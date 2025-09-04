Acer unveils Predator Helios 18P AI and Nitro series at IFA 2025

Acer launched the Predator Helios 18P AI and new Nitro V 16 laptops at IFA 2025. Packed with RTX 50 GPUs, AI features, and powerful cooling, here’s what to expect.

IFA 2025 brought some serious tech energy, and Acer stepped up with two major launches: the flagship Predator Helios 18P AI gaming laptop and refreshed Nitro V 16 series. These aren’t just spec bumps, they’re statements in performance, design, and portability.

Predator Helios 18P AI: Desktop-class power on the go

Acer’s top-tier challenger, the Predator Helios 18P AI, stakes a bold claim: AI-powered, desktop-level firepower in an 18-inch portable form. Here’s what it packs:

  • Display: 18-inch Mini-LED 4K (3840 × 2400), 120 Hz, up to 1,000 nits HDR peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 gamut. Reliable for creatives and gamers alike.
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX with vPro, offering the kind of multithreaded muscle demanding users expect.
  • Graphics: RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, backed by DLSS 4 and Neural Rendering. It can manage full ray tracing and real-time AI inferencing.
  • Performance and cooling: Up to 192 GB ECC memory, 6 TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD, quad cooling via 6th-Gen AeroBlade metal fans, liquid metal paste, and vector heat pipes.
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual Thunderbolt 5, HDMI 2.1, SD slot, and a six-speaker DTS X: Ultra sound system.
  • Price: Starting at €4,999 (~ 5.13 lakh) in EMEA. U.S. pricing TBC. No India launch date yet.

In short, it’s a full-statement machine with impressive visuals, AI smarts, and thermal control to match. The catch: it’s hefty (- 3.5 kg) and carries a premium tag.

Nitro V 16 series: Gaming power meets practical pricing

For those seeking a more accessible (yet still powerful) laptop, Acer’s refreshed Nitro line hits the spot:

  • Nitro V 16 starts at $999 ( 88k) in North America, arriving in October; the lighter V 16S follows in November at $1,099.
  • Both pack up to Intel 270H CPUs and RTX 5070 GPUs. Solid mid-tier firepower without breaking the bank.

Model

Why it stands out

Predator Helios 18P AIHigh-end visuals and AI power in a portable form—desktop-grade on the move.
Nitro V 16 SeriesPunchy gaming performance at wallet-friendly prices, perfect for cost-conscious buyers.

