A tight budget no longer means settling for a basic fitness band, explore these five smartwatches under ₹5,000

A smartwatch can do more than tell you the time. It can track your daily steps, monitor your sleep, take calls while you're busy, and help you stay on top of your fitness goals. The good news is that you no longer need to spend a fortune to get these features.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Noise Pulse 4 Max Smart Watch with AI Create (India's 1st Ever with Unlimited Watch Faces), AI Search, 1.96" AMOLED Display, Functional Crown, Premium Metallic Finish, Health Suite (Jet Black) View Details ₹2,099 CHECK OFFERS Redmi Move Smartwatch | 1.85" AMOLED (390×450, 600 nits) | Bluetooth Calling | 140+ Sports | 24×7 HR & SPO₂ | AOD | Up to 14-Day Battery | HyperOS (Blue Blaze Strap) View Details ₹2,199 CHECK OFFERS Redmi Watch 5 Active, 2" Display, Metal Body, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling, Advanced AI Noise Cancellation, Alexa, Midnight Black View Details ₹2,790 CHECK OFFERS Huawei Band 11 Health & Fitness Tracker, Enhanced Sleep Tracking, All-Day Health Monitoring, Ultra-Slim & Comfort Wear, iOS & Android Compatible, Smart Watch. (Black) View Details ₹4,099 CHECK OFFERS realme Watch 5,1.97" AMOLED,Upto 20 Days Battery,BT Calling,GPS,Compass,IP68 Smartwatch (Titanium Silver Strap, One Size) View Details ₹4,589 CHECK OFFERS

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Even the budget smartwatch segment has evolved, with options under ₹5,000 offering AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes and health-tracking features. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 also makes this a good time to explore affordable wearables and potential deals.

However, a long list of specifications does not always translate into a better experience. If you're looking for the best smartwatch under ₹5000, here are five options to consider before you buy.

The Noise Pulse 4 Max brings an AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling to the budget smartwatch segment. Its metallic finish and functional crown give it a polished appearance, while AI Create lets you personalise watch faces. You also get health-tracking features to monitor everyday activity, heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

Specifications - BATTERY Up to 7 days - DISPLAY 1.96-inch AMOLED (410 × 502 pixels) - CHIPSET Not specified by the manufacturer - GPS No built-in GPS - SOFTWARE NoiseFit app; compatible with Android 9.0 and above, iOS 17.0 and above - DURABILITY IP68 dust and water resistance Reasons to buy - Large 1.96-inch AMOLED display with Always-On Display support. - Bluetooth calling, AI Search and a functional crown. - Customisable AI-generated watch faces and IP68 water resistance. Reason to avoid - No built-in GPS for independent outdoor route tracking. - Battery life is rated for up to seven days. - AI features may not be useful to everyone.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the smartwatch's AMOLED display, stylish design, Bluetooth calling and value for money. Its customisable watch faces and functional crown also add to its appeal. However, the lack of built-in GPS and limited health tracking are worth considering. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch? If you're looking for the best smartwatch under ₹5000 in India, the Noise Pulse 4 Max offers a large AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling and everyday health tracking. It covers several essentials in a budget smartwatch without the premium price tag.

2. Redmi Move Smartwatch | 1.85" AMOLED (390×450, 600 nits) | Bluetooth Calling | 140+ Sports | 24×7 HR & SPO₂ | AOD | Up to 14-Day Battery | HyperOS (Blue Blaze Strap) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Redmi Move makes tracking your workouts, sleep, and daily activity easier. It offers 140+ sports modes, plus round-the-clock heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. The curved AMOLED screen, rotating crown and HyperOS interface also make everyday navigation convenient, while Bluetooth calling adds another practical touch.

Specifications - BATTERY 300mAh, up to 14 days (up to 5 days with AOD) - DISPLAY 1.85-inch AMOLED (390 × 450 pixels), 600 nits peak brightness - CHIPSET Not specified by the manufacturer - GPS No built-in GPS; uses connected smartphone GPS - SOFTWARE Xiaomi HyperOS - DURABILITY IP68 dust and water resistance Reasons to buy - 1.85-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness and Always-On Display. - More than 140 sports modes with automatic activity detection. - Up to 14 days of battery life under typical usage. Reason to avoid - No built-in GPS for independent outdoor route tracking. - Battery life falls to five days with Always-On Display enabled. - Plastic construction may not feel as premium as metal-bodied alternatives.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Redmi Move's vibrant AMOLED display, comfortable fit, battery life and easy-to-use interface. Its Bluetooth calling and range of fitness features also receive attention. Some users may find the absence of built-in GPS limiting for outdoor workouts.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch? The Redmi Move is worth considering if you want a smartwatch under 5000 with an AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling and extensive fitness tracking. Its 140-plus sports modes, HyperOS interface and long battery life make it suitable for everyday use.

If you prefer checking notifications, answering calls and tracking workouts from your wrist, the Redmi Watch 5 Active brings these essentials together. Its large 2-inch display makes information easier to read, while the metallic-finish body gives it a more premium appearance. Built-in Alexa, noise-cancelling microphones and multiple fitness modes add everyday convenience.

