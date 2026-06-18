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Adjusting AC settings all day? These AI air conditioners do it automatically

AI powered air conditioners can automatically adjust cooling, optimise energy use and improve comfort, helping users stay cool with less effort.

Published18 Jun 2026, 10:56 AM IST
Smarter cooling could also mean lower electricity bills.
Smarter cooling could also mean lower electricity bills.
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Most people use only a fraction of their air conditioner's features while still dealing with high electricity bills and constant temperature adjustments. As cooling technology evolves, manufacturers are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to make air conditioners more efficient and convenient to use.

Our PicksBest overallHot and cold ACBudget friendlyFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

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AI enabled air conditioners can analyse room conditions, learn usage patterns and automatically adjust cooling settings for improved comfort and energy efficiency. Some models can even be controlled remotely through smartphone apps and voice assistants. To help you find the right option, we have shortlisted the best AI enabled air conditioners that combine smart features, powerful cooling and long-term value.

BEST OVERALL

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Samsung's Bespoke AI WindFree AC is designed for users who want powerful cooling without direct cold airflow. The WindFree technology disperses air through thousands of micro-holes, creating a more comfortable cooling experience. AI-powered cooling analyses usage patterns and room conditions to optimise performance and energy consumption. SmartThings connectivity, voice control, 4-way swing, and 5-step convertible cooling add flexibility, while the digital inverter compressor improves efficiency and durability. It is particularly suitable for bedrooms and living rooms where comfort and energy savings are priorities.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
4 Star
Cooling Modes
5-Step Convertible
Smart Features
Wi-Fi, SmartThings, Voice Control
Airflow
WindFree + 4-Way Swing

Reason to buy

Excellent comfort with WindFree cooling

Advanced AI and smart home integration

Reason to avoid

Premium pricing

Best features require Wi-Fi connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the comfortable draft-free cooling, energy efficiency, and smart controls. Many also praise the quiet operation and modern design.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines intelligent cooling, premium comfort features, and strong energy efficiency in a stylish package.

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Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The LG AS-Q19YWZE1 is a feature-packed 5-star inverter AC designed for efficient cooling and lower electricity consumption. Its AI+ Convertible 6-in-1 technology automatically adjusts cooling capacity according to room conditions, while Energy Manager+ helps monitor power usage. The 4-way swing distributes air evenly across the room, and the HD filter with anti-virus protection improves air quality. Wi-Fi connectivity through LG ThinQ enables remote operation and voice control, making it a strong option for smart homes and heavy daily usage.

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Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
5 Star
Cooling Modes
AI+ Convertible 6-in-1
Smart Features
Wi-Fi, ThinQ App
Airflow
4-Way Swing

Reason to buy

Excellent energy efficiency

Strong smart home integration

Reason to avoid

Higher upfront cost

Advanced features may be underused by casual users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fast cooling, low noise levels, and energy savings. Many also appreciate the flexible cooling modes and app controls.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers efficient cooling, advanced energy management, and excellent smart connectivity.

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Blue Star's AI Pro+ inverter AC focuses on delivering efficient cooling even during extreme summer conditions. It features DigiQ Hepta Sensors that continuously monitor indoor and outdoor conditions to optimise performance. Turbo Cool mode quickly reduces room temperature, while the 4-way swing ensures uniform airflow distribution. The self-clean technology helps maintain hygiene and cooling efficiency over time. Combined with Wi-Fi connectivity, Blue Fins protection, and AI-driven operation, it offers a balanced blend of performance, convenience, and durability for Indian weather conditions.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
5 Star
Sensors
DigiQ Hepta Sensor
Smart Features
Wi-Fi Enabled
Airflow
4-Way Swing

Reason to buy

Strong cooling during peak summers

Comprehensive sensor-based optimisation

Reason to avoid

App experience can vary

Installation costs may be additional

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers frequently appreciate the cooling performance and energy efficiency. Many also like the turbo mode and uniform airflow coverage.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers fast cooling, intelligent optimisation, and excellent efficiency for hot climates.

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HOT AND COLD AC

This Panasonic hot and cold inverter AC provides year-round usability with both cooling and heating functions. The MirAIe platform enables smart control through mobile devices and voice assistants, while Matter compatibility improves integration with smart home ecosystems. Its 8-in-1 convertible mode allows users to adjust cooling capacity based on requirements, helping manage electricity consumption. The PM 0.1 filter improves air quality, and operation across temperatures ranging from -10°C to 55°C makes it suitable for diverse weather conditions.

