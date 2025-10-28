Adobe Firefly Image 5 launched with layered editing and custom AI models

Adobe has launched its latest version of the Firefly image generation model, bringing a ton of innovative new features to make the workflow creative for digital artists and content creators. The new Firefly Image 5 is a major upgrade, offering native resolution up to 4 megapixels, which is a big upgrade from the previous model’s 1 megapixel with upscaling. This means you now get better quality images right out of the box, with improved rendering of human models and detailed visuals.

One of the standout features is the introduction of layered and prompt-based editing, which allows users to edit different objects within an image as layers. This provides more flexibility, enabling creators to make complex changes without compromising image quality or detail. It supports editing through simple prompts like resizing, rotating, or modifying a layer, streamlining workflows that traditionally required manual editing.

Adobe’s Firefly platform also enables users to create custom models based on their preferred art styles; this feature is currently in closed beta. Artists can drag and drop assets such as sketches, illustrations, and photos. This enables the development of unique and personalised AI models that replicate their aesthetics. This helps in maintaining brand consistency or artistic style across projects.

Firefly's website now offers enhanced controls, including switching between generating images or videos, selecting AI models, adjusting aspect ratios, and viewing recent work. Video editing tools are being redesigned to support timeline and layered edits, although this is still in private beta. Additionally, new audio features now allow generating entire soundtracks and speech via AI prompts, further broadening creative possibilities.