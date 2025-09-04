Acer unveils Predator Helios 18P AI and Nitro series at IFA 2025

IFA 2025 brought some serious tech energy, and Acer stepped up with two major launches: the flagship Predator Helios 18P AI gaming laptop and refreshed Nitro V 16 series. These aren’t just spec bumps, they’re statements in performance, design, and portability.

Advertisement

Predator Helios 18P AI: Desktop-class power on the go Acer’s top-tier challenger, the Predator Helios 18P AI, stakes a bold claim: AI-powered, desktop-level firepower in an 18-inch portable form. Here’s what it packs:

Display : 18-inch Mini-LED 4K (3840 × 2400), 120 Hz, up to 1,000 nits HDR peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 gamut. Reliable for creatives and gamers alike.

: 18-inch Mini-LED 4K (3840 × 2400), 120 Hz, up to 1,000 nits HDR peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 gamut. Reliable for creatives and gamers alike. Processor : Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX with vPro, offering the kind of multithreaded muscle demanding users expect.

: Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX with vPro, offering the kind of multithreaded muscle demanding users expect. Graphics : RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, backed by DLSS 4 and Neural Rendering. It can manage full ray tracing and real-time AI inferencing.

: RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, backed by DLSS 4 and Neural Rendering. It can manage full ray tracing and real-time AI inferencing. Performance and cooling : Up to 192 GB ECC memory, 6 TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD, quad cooling via 6th-Gen AeroBlade metal fans, liquid metal paste, and vector heat pipes.

: Up to 192 GB ECC memory, 6 TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD, quad cooling via 6th-Gen AeroBlade metal fans, liquid metal paste, and vector heat pipes. Connectivity : Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual Thunderbolt 5, HDMI 2.1, SD slot, and a six-speaker DTS X: Ultra sound system.

: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual Thunderbolt 5, HDMI 2.1, SD slot, and a six-speaker DTS X: Ultra sound system. Price: Starting at €4,999 (~ ₹ 5.13 lakh) in EMEA. U.S. pricing TBC. No India launch date yet. In short, it’s a full-statement machine with impressive visuals, AI smarts, and thermal control to match. The catch: it’s hefty (- 3.5 kg) and carries a premium tag.

Advertisement

Nitro V 16 series: Gaming power meets practical pricing For those seeking a more accessible (yet still powerful) laptop, Acer’s refreshed Nitro line hits the spot:

Nitro V 16 starts at $999 ( ₹ 88k) in North America, arriving in October; the lighter V 16S follows in November at $1,099.

88k) in North America, arriving in October; the lighter V 16S follows in November at $1,099. Both pack up to Intel 270H CPUs and RTX 5070 GPUs. Solid mid-tier firepower without breaking the bank.