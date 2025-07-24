Acer just dropped its most powerful Predator yet, and it’s shockingly slim

The gaming laptop scene just got sharper. Acer has dropped two new models in its Predator line up: the Helios Neo 16 AI and the Helios Neo 16S AI. Both are aimed squarely at gamers, creators, and professionals who want cutting-edge AI tools packed inside powerful, portable machines.

Two machines, two approaches to power The Helios Neo 16 AI sticks to a classic, full-sized Predator shell but comes loaded with next-gen internals like Intel’s Core Ultra 9 chips and Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti GPU. Think desktop-level grunt in a package that won’t look out of place in a backpack. The thinner Helios Neo 16S AI is all about portability, clocking in under 18.9 mm thick, it’s the slimmest Predator ever made.

Both machines feature dedicated NPUs (Neural Processing Units) that handle AI features like real-time background blur, voice isolation, and image generation, leaving your CPU and GPU to focus on gaming and creative work. You also get support for DLSS 4, Reflex 2, and fourth-gen ray tracing, giving both laptops serious gaming credibility.

Displays and design: OLED or IPS, you choose There’s a clear display divide here. The Neo 16 AI comes with a 240Hz WQXGA IPS panel, boasting 500 nits brightness and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. Meanwhile, the Neo 16S AI offers a richer, punchier OLED display, true blacks, and over 90% screen-to-body ratio. This makes it ideal for creators or anyone chasing immersive visuals.

Storage and memory are maxed out at 64 GB DDR5 RAM and 2 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD support. Both laptops include Acer’s revamped thermal setup: AeroBlade 3D fans, liquid metal paste, and vector heat pipes to keep things cool under load.

RGB fans get a four-zone RGB keyboard and a glowing Predator logo on the lid. Both customizable via PredatorSense. There’s also a dedicated Copilot key for quick access to Windows AI tools.

