AI can write and code, but struggles with skills your brain uses every day without thinking

Every week it feels like ChatGPT and its AI cousins are getting smarter, whether it’s perfecting poetry, solving maths puzzles, or writing code in a blink. But here’s something you can actually gloat about at your next family dinner: humans still have a natural edge at a vital task that befuddles even the cleverest AI. It’s that uncanny knack your brain has to size up the world around you and know what to do in an instant

What makes us different Imagine standing in front of a winding river, a busy street, or a mountain path. Instead of calculating and overthinking, your brain quickly figures out whether you should walk, cycle, swim, or just turn around and pick another route. You don’t sweat over it, you simply know. Whether it’s scoping out if you can leap across puddles or climb that fence, this instant “scene sense” happens so quickly that you barely notice the process.

Scientists at the University of Amsterdam recently decided to put this human advantage to the test.

They invited participants to lie in MRI scanners and look at snapshots of ordinary places, from woodland trails to city intersections. Each person had to choose, by pressing a button, what sort of movement felt possible - could you walk, swim, bike, or did it seem impossible? As they did this, their brains lit up in ways that revealed not just recognition of objects or colours, but a split-second assessment of possible actions.

When chatbots just don’t get it Now, here’s the twist. The same challenge was handed to leading AI models, including image-recognition systems and ChatGPT itself. Despite their powerful algorithms and rapid learning, the AI struggled when it came to matching the reflexive action planning we humans do with ease. Even when specifically trained to focus on actions, these models fell short, overlooking obvious cues or failing to link objects with potential movement.

So why does this matter, especially as AI becomes more common in robotics, self-driving cars, and smart assistants? For machines to be genuinely helpful in real-world scenarios, they’ll need to develop the same kind of intuitive navigation our brains have mastered. Recognising a river or a road is one thing, but figuring out, instantly, what you can actually do there is far more complex. That’s where humans win, without even trying.