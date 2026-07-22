After weeks of living with 12 wireless earbuds, these 5 were the ones I kept coming back to.

Buying wireless earbuds today can feel overwhelming. Every brand promises better sound, stronger noise cancellation, smarter AI features, and longer battery life. That makes it hard to tell which are actually worth buying.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price realme Earbuds Air 7 True Wireless,12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers,52Hrs Playtime,52dB Hybrid ANC,6 Mic ENC,45ms Low Latency,360° Spatial Audio,Hi-Res LHDC,IP55 Dust & Water Resistant,BT v5.4(SlateGrey) View Details ₹3,097 Check Offers Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Black View Details ₹3,989 Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹517 x 6 months ₹3,097 OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro E518A Raven Black in View Details ₹3,999 Check Offers OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC, Adaptive Mode, Dual Drivers with DACs, 3D Audio, Upto 45hrs Music Playback, ,Dual-Device connectivity, 47ms Low Latency, Zen Green View Details Get Price Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro (White) in-Ear Wireless Earbuds with Hi-Fi Audio | Adaptive ANC 2.0 and EQ 2.0 | 2-Way Speaker | 360-Audio | Voice Detect | Live Translation | Head Gesture | IP57 View Details ₹21,999 Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

To find out, I spent time with 12 pairs of wireless earbuds in everyday situations. I used them while commuting, taking work calls, listening to music, watching videos, and working out.

I am not an audiophile, so I focused on what matters most to everyday buyers. That includes comfort, sound quality, call clarity, battery life, active noise cancellation, and overall ease of use. Some earbuds impressed me more than expected. Others simply did not justify their price. After spending enough time with each pair, these five consistently stood out. They offer the best balance of performance, features, comfort, and value, and are the ones I recommend:

The realme Buds Air 7 offers far more than you'd expect at its price. Its 12.4mm dynamic drivers deliver punchy, enjoyable sound, while 52 dB of active noise cancellation helps reduce everyday distractions. Throw in excellent battery life, dual-device connectivity, and Hi-Res audio support, and you get a well-rounded pair of earbuds for everyday listening.

Specifications DRIVERS 12.4mm Titanium-Coated Dynamic WATER RESISTANCE IP55 BATTERY LIFE Up to 52 Hours (with Case) CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 5.4 FAST CHARGING 10 Minutes for Up to 10 Hours of Playback Reasons to buy Powerful 52dB active noise cancellation. Long 52-hour battery life with fast charging. Clear sound with Hi-Res Audio and LHDC support. Reason to avoid No wireless charging support. LHDC codec needs a compatible phone. ANC reduces overall battery life.

What are buyers saying about these earbuds on Amazon? Amazon buyers generally praise the realme Buds Air 7 for their sound quality, battery life, call performance, and value for money. However, opinions are mixed on fit and connectivity, and some users also wish for a sturdier charging case and more consistent comfort during long listening sessions.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds? If you're looking for feature-packed wireless earbuds without stretching your budget, the realme Buds Air 7 is an easy recommendation. It delivers punchy sound, effective 52dB active noise cancellation, clear call quality, and excellent battery life, making it a well-rounded companion for commuting, work, workouts, and everyday listening.

2. Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Black Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Sony WF-C510 proves you don't need active noise cancellation to enjoy a great listening experience. Its compact, lightweight design stays comfortable for hours, while Sony's sound tuning delivers clear vocals and balanced audio. Combined with excellent battery life and multipoint connectivity, it's a reliable everyday companion.

Specifications DRIVERS 6mm Dynamic WATER RESISTANCE IPX4 BATTERY LIFE Up to 22 Hours (with Case) CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 5.3 FAST CHARGING 5 Minutes for Up to 1 Hour of Playback Reasons to buy Clear, balanced sound Lightweight and comfortable Long battery life Reason to avoid No active noise cancellation

What are buyers saying about these earbuds on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Sony WF-C510 for its comfortable fit, clear sound, and impressive battery life. However, opinions are divided on the lack of active noise cancellation, with some users feeling that competitors offer more features at a similar price.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds? The Sony WF-C510 is a great pick if comfort and battery life matter more than premium features. Its lightweight fit, balanced sound, and long-lasting battery make it an excellent choice for music, podcasts, calls, and all-day everyday use.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro makes premium listening accessible without straining your budget. Their powerful drivers deliver rich, energetic sound, while 55 dB of active noise cancellation helps cut out traffic, office chatter, and other distractions. Long battery life means you can comfortably get through work, travel, and workouts without constantly reaching for the charging case.

Specifications DRIVERS 12mm Titanium-Coated Dynamic WATER RESISTANCE IP55 BATTERY LIFE Up to 54 Hours (with Case) CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 6.0 FAST CHARGING 10 Minutes for Up to 13 Hours of Playback Reasons to buy Powerful, bass-rich sound Effective 55dB ANC Excellent battery life Reason to avoid Plastic case feels ordinary LHDC support is limited No wireless charging

What are buyers saying about these earbuds on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro for their punchy sound, strong noise cancellation, long battery life, and value for money. However, some users feel the plastic charging case could have been more premium, while others note occasional issues with touch-control sensitivity.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds? The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro offer an impressive combination of sound quality, effective active noise cancellation, and long battery life at an affordable price. They are a great choice for commuters, casual listeners, and anyone seeking premium features without paying flagship prices.

The OnePlus Buds 4 bring flagship audio features at a much more affordable price. Its dual-driver setup delivers richer, more detailed sound than conventional earbuds, while 55 dB adaptive ANC helps minimise everyday distractions. With long battery life and clear call quality, you get an excellent all-round pair for music, movies, and commuting.

Specifications DRIVERS 11mm Woofer + 6mm Tweeter WATER RESISTANCE IP55 BATTERY LIFE Up to 45 Hours (with Case) CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 5.4 FAST CHARGING 10 Minutes for Up to 11 Hours of Playback Reasons to buy Rich, detailed sound Effective 55dB adaptive ANC Excellent call quality Reason to avoid No wireless charging Touch controls need refinement ANC isn't class-leading

What are buyers saying about these earbuds on Amazon? Buyers generally praise the OnePlus Buds 4 for their impressive sound quality, effective noise cancellation, comfortable fit, and value for money. However, some feel the touch controls could be more responsive, and the ANC doesn't completely eliminate louder background noise.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds? The OnePlus Buds 4 are ideal if you want premium sound without paying flagship prices. Its dual-driver audio, effective noise cancellation, clear voice calls, and long battery life make it a well-rounded choice for everyday listening, travel, work, and entertainment.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro is built for those seeking a premium listening experience without compromise. Its dual-driver design delivers rich, detailed audio, while adaptive ANC effectively blocks out distractions. With excellent call quality, a secure fit, and Galaxy AI-powered features, these earbuds are a perfect match for Samsung users.

Specifications DRIVERS 11mm Woofer + 5.5mm Tweeter WATER RESISTANCE IP57 BATTERY LIFE Up to 30 Hours (with Case) CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 6.1 FAST CHARGING 10 Minutes for Up to 2 Hours of Playback Reasons to buy Rich, detailed sound Excellent adaptive ANC Premium Galaxy AI features Reason to avoid Best features need a Galaxy phone Battery life trails some rivals Premium price

What are buyers saying about these earbuds on Amazon? Buyers praise the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro for their impressive sound quality, comfortable fit, and effective noise cancellation. However, some feel the battery life could be longer, while others note that several standout features are available only when paired with Samsung Galaxy devices.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds? The Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro is worth considering if you own a Galaxy smartphone and want top-tier sound, effective noise cancellation, and intelligent AI features. They also offer excellent comfort, reliable call quality, and a refined listening experience for music, films, and daily commutes.

How Do These Earbuds Stack Up?

Product Drivers Battery Life Connectivity realme Buds Air 7 12.4mm Titanium-Coated Dynamic Driver Up to 52 Hours (with Case) Bluetooth 5.4 Sony WF-C510 6mm Dynamic Driver Up to 22 Hours (with Case) Bluetooth 5.3 OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro 12mm Titanium-Coated Dynamic Driver Up to 54 Hours (with Case) Bluetooth 6.0 OnePlus Buds 4 11mm Woofer + 6mm Tweeter (Dual Drivers) Up to 45 Hours (with Case) Bluetooth 5.4 Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro 11mm Woofer + 5.5mm Tweeter (Dual Drivers) Up to 30 Hours (with Case) Bluetooth 6.1