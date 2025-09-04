Acer rolls out Swift Air 16 and Chromebook Plus Spin 514 at IFA 2025

Acer launched the Swift Air 16 and Chromebook Plus Spin 514 at IFA 2025. From Ryzen AI power to AI-ready ChromeOS flexibility, here’s what they offer.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Updated4 Sep 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Acer Swift Air 16 with an aluminium chassis.
IFA 2025 brought fresh energy, and Acer matched it with two new laptops designed for two different needs: sleek productivity and versatile productivity. The Swift Air 16 blends lightness and power, while the Chromebook Plus Spin 514 leans into AI-powered flexibility, tablet-style.

Acer Swift Air 16: Slim, Smart, and Lightweight

  • Polished and portable, the Swift Air 16 delivers:
  • Featherweight build: Thanks to a magnesium-aluminium chassis, it stays under 1 kg. Mobile professionals should take note.
  • Smart performance: Runs on AMD’s Ryzen AI 300-series chips, including Ryzen AI 7 350, pairing smoothly with integrated Radeon 860M graphics. It qualifies as a Copilot+ PC, offering features like Recall, Click-to-Do, and improved Windows Search to speed up workflows.
  • Display options: Choose between a crisp WQXGA+ AMOLED (120 Hz, 400 nits, DCI-P3) or a classic WUXGA IPS (60 Hz), depending on priorities.
  • Premium extras: Dual mics, a 2MP IR HD camera with privacy shutter, backlit keyboard, plus Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and Bluetooth, all while keeping it compact.
  • Launch details: Arrives in EMEA this November, starting at €999 (~ 1,02,400)

This one’s built for professionals who want a smart, capable laptop that doesn’t weigh them down

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514: AI flexibility meets 2-in-1 design

Then there’s the Chromebook Plus Spin 514, Acer’s answer to mobile versatility:

  • AI in focus: Powered by MediaTek’s Kompanio Ultra 910 with a dedicated NPU offering 50 TOPS, it supports real-time AI automation in ChromeOS workflows.
  • Form factor: A 14-inch convertible with WQXGA+ or WUXGA touchscreen options, Gorilla Glass, USI 2.0 stylus support, and a 360° hinge.
  • Extra perks: Comes with a 12-month Google AI Pro subscription and 2TB cloud storage. The camera is AI-enhanced with noise cancellation and lighting auto-adjust, wrapped in a MIL-STD 810H chassis.
  • Connectivity and comfort: Features Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual USB-C, backlit keyboard, and a premium OceanGlass touchpad.

When and where: Booths arrive in North America and EMEA in October, starting at $699.99 ( 61,600) in the U.S. and €699 ( 71,700) in EMEA.

