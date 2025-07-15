Acer Aspire Go 14 launches in India: Affordable, lightweight, and AI-ready

Acer has introduced the Aspire Go 14 in India, targeting students, remote workers, and first-time laptop buyers looking for a reliable, budget-friendly machine. With a slim, eco-conscious design and specs built around everyday productivity, it’s positioned as an accessible option for people who just want a laptop that gets things done, without breaking the bank.

Portable and sustainable design Weighing just 1.5 kg and measuring 17.5 mm thick, the Aspire Go 14 is built with portability in mind. Acer has also leaned into sustainability: the chassis uses 30% recycled plastic and the packaging is fully recyclable. It’s designed for people who are always on the move, whether between classes or work cafes.

Key specs and hardware Display : A 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. You get more vertical space for reading and multitasking. It’s practical for office and academic work, though not aimed at creators or colour-critical workflows.

: A 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. You get more vertical space for reading and multitasking. It’s practical for office and academic work, though not aimed at creators or colour-critical workflows. Processor options : Buyers can choose between Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series or AMD Ryzen 7000 series chips. Both are tuned for everyday tasks and basic multitasking.

: Buyers can choose between Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series or AMD Ryzen 7000 series chips. Both are tuned for everyday tasks and basic multitasking. RAM and storage : Configurations go up to 32 GB DDR5 RAM and 1 TB PCIe SSD, though entry-level variants offer 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD.

: Configurations go up to 32 GB DDR5 RAM and 1 TB PCIe SSD, though entry-level variants offer 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. Battery : Acer claims up to 15 hours of battery life from a 55Wh battery, plenty for a full day’s work or classes.

: Acer claims up to 15 hours of battery life from a 55Wh battery, plenty for a full day’s work or classes. Graphics: Integrated Intel Arc or AMD Radeon graphics, depending on the variant. AI, connectivity, and extras The Aspire Go 14 includes Microsoft’s Copilot key for quick access to AI tools on Windows 11, and select models come with Intel’s AI Boost NPU. Ports include USB-A, USB-C (with DisplayPort and Power Delivery), HDMI, and Ethernet. It also comes with an HD webcam and privacy shutter, standard but welcome in this price range.

Who it’s meant for The Aspire Go 14 is clearly aimed at budget-conscious users who value portability and battery life. It makes sense for: