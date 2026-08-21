After testing dozens of tablets, here’s how much RAM you really need

RAM is one of the first specifications people check when buying a tablet, but does moving from 8GB to 12GB actually make a noticeable difference? On paper, the extra memory sounds like an easy upgrade. In real-world use, however, the answer is not quite that simple.

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I have reviewed and used lots of tablets across different price ranges, and I have found that RAM matters most when your usage involves heavy multitasking, demanding games or keeping several apps open at once. So, I tested 8GB and 12GB RAM tablets side by side to see where the difference shows up and whether paying extra for more RAM is actually worth it.

Who needs more than 8GB RAM on a tablet

What you use the tablet for Is 12GB RAM important? Why Browsing and streaming No 8GB RAM is usually enough for web browsing, social media and video streaming. Studying and note taking No PDFs, notes, research and basic multitasking do not typically need 12GB RAM. Heavy multitasking Yes 12GB can keep more demanding apps active when you frequently switch between them. Gaming Sometimes Extra RAM can help with demanding games, but the processor and GPU have a bigger impact. Video editing and creative work Yes Demanding editing and creative apps can benefit from the additional memory headroom. Long term use Sometimes 12GB gives you more headroom as apps and operating systems become more demanding.

BEST OVERALL

OnePlus Pad remains a strong all round Android tablet for entertainment, productivity and light creative work. It features a sharp 11.61-inch 144Hz LCD display, flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. The 9510mAh battery with 67W charging helps it last through long sessions, while Dolby Vision and Atmos improve the multimedia experience. Its slim 552g body, quad speaker setup and cellular data sharing support also make it a practical tablet for users who value portability.

Specifications Display 11.61-inch 2.8K LCD, 144Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 Battery 9510mAh with 67W charging OS Android 13.1 with OxygenOS 13.1 Reason to buy Excellent 144Hz display for entertainment. Powerful processor handles demanding apps well. Reason to avoid No expandable storage. Some users report heating during heavy use.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally praise its display, battery life, speakers and smooth performance. Some users have mentioned heating during demanding tasks and wanted more software refinement.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it for flagship level performance, a high refresh rate display, excellent speakers and long battery life, especially if you want an affordable premium Android tablet.

LARGE DISPLAY

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Xiaomi Pad 7 with its Nano Texture display is designed for users who spend long hours reading, writing or creating content. The 11.2-inch 3.2K display combines a 144Hz refresh rate with anti-reflective and anti-glare treatment, making it particularly useful under bright lighting. Its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage offer plenty of performance for multitasking. The 8850mAh battery, 45W charging and Dolby Atmos quad speakers complete the package.

Specifications Display 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD, 144Hz Nano Texture Processor Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 4.0 Battery 8850mAh with 45W charging OS HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 Reason to buy Nano Texture display reduces reflections. Strong performance for work and entertainment. Reason to avoid Keyboard and stylus cost extra. No cellular connectivity.

What are buyers saying? Users generally appreciate the sharp display, smooth performance, speakers and battery life. The large screen also receives praise for studying, reading and entertainment, while accessories remain an additional expense.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you read, write or study frequently. The Nano Texture panel reduces distracting reflections while the powerful chipset and 12GB RAM provide smooth everyday performance.

VALUE FOR MONEY

HP OmniPad 12 takes a different approach by combining a tablet with a detachable keyboard for a laptop like experience. It has a 12-inch 2K touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS storage. The tablet also features Wi-Fi 6E, quad speakers with DTS Audio and an expandable microSD slot. Its lightweight 600g design and claimed 18-hour battery life make it particularly suited to students and everyday productivity.

Specifications Display 12-inch 2K touchscreen, 90Hz, 400 nits Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB UFS, expandable via microSD Battery 8378mAh with 33W charging OS Android 16 Reason to buy Detachable keyboard adds laptop like functionality. Lightweight design is easy to carry. Reason to avoid Processor is weaker than rivals. 128GB storage may feel limited.

What are buyers saying? Early user feedback is positive, particularly around the detachable keyboard, display, portability and laptop like interface. However, the relatively modest Snapdragon processor makes it more suitable for everyday productivity than demanding workloads.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a tablet that can double as a basic laptop. The included keyboard, large display, expandable storage and long battery life suit students and professionals.

OnePlus Pad 2 is built for users who want flagship performance without moving to a laptop. It combines a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, making it capable of handling demanding games, multitasking and creative applications. Its 12.1-inch 3K 144Hz display supports Dolby Vision, while six speakers deliver immersive audio. The 9510mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charging add strong endurance. Open Canvas and AI features also make it useful for productivity.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch 3K LCD, 144Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 Battery 9510mAh with 67W charging OS OxygenOS 14.1 based on Android 14 Reason to buy Flagship Snapdragon processor delivers excellent performance. 144Hz display and six speakers are great for entertainment. Reason to avoid No microSD card slot. Some advanced accessories are sold separately.

What are buyers saying? Buyers praise its smooth performance, display, speakers and battery life. Recent users also report smooth software performance after updates, although some have criticised missing HDR and Dolby Vision support on certain streaming services.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if performance is your priority. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM, 144Hz display and six speakers make it particularly capable for gaming and demanding productivity.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is aimed at students, creators and entertainment focused users who want a large display and stylus support. Its 12.7-inch 3K LCD panel offers a 144Hz refresh rate, while the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 provides strong performance for multitasking and gaming. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage offer plenty of headroom, while quad JBL speakers deliver powerful audio. A 10200mAh battery with 45W charging and Wi-Fi 6E further strengthen its productivity focused package.

Specifications Display 12.7-inch 3K LCD, 144Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 4.0 Battery 10200mAh with 45W charging OS Android 14 Reason to buy Large 3K display is excellent for studying. Pen Plus is useful for notes and drawing. Reason to avoid Large body feels heavy for handheld use. Display brightness can be limiting outdoors.

What are buyers saying? Users praise the large sharp display, included stylus, speakers, storage and smooth performance. Long term users particularly like it for studying, reading PDFs, watching lectures and taking notes.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if studying, note taking and media consumption are your priorities. Its large 3K display, included Pen Plus, powerful chipset and huge battery make it highly versatile.

Xiaomi Pad 8 is one of the most performance focused tablets in this selection. It uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. The 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD display supports 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and 68 billion colours. It also features Wi-Fi 7, a 9200mAh battery and 45W charging. HyperOS 3 brings AI features and desktop style multitasking, while the slim metal body keeps it portable.

Specifications Display 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD, 144Hz Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM 12GB LPDDR5T Storage 256GB UFS 4.1 Battery 9200mAh with 45W charging OS HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 Reason to buy Very powerful processor for its segment. Excellent display with 144Hz refresh rate. Reason to avoid No cellular connectivity. Accessories are sold separately.

What are buyers saying? Current user feedback is largely positive, with the display, performance, battery life and slim design receiving praise. Users also appreciate its gaming capability and smooth software experience for demanding everyday tasks.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want flagship class Android performance in a relatively slim tablet. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 144Hz display and fast UFS 4.1 storage offer strong longevity.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture brings the same flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 platform and 12GB RAM as the standard Pad 8, but adds a specialised anti-glare and anti-reflective display surface. Its 11.2-inch 3.2K 144Hz panel is designed for comfortable viewing and writing, particularly under bright lighting. You also get 256GB UFS 4.1 storage, a 9200mAh battery, 45W charging, Wi-Fi 7 and HyperOS 3. It is particularly suited to creators, students and frequent readers.

Specifications Display 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD, 144Hz Nano Texture Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM 12GB LPDDR5T Storage 256GB UFS 4.1 Battery 9200mAh with 45W charging OS HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 Reason to buy Nano Texture display reduces glare significantly. Flagship performance handles demanding workloads. Reason to avoid Costs more than the standard version. No cellular connectivity.

What are buyers saying? Buyers and early users particularly value the glare reducing screen for reading, writing and creative work. Performance, battery life and display sharpness are also major positives, although the premium price is noticeable.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it over the standard Pad 8 if you frequently use a tablet under bright lights. The Nano Texture screen adds comfort without sacrificing flagship performance or display smoothness.

Factors to consider when choosing tablet RAM Your usage pattern: Casual browsing and streaming need less RAM than heavy multitasking or gaming.

Multitasking needs: More RAM can help when switching between several demanding apps.

Processor: RAM alone does not determine performance; the chipset also plays a major role.

Software optimisation: Efficient software can make better use of a lower RAM configuration.

Long term use: Extra RAM can provide more headroom as apps become more demanding over time. Top 3 features of best tablets

Tablets Display Processor RAM OnePlus Pad 11.61-inch 2.8K LCD, 144Hz MediaTek Dimensity 9000 12GB LPDDR5 Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD, 144Hz Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 12GB LPDDR5X HP OmniPad 12 12-inch 2K LCD, 90Hz Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 8GB LPDDR5 OnePlus Pad 2 12.1-inch 3K LCD, 144Hz Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 12GB LPDDR5X Lenovo Idea Tab Pro 12.7-inch 3K LCD, 144Hz MediaTek Dimensity 8300 12GB LPDDR5X Xiaomi Pad 8 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD, 144Hz Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 12GB LPDDR5T Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD, 144Hz Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 12GB LPDDR5T

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