Acerpure 135 AW cordless dry vacuum cleaner promises a lot under ₹15000: Smart buy or just a budget bet?

Acerpure, a relatively new name in the home appliance space, introduced a range of its cordless stick vacuum cleaners in the Indian market earlier in March.

One of the vacuum cleaners, the Acerpure-Cordless Stick Dry Vacuum Cleaner 450W is priced under ₹15,000 on Amazon. It promises powerful suction, a smart digital display, multiple attachments and flexible cleaning modes, all features typically found in higher-end models. Hard to believe, right? So, I decided to try it.

I put it to the test across different surfaces, spaces and messes. From unboxing and setup to real-world use, here’s a closer look at what this new launch has to offer.

Unboxing the Acerpure cordless vacuum cleaner

I thought unboxing a vacuum would take five minutes, but turns out, I was signing up for a full-on weekend DIY project.

You’ll need to assemble everything, from the battery and extension tube to the brush heads, before getting started. The manual thankfully does a decent job of breaking down the steps. It’s not complex, but it’s definitely a process.

There are plenty of attachments too. Let's break down what we get in the box.

What’s in the box?

Acerpure includes an impressive range of accessories in the box, covering most household cleaning needs:

A smart floor head

Tube and hose attachments

Separate brushes for carpets, beds, and pets

A crevice tool, dusting brush, foldable tube connector and wall mount

Adapter and additional modular parts This means you can switch between vacuuming floors, sofas, mattresses or even car interiors without much hassle. The foldable connector especially helps in reaching under furniture without bending too much.

First impressions: Design and ease of use

The Acerpure vacuum looks sleek and premium at first glance, but it’s not exactly lightweight. Once fully assembled with the extension tube and brush heads, the main unit feels top-heavy, especially around the motor and dust cup. If you're cleaning for long stretches, you will have to pause and rest your arms.

That said, the controls seemed intuitive with a digital display that shows battery percentage and the 3 cleaning modes, Auto, Mini and Max. You can toggle between them using a separate button. I mostly used Auto mode as it adjusts suction based on the surface and works fairly well.

One downside is that the vacuum doesn’t stand on its own. You either lean it awkwardly or park it in the wall mount. Not to mention, the wall mount is actually quite useful if you're short on space, but this feature keeps breaking the cleaning flow.

How well does the Acerpure cordless dry vacuum cleaner clean? Performance

The Acerpure cordless vacuum offers strong suction that handles most regular cleaning needs with ease, with a 450W motor. It’s designed more for dry dust and debris than heavy-duty messes.

I tested it on tiles, low-pile carpets, doormats, rugs and upholstered furniture. On tile floors, the vacuum glides smoothly and picks up dirt in a single pass. Cleaning the sofa corners and fabric surfaces was easy too. However, it does struggle slightly with lightweight rugs, they tend to lift or get caught in the brush, especially in Max mode, so you need to be cautious.

The Smart Floor Head comes with two rollers, one for hard floors and one for carpets. The vacuum does get loud, especially at higher power levels. While it’s not unbearably noisy, it’s not the quietest either.

What stood out to me was the dust container capacity. It’s large enough to complete a full round of cleaning, floors and furniture, without needing to be emptied frequently, which saves time and effort.

Battery life and charging

The vacuum claims to run for up to 60 minutes in low mode and about 10 minutes on high power. From my experience, the battery held up for around 45–50 minutes in mixed usage (mostly Auto mode). That’s sufficient for a 2BHK flat in one go.

Charging time is around 3.5 to 4 hours, which is on the longer side but expected for this price range. You can charge it in three ways: directly, via wall mount (which also holds the spare battery), or by plugging the battery separately. No fast charging support, though, so you will need to plan ahead if you're cleaning a larger space.

Cleaning and maintenance

Emptying the dust cup is easy and mess-free, just press and release the button and the dust cup lip opens up. You can also remove the whole dust cup attachment to clean or wash it separately. The manual includes detailed diagrams on removing the filter and cleaning the brush heads.

Do note that while the HEPA filter is washable, you’ll need to air-dry it thoroughly before reusing. A neat feature is the blockage indicator, which lights up when there’s a clog or when filters need attention.

Ergonomics and storage

One standout design choice is the foldable tube connector, which allows the vacuum to bend at a 90° angle. This helps clean under low furniture without kneeling.

The wall-mount is handy too, it keeps the device and accessories organised and off the floor. However, it takes a bit of getting used to if you’re switching from a floor-standing unit.

What could be better?

Slightly top-heavy design makes it less comfortable for longer cleaning sessions.

Charging takes time, and there’s no battery level warning until it’s nearly drained.

Doesn't stand tall without a support.

A little learning curve for changing the attachments.

Only one HEPA filter is included, no backup in the box. Is the Acerpure 135 AW cordless vacuum cleaner worth the price?

At a 54% discount, the Acerpure Cordless Stick Vacuum currently retails at ₹13,690, making it a competitive option in the under ₹15,000 range. You get solid suction power (135 AW), a full set of cleaning attachments, a digital display with helpful alerts and flexible cleaning modes. It’s also backed by a 1-year warranty.