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Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Cooling Modes
8-in-1 Convertible
Smart Features
Matter + MirAIe
Function
Hot & Cold

Reason to buy

Useful heating and cooling support

Strong smart home compatibility

Reason to avoid

Lower energy rating than 5-star rivals

Premium features increase pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the versatility of hot and cold operation and appreciate the smart app features and convenient controls.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers all-season comfort with strong smart home integration and flexible cooling modes.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

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The IFB CI133SL11RGM3 is a compact 1-ton inverter AC suitable for smaller rooms and bedrooms. It features AI-powered cooling along with Hybrid Mode and 8-in-1 Flexi operation, allowing users to customise cooling performance according to occupancy and weather conditions. The heavy-duty compressor ensures stable cooling even during high temperatures, while long air throw technology improves room coverage. Self-clean functionality, dual gold fins, and a 100% copper condenser contribute to long-term durability and lower maintenance requirements.

Specifications

Capacity
1 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Cooling Modes
8-in-1 Flexi Mode
Compressor
Heavy Duty
Condenser
100% Copper

Reason to buy

Ideal for smaller rooms

Durable copper construction

Reason to avoid

Not suitable for larger spaces

3-star efficiency rating

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the cooling performance and compact design. Many also mention the effective air throw and reliable operation.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers flexible cooling and dependable performance for compact rooms.

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The Voltas Vertis AI Zest Gold combines AI-enabled cooling with 6-in-1 convertible operation to deliver customised comfort. Designed for Indian summer conditions, it offers 4-way swing airflow for better room coverage and auto-clean functionality for easier maintenance. The inverter compressor adjusts performance based on cooling demand, helping reduce energy consumption. Sleep mode improves nighttime comfort by gradually adjusting temperatures, while the convertible modes provide flexibility during varying occupancy and weather conditions.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Cooling Modes
6-in-1 Convertible
Airflow
4-Way Swing
Features
AI Cooling + Auto Clean

Reason to buy

Flexible cooling options

Good room-wide airflow

Reason to avoid

Lower efficiency than 5-star models

Basic smart features compared to rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers often appreciate the cooling speed and convertible modes. Many also find the airflow coverage effective for larger rooms.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it balances cooling performance, flexibility, and affordability.

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The IFB CI183SS22SGM3 is a feature-rich 1.5-ton inverter AC with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and AI-powered cooling optimisation. Its Hybrid Mode and 8-in-1 Flexi operation allow users to adjust cooling capacity according to room conditions and energy requirements. The heavy-duty compressor is designed to perform effectively during extreme temperatures, while the long air throw ensures uniform cooling. Self-clean technology, copper condenser construction, and smart controls make it a practical choice for families seeking convenience and reliability.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Cooling Modes
8-in-1 Flexi Mode
Smart Features
Built-in Wi-Fi
Condenser
100% Copper

Reason to buy

Wi-Fi connectivity included

Flexible cooling adjustments

Reason to avoid

Not as efficient as 5-star models

Smart ecosystem smaller than LG or Samsung

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the cooling consistency and convenient Wi-Fi controls. Many also praise the strong air throw and reliable performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines smart controls, flexible cooling, and dependable everyday performance.

Factors to consider when buying an AI enabled AC

  • AI features: Look for adaptive cooling, usage learning and automatic optimisation features rather than basic app connectivity.
  • Energy efficiency: Higher energy ratings and intelligent power-saving modes can help reduce long-term running costs.
  • Smart controls: Support for smartphone apps, voice assistants and remote monitoring adds convenience.
  • Cooling performance: Consider room size compatibility, airflow and compressor performance alongside AI capabilities.
  • After-sales support: Reliable installation, warranty coverage and service availability remain important for long-term ownership.

Top 3 features of best AI enabled ACs

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AI enabled ACCapacityConvertible ModesSmart Features
Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree1.5 Ton5-StepWi-Fi, SmartThings
LG AI+ Smart Inverter1.5 Ton6-in-1ThinQ, Wi-Fi
Blue Star AI Pro+1.5 TonAI OptimisedWi-Fi
Panasonic Hot & Cold1.5 Ton8-in-1MirAIe, Matter
IFB CI133SL11RGM31 Ton8-in-1AI Cooling
Voltas Vertis AI Zest Gold1.5 Ton6-in-1AI Enabled
IFB CI183SS22SGM31.5 Ton8-in-1Built-in Wi-Fi

The research and expertise

I have been covering consumer technology and smart home devices for years, reviewing products that bring greater convenience and connectivity to everyday life. For this buying guide, I compared WiFi-enabled air conditioners based on cooling performance, smart features, energy efficiency, app experience, ease of use, and overall value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world user experience before shortlisting these recommendations.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesAdjusting AC settings all day? These AI air conditioners do it automatically

FAQs

What does AI do in an air conditioner?

AI helps the AC adjust cooling settings automatically based on room conditions and usage patterns.

Do AI air conditioners save electricity?

Many AI models optimise cooling and power consumption, which can help reduce energy usage over time.

Can AI air conditioners be controlled remotely?

Most AI enabled models support smartphone apps and often work with voice assistants.

Are AI air conditioners worth buying?

They can be useful for users seeking greater convenience, smarter automation and improved energy efficiency.

Do AI features affect cooling performance?

The main goal is to improve comfort and efficiency while maintaining effective cooling performance.

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