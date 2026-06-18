Adjusting AC settings all day? These AI air conditioners do it automatically

Most people use only a fraction of their air conditioner's features while still dealing with high electricity bills and constant temperature adjustments. As cooling technology evolves, manufacturers are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to make air conditioners more efficient and convenient to use.

Our Picks Best overall Hot and cold AC Budget friendly FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Samsung 1.5 Ton 4 Star Bespoke AI WindFree Inverter Smart Split AC (2026 Model, WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, AR60H19D1AWNNA) View Details ₹42,490 Check Offers LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New star rated, Wi-Fi Enabled, Energy Manager+, Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI+ Convertible 6-in-1, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, AS-Q19YWZE1, White) View Details ₹50,690 Check Offers Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star Rated, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Pro+, 4-Way Swing, DigiQ Hepta Sensor, Blue Fins,Turbo Cool, Self Clean Technology (IA518ZXUS, White)) View Details ₹47,490 Check Offers Hot and cold AC Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star New Star Rated Hot & Cold Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter/MirAIe, AI, -10~55°C Oper., Copper Condenser, 8in1 Convertible, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-EZ18CKYXFM,White) View Details ₹44,980 Check Offers Budget friendly IFB 1 Ton 3 Star,New star rated, AI Powered Inverter Split AC,Hybrid Mode, 8in1 Flexi Mode, Heavy Duty Compressor, Long Air Throw, Self Clean, Dual Gold Fins, 100% Copper, CI133SL11RGM3, white View Details ₹29,990 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

AI enabled air conditioners can analyse room conditions, learn usage patterns and automatically adjust cooling settings for improved comfort and energy efficiency. Some models can even be controlled remotely through smartphone apps and voice assistants. To help you find the right option, we have shortlisted the best AI enabled air conditioners that combine smart features, powerful cooling and long-term value.

Samsung's Bespoke AI WindFree AC is designed for users who want powerful cooling without direct cold airflow. The WindFree technology disperses air through thousands of micro-holes, creating a more comfortable cooling experience. AI-powered cooling analyses usage patterns and room conditions to optimise performance and energy consumption. SmartThings connectivity, voice control, 4-way swing, and 5-step convertible cooling add flexibility, while the digital inverter compressor improves efficiency and durability. It is particularly suitable for bedrooms and living rooms where comfort and energy savings are priorities.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 4 Star Cooling Modes 5-Step Convertible Smart Features Wi-Fi, SmartThings, Voice Control Airflow WindFree + 4-Way Swing Reasons to buy Excellent comfort with WindFree cooling Advanced AI and smart home integration Reason to avoid Premium pricing Best features require Wi-Fi connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the comfortable draft-free cooling, energy efficiency, and smart controls. Many also praise the quiet operation and modern design.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines intelligent cooling, premium comfort features, and strong energy efficiency in a stylish package.

2. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New star rated, Wi-Fi Enabled, Energy Manager+, Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI+ Convertible 6-in-1, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, AS-Q19YWZE1, White) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The LG AS-Q19YWZE1 is a feature-packed 5-star inverter AC designed for efficient cooling and lower electricity consumption. Its AI+ Convertible 6-in-1 technology automatically adjusts cooling capacity according to room conditions, while Energy Manager+ helps monitor power usage. The 4-way swing distributes air evenly across the room, and the HD filter with anti-virus protection improves air quality. Wi-Fi connectivity through LG ThinQ enables remote operation and voice control, making it a strong option for smart homes and heavy daily usage.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star Cooling Modes AI+ Convertible 6-in-1 Smart Features Wi-Fi, ThinQ App Airflow 4-Way Swing Reasons to buy Excellent energy efficiency Strong smart home integration Reason to avoid Higher upfront cost Advanced features may be underused by casual users

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the fast cooling, low noise levels, and energy savings. Many also appreciate the flexible cooling modes and app controls.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers efficient cooling, advanced energy management, and excellent smart connectivity.

Blue Star's AI Pro+ inverter AC focuses on delivering efficient cooling even during extreme summer conditions. It features DigiQ Hepta Sensors that continuously monitor indoor and outdoor conditions to optimise performance. Turbo Cool mode quickly reduces room temperature, while the 4-way swing ensures uniform airflow distribution. The self-clean technology helps maintain hygiene and cooling efficiency over time. Combined with Wi-Fi connectivity, Blue Fins protection, and AI-driven operation, it offers a balanced blend of performance, convenience, and durability for Indian weather conditions.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star Sensors DigiQ Hepta Sensor Smart Features Wi-Fi Enabled Airflow 4-Way Swing Reasons to buy Strong cooling during peak summers Comprehensive sensor-based optimisation Reason to avoid App experience can vary Installation costs may be additional

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers frequently appreciate the cooling performance and energy efficiency. Many also like the turbo mode and uniform airflow coverage.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers fast cooling, intelligent optimisation, and excellent efficiency for hot climates.

