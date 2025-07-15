Acer Aspire Go 14 launches in India: Affordable, lightweight, and AI-ready

Acer has introduced the Aspire Go 14 in India, targeting students, remote workers, and first-time laptop buyers looking for a reliable, budget-friendly machine. With a slim, eco-conscious design and specs built around everyday productivity, it’s positioned as an accessible option for people who just want a laptop that gets things done, without breaking the bank.
Weighing just 1.5 kg and measuring 17.5 mm thick, the Aspire Go 14 is built with portability in mind. Acer has also leaned into sustainability: the chassis uses 30% recycled plastic and the packaging is fully recyclable. It’s designed for people who are always on the move, whether between classes or work cafes.
The Aspire Go 14 includes Microsoft’s Copilot key for quick access to AI tools on Windows 11, and select models come with Intel’s AI Boost NPU. Ports include USB-A, USB-C (with DisplayPort and Power Delivery), HDMI, and Ethernet. It also comes with an HD webcam and privacy shutter, standard but welcome in this price range.
The Aspire Go 14 is clearly aimed at budget-conscious users who value portability and battery life. It makes sense for:
