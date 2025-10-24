ACs aren’t just for summer: 5 smarter ways to use them all year

For years, air conditioners in India have been treated like seasonal guests that are switched on in April and forgotten by October. But the new generation of inverter and heat-pump ACs has quietly changed the game. They’re no longer just cooling machines. They can heat, purify, dehumidify, and circulate air efficiently through the year.

If you already own one, here’s how to get more out of it long after summer ends.

1. Stay warm without a room heater Most inverter ACs now come with a heat pump system that flips the cooling cycle to deliver warm air during winter. It works by pulling heat from the outside air, even when it’s chilly, and circulating it indoors. Unlike traditional heaters, this doesn’t dry out the air or burn oxygen, keeping the room comfortable for longer. The bonus? It can cut your heating costs by nearly 40%.

2. Turn it into an air purifier Between post-Diwali haze and winter smog, indoor air can get surprisingly dirty. ACs with PM2.5 or HEPA filters can double up as purifiers by trapping dust, allergens, and smoke particles. Daikin, Panasonic, and LG already sell models with built-in filters, but even older units can be upgraded with retrofit filter kits. Run the AC on fan or circulation mode to clean the air without cooling the room.

3. Keep Monsoon dampness away If you live in coastal or humid cities, the “Dry” mode is your best friend. It removes excess moisture, keeping interiors from feeling sticky and stopping mold from forming. This mode is efficient too, using roughly 30% less power than full cooling.

4. Improve airflow in shut rooms Cold weather usually means sealed windows and stale air. Running the AC in fan-only mode for 20 minutes a day can help keep rooms fresh. Some newer models like Samsung’s WindFree and Daikin’s convertible range quietly circulate filtered air without cooling, keeping oxygen levels balanced indoors.

5. Prep it for year-round efficiency Your AC can only perform well if it’s maintained. Clean filters and coils every few months, and check the drain lines before the temperature drops. Use eco or sleep modes when possible, and set moderate temperatures between 20–22 °C for heating and 24–26 °C for cooling. Small tweaks like these can trim annual electricity use by up to 15%.