Acer unveils Predator Helios 18P AI and Nitro series at IFA 2025

IFA 2025 brought some serious tech energy, and Acer stepped up with two major launches: the flagship Predator Helios 18P AI gaming laptop and refreshed Nitro V 16 series. These aren’t just spec bumps, they’re statements in performance, design, and portability.
Acer’s top-tier challenger, the Predator Helios 18P AI, stakes a bold claim: AI-powered, desktop-level firepower in an 18-inch portable form. Here’s what it packs:
In short, it’s a full-statement machine with impressive visuals, AI smarts, and thermal control to match. The catch: it’s hefty (- 3.5 kg) and carries a premium tag.
For those seeking a more accessible (yet still powerful) laptop, Acer’s refreshed Nitro line hits the spot:
Model
Why it stands out
|Predator Helios 18P AI
|High-end visuals and AI power in a portable form—desktop-grade on the move.
|Nitro V 16 Series
|Punchy gaming performance at wallet-friendly prices, perfect for cost-conscious buyers.