This Panasonic hot and cold inverter AC provides year-round usability with both cooling and heating functions. The MirAIe platform enables smart control through mobile devices and voice assistants, while Matter compatibility improves integration with smart home ecosystems. Its 8-in-1 convertible mode allows users to adjust cooling capacity based on requirements, helping manage electricity consumption. The PM 0.1 filter improves air quality, and operation across temperatures ranging from -10°C to 55°C makes it suitable for diverse weather conditions.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling Modes 8-in-1 Convertible Smart Features Matter + MirAIe Function Hot & Cold Reasons to buy Useful heating and cooling support Strong smart home compatibility Reason to avoid Lower energy rating than 5-star rivals Premium features increase pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the versatility of hot and cold operation and appreciate the smart app features and convenient controls.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers all-season comfort with strong smart home integration and flexible cooling modes.

The IFB CI133SL11RGM3 is a compact 1-ton inverter AC suitable for smaller rooms and bedrooms. It features AI-powered cooling along with Hybrid Mode and 8-in-1 Flexi operation, allowing users to customise cooling performance according to occupancy and weather conditions. The heavy-duty compressor ensures stable cooling even during high temperatures, while long air throw technology improves room coverage. Self-clean functionality, dual gold fins, and a 100% copper condenser contribute to long-term durability and lower maintenance requirements.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling Modes 8-in-1 Flexi Mode Compressor Heavy Duty Condenser 100% Copper Reasons to buy Ideal for smaller rooms Durable copper construction Reason to avoid Not suitable for larger spaces 3-star efficiency rating

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the cooling performance and compact design. Many also mention the effective air throw and reliable operation.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers flexible cooling and dependable performance for compact rooms.

The Voltas Vertis AI Zest Gold combines AI-enabled cooling with 6-in-1 convertible operation to deliver customised comfort. Designed for Indian summer conditions, it offers 4-way swing airflow for better room coverage and auto-clean functionality for easier maintenance. The inverter compressor adjusts performance based on cooling demand, helping reduce energy consumption. Sleep mode improves nighttime comfort by gradually adjusting temperatures, while the convertible modes provide flexibility during varying occupancy and weather conditions.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling Modes 6-in-1 Convertible Airflow 4-Way Swing Features AI Cooling + Auto Clean Reasons to buy Flexible cooling options Good room-wide airflow Reason to avoid Lower efficiency than 5-star models Basic smart features compared to rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers often appreciate the cooling speed and convertible modes. Many also find the airflow coverage effective for larger rooms.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it balances cooling performance, flexibility, and affordability.

The IFB CI183SS22SGM3 is a feature-rich 1.5-ton inverter AC with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and AI-powered cooling optimisation. Its Hybrid Mode and 8-in-1 Flexi operation allow users to adjust cooling capacity according to room conditions and energy requirements. The heavy-duty compressor is designed to perform effectively during extreme temperatures, while the long air throw ensures uniform cooling. Self-clean technology, copper condenser construction, and smart controls make it a practical choice for families seeking convenience and reliability.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling Modes 8-in-1 Flexi Mode Smart Features Built-in Wi-Fi Condenser 100% Copper Reasons to buy Wi-Fi connectivity included Flexible cooling adjustments Reason to avoid Not as efficient as 5-star models Smart ecosystem smaller than LG or Samsung

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the cooling consistency and convenient Wi-Fi controls. Many also praise the strong air throw and reliable performance.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines smart controls, flexible cooling, and dependable everyday performance.

Factors to consider when buying an AI enabled AC AI features: Look for adaptive cooling, usage learning and automatic optimisation features rather than basic app connectivity.

Energy efficiency: Higher energy ratings and intelligent power-saving modes can help reduce long-term running costs.

Smart controls: Support for smartphone apps, voice assistants and remote monitoring adds convenience.

Cooling performance: Consider room size compatibility, airflow and compressor performance alongside AI capabilities.

After-sales support: Reliable installation, warranty coverage and service availability remain important for long-term ownership. Top 3 features of best AI enabled ACs

AI enabled AC Capacity Convertible Modes Smart Features Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree 1.5 Ton 5-Step Wi-Fi, SmartThings LG AI+ Smart Inverter 1.5 Ton 6-in-1 ThinQ, Wi-Fi Blue Star AI Pro+ 1.5 Ton AI Optimised Wi-Fi Panasonic Hot & Cold 1.5 Ton 8-in-1 MirAIe, Matter IFB CI133SL11RGM3 1 Ton 8-in-1 AI Cooling Voltas Vertis AI Zest Gold 1.5 Ton 6-in-1 AI Enabled IFB CI183SS22SGM3 1.5 Ton 8-in-1 Built-in Wi-Fi

The research and expertise I have been covering consumer technology and smart home devices for years, reviewing products that bring greater convenience and connectivity to everyday life. For this buying guide, I compared WiFi-enabled air conditioners based on cooling performance, smart features, energy efficiency, app experience, ease of use, and overall value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world user experience before shortlisting these recommendations.