Specifications - BATTERY 470mAh, up to 18 days (12 days under heavy usage) - DISPLAY 2-inch LCD (320 × 385 pixels), up to 500 nits - CHIPSET Not specified by the manufacturer - GPS No built-in GPS; uses connected smartphone GPS - SOFTWARE Xiaomi HyperOS, built-in Alexa, Mi Fitness app - DURABILITY IPX8 water resistance, zinc-alloy metallic body Reasons to buy - Large 2-inch display with adjustable brightness of up to 500 nits. - Three-microphone noise cancellation for clearer Bluetooth calls. - Up to 18 days of battery life under typical usage. Reason to avoid - Uses an LCD panel instead of an AMOLED display. - No built-in GPS for independent outdoor route tracking. - Large dial may feel bulky on smaller wrists.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Redmi Watch 5 Active's large display, comfortable calling experience, battery life and premium-looking metallic design. Its fitness tracking features and Alexa integration also add convenience. However, some users may find the LCD panel less vibrant than AMOLED alternatives.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch? The Redmi Watch 5 Active is worth considering if you want a smartwatch under 5000 with Bluetooth calling, extensive fitness tracking and a long-lasting battery. Its large display, built-in Alexa and metallic finish make it suitable for everyday use.

Unlike bulkier smartwatches, the Huawei Band 11 is designed to sit comfortably on your wrist throughout the day. Its slim profile makes it suitable for overnight wear, while enhanced sleep analysis offers insights into your resting patterns. You also get more than 100 workout modes and continuous health monitoring.

Specifications - BATTERY Up to 14 days (8 days under typical usage; 3 days with AOD) - DISPLAY 1.62-inch AMOLED (286 × 482 pixels), up to 1,500 nits - CHIPSET Not specified by the manufacturer - GPS No built-in GPS; uses connected smartphone GPS - SOFTWARE Huawei Health app; compatible with Android 9.0 and iOS 13.0 or later - DURABILITY 5 ATM water resistance Reasons to buy - 1.62-inch AMOLED display with up to 1,500 nits of brightness. - Enhanced sleep tracking with HRV and breathing awareness. - Lightweight design with more than 100 workout modes. Reason to avoid - No built-in GPS for independent outdoor route tracking. - Limited third-party app support compared with full-fledged smartwatches. - Battery life drops to around three days with AOD enabled.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Huawei Band 11's lightweight design, bright AMOLED display, comfortable fit and battery life. Its sleep tracking and health insights also make it appealing for everyday use. Some users may find the lack of built-in GPS limiting for outdoor workouts.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch? The Huawei Band 11 is worth considering if you prioritise health tracking over smartwatch extras. Its enhanced sleep analysis, continuous monitoring, bright AMOLED display and lightweight construction make it a practical fitness tracker for under ₹5,000, suitable for everyday activity and workout tracking.

For anyone who enjoys running or cycling without carrying a phone, the realme Watch 5 offers a useful advantage: built-in GPS. It also features a large AMOLED screen, Bluetooth calling and a built-in compass. Its metallic design, customisable watch faces and extensive health tracking make it suitable for everyday wear.

Specifications - BATTERY 460mAh, up to 16 days (20 days in Light Mode; 6 days with AOD) - DISPLAY 1.97-inch AMOLED (390 × 450 pixels), 600 nits, 60Hz - CHIPSET Not specified by the manufacturer - GPS Independent GPS with five GNSS systems and built-in compass - SOFTWARE Proprietary realme OS; compatible with Android and iOS through the realme Link app - DURABILITY IP68 dust and water resistance Reasons to buy - 1.97-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness and 60Hz refresh rate. - Independent GPS with support for five satellite positioning systems. - Up to 20 days of battery life in Light Mode. Reason to avoid - Battery life drops to around six days with Always-On Display enabled. - No automatic brightness adjustment. - Bluetooth speaker volume may be insufficient in noisy outdoor environments.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the realme Watch 5's vibrant AMOLED display, premium-looking design, responsive interface and battery life. Its built-in GPS and Bluetooth calling also add convenience. Some may find the speaker volume low and the companion app slightly cluttered.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch? The realme Watch 5 is worth considering if you want the best smartwatch under 5000 with built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling and an AMOLED display. Its compass, fitness tracking features and extended battery life make it suitable for workouts and everyday use.

Factors to consider when purchasing a smartwatch under ₹ 5,000 Before choosing the best smartwatch under 5000, look beyond the number of features advertised. These are the essentials worth prioritising:

Display: Look for an AMOLED display with good brightness for sharper colours and better visibility outdoors.

Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2 and sleep monitoring are useful for following everyday fitness trends.

GPS: Choose built-in GPS if you run or cycle without carrying your smartphone.

Battery life: Compare typical usage figures, as Bluetooth calling and Always-On Display can reduce battery life.

Connectivity: Check Bluetooth calling, notification support and compatibility with your Android or iOS smartphone.

Build and water resistance: Prioritise a comfortable design and a suitable IP or ATM rating for everyday wear. How do these smartwatches stack up?

Smartwatch Display Battery life GPS Noise Pulse 4 Max 1.96-inch AMOLED, 410 × 502 pixels Up to 7 days No built-in GPS Redmi Move 1.85-inch AMOLED, 390 × 450 pixels, 600 nits Up to 14 days No built-in GPS Redmi Watch 5 Active 2-inch LCD, 320 × 385 pixels, 500 nits Up to 18 days No built-in GPS Huawei Band 11 1.62-inch AMOLED, 286 × 482 pixels, up to 1,500 nits Up to 14 days No built-in GPS realme Watch 5 1.97-inch AMOLED, 390 × 450 pixels, 600 nits Up to 20 days (Light Mode) Built-in GPS