwatch in 2026?

Yes, if you'll regularly use its health tracking, fitness and smart features. Otherwise, a traditional watch may be a better choice.

What are the biggest benefits of a smartwatch?

Health monitoring, fitness tracking, notifications, GPS, contactless payments and quick access to calls and messages.

Can a smartwatch replace a smartphone?

No. It complements your smartphone by making everyday tasks more convenient but cannot fully replace it.

How long does a smartwatch battery last?

Battery life varies by model, ranging from one to two days on premium smartwatches to over a week on some fitness focused models.

Are smartwatches accurate for health tracking?

They are generally reliable for tracking trends such as heart rate, sleep and activity, but they should not replace medical devices or professional advice.