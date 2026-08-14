A tablet replaced my laptop for a month, and the freedom was real, but so were the limits

For years, the laptop has been the obvious choice for getting work done. Tablets were usually seen as devices for browsing, watching videos or handling lighter tasks. But that has started to change as tablets have become more capable and their software has improved. I decided to put that to the test. For a month, I replaced my laptop with a tablet and used it as my main device for work, entertainment and everyday tasks. The goal was simple: to see what it is actually like to use a tablet as your primary computer. This is not a laptop-versus-tablet spec comparison. Instead, I want to share what stood out to me after using a tablet this way for a month, including what worked better than expected and the areas where I still missed my laptop.

A lighter way to carry my work I use a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro M2 that weighs 1.4 kg, which is by no means heavy. But the OnePlus Pad 4, with a similarly sized screen, weighs just 672 g. That difference becomes noticeable when I carry the device around for most of the day. The tablet is easier to pick up, move between rooms and slip into a bag without thinking twice.

Of course, I did not use the tablet on its own throughout the month. I paired it with the keyboard accessory for work, which adds some bulk to the setup. Even then, the complete package remains lighter than my MacBook. More importantly, the tablet does not feel like a compromise when I am away from my desk. I can still work on a reasonably large screen while carrying considerably less weight. For someone who moves around frequently, that small difference can make the tablet much easier to live with.

A surprisingly good entertainment experience I still think laptops are excellent for watching movies and YouTube videos. But after spending a month with a tablet, I realised that casual users are unlikely to feel deprived when it comes to entertainment. Tablets priced above ₹30,000 often come with stereo speakers, and some even offer quad-speaker setups. Despite their slim designs, brands such as Apple, OnePlus and Xiaomi make good use of the limited space to deliver immersive audio.

The screens are equally well suited to watching content, with sharp panels, vibrant colours and high refresh rates. Some tablets go a step further. The Xiaomi Pad 8, for instance, offers a Nano Texture display that helps reduce reflections and glare, a feature usually found on more expensive laptops. None of this makes laptops poor entertainment devices. It simply means a tablet can offer a very good viewing experience without making you miss your laptop.

Battery Life That Works in My Favour Most of my work involves writing, browsing and filling in spreadsheets, so I don't usually put my devices through demanding workloads. That is where tablets started to make a lot of sense to me. These tasks do not consume much power, and efficient chips such as Apple's M4 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 can handle them without draining the battery too quickly. When paired with a 9,000mAh or larger battery, a tablet can comfortably get me through a long workday without reaching for the charger.

My MacBook can also deliver impressive battery life, but that experience is not as common across laptops. MacBooks with M-series chips are particularly good at this, while Windows laptops with Intel Core Ultra or Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors can also last impressively long. The problem is that these laptops generally cost more. Given my relatively light workload, a tablet gave me the battery life I wanted without costing as much.

Performance Is No Longer the Problem, Software Is This was the one area where switching to a tablet felt like a clear compromise for me. Modern tablets are no longer short on power. Chips such as Apple's M4 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 can handle demanding workloads, and the iPad Pro can even run AAA games such as Assassin's Creed Mirage. These games are optimised for the hardware, so the experience can be surprisingly good.

But if I want to play proper PC games, a laptop is still the better choice. The same applies to specialised software. iPads have access to professional apps for video editing and creative work, but these are often scaled-down versions of their desktop counterparts. Android tablets have an even bigger gap to bridge, with several professional applications still unavailable.

File management is another area where I kept missing my laptop. iPadOS has improved considerably, with the Files app now offering better folder management, external drive support, and more control over how files are organised. Android is more flexible, with Files allowing users to manage files on internal and USB storage. But neither feels quite as straightforward as managing files on Windows or macOS when I am moving large numbers of documents, downloads and folders around.

For me, this was the biggest limitation of replacing a laptop. Tablets have the hardware to do more, but specialised software and proper file management still give laptops the edge.

Q1. Should I buy a tablet or a laptop for everyday work? If your work mainly involves writing, browsing, emails, video calls and spreadsheets, a good tablet with a keyboard can handle much of it. But if you use specialised software, manage lots of files or need extensive multitasking, a laptop remains the safer choice.

Q2. Is iPadOS or Android good enough for replacing a laptop? Both have become more capable, but they still work differently from Windows and macOS. iPadOS offers a capable Files app with external-drive and network-storage support, while Android provides broader file-management options. However, desktop operating systems remain more flexible for complex file management and specialised software.