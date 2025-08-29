AI moves to big screen as Samsung rolls out Microsoft Copilot on new smart TVs

Microsoft Copilot is finally moving beyond computers and landing in the living room. With Samsung leading the way, the newest smart TVs now come with Copilot built right in. You do not need extra devices or complicated setups. The TV remote you already use can now answer questions, pull up your schedule, and help manage your home, all while you sit on the couch.

This is more than just a new feature. It is changing what television means in your daily routine. Instead of only streaming movies or sports, your TV can now help you keep your day on track. You can check the weather, search for that actor’s name, or set reminders with just your voice. No need to reach for your phone or open a laptop, it is all right there on the main screen.

TV as home base What stands out is how easy it is to use. When you turn on a new Samsung smart TV, Copilot is part of the menu. Hold the remote, press a button, and speak naturally. Ask for show recommendations, get news updates, set your calendar, or ask what to have for dinner. Your TV listens and responds, making your lounge room feel more connected. If you have smart lights or a thermostat, you can control them from your TV too without even getting up. The television is now more than entertainment, it is turning into the hub for everything you do at home.

Samsung may be first, but it will not be the last. LG is bringing Copilot to its TVs soon, and others are sure to follow. The big TV makers see that screens are not just for watching shows anymore. They want your TV to help you manage your day and run your smart home. Brands are using useful, easy-to-use software to stand out from the crowd, adding features that make their products stickier and more useful.

For Samsung and Microsoft, this is a smart move. It lets them lead the way as technology in the living room changes. For the rest of us, it means the tools we need are sitting right between the speakers, in the spot where families gather the most. The idea of the TV is shifting from just entertainment to simple, helpful, everyday support. It is a real change that will soon shape what people expect from their home devices.