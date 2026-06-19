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Air coolers in humid weather? What you need to know before buying

Thinking of buying an air cooler for the monsoon? Here's what humidity does to cooling performance and whether it's still worth it.

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Published19 Jun 2026, 05:56 PM IST
Will an air cooler cool your room during humid days? Here’s the answer most people don’t know.
Will an air cooler cool your room during humid days? Here’s the answer most people don’t know.
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Air coolers are often promoted as a cheaper alternative to air conditioners, but their performance depends heavily on the weather. If you live in a city where the air already feels damp, an air cooler may not deliver the same relief it does in dry regions. That is because air coolers rely on evaporation to reduce temperature, and high humidity limits how much evaporation can take place.

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When moisture levels in the air are low, coolers work efficiently by passing hot air through water-soaked cooling pads. In humid conditions, however, the air struggles to absorb additional moisture. The result is weaker cooling and a room that may feel more humid than comfortable.

That said, air coolers are not completely ineffective during humid weather. In areas with moderate humidity, good ventilation can help improve their performance. Keeping windows or doors slightly open allows moist air to escape and fresh air to circulate. For places that experience high humidity for most of the year, an air conditioner remains the more effective solution because it cools the air while also reducing moisture levels.

If you are considering an air cooler, here are some options worth looking at:

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The Orient Electric Durachill comes with a 40-litre water tank and honeycomb cooling pads designed to hold water for longer periods. Its four-way air distribution system helps spread airflow across the room, while inverter compatibility allows operation during power cuts. The cooler also features collapsible louvres that help keep dust and insects away when not in use.

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Specifications

Tank Capacity
40 Litres
Cooling Medium
3-Side Densenest Honeycomb Pads
Air Delivery
2100 $m^3$/hr
Power Consumption
~140 W
Key Features
Aerofan technology, fully collapsible louvres, inverter compatible

Reason to buy

High air delivery

Compact footprint

Inverter compatible

Reason to avoid

Small water tank

Plastic body finish

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Designed for larger rooms, the Bajaj DMH 90 Neo offers a 90-litre water tank that reduces the need for frequent refills. The cooler uses turbo fan technology to push air over longer distances and includes an ice chamber for those who prefer colder airflow. Honeycomb pads support the cooling process, making it suitable for open spaces and large living areas.

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Specifications

Tank Capacity
95 Litres
Cooling Medium
High-Density Honeycomb Pads
Air Delivery
5600 CMH (6500 CFM peak)
Power Consumption
200 W – 280 W
Key Features
Everlast pump, auto-swing louvres, 4-way air deflection, auto-fill feature

Reason to buy

Massive water tank

Long continuous cooling

Powerful air throw

Reason to avoid

High power draw

Bulkier frame size

The Crompton Honeycomb Desert Air Cooler combines a large water tank with a blower-based cooling system. It uses honeycomb pads for water retention and consistent airflow. Features such as a water-level indicator and four-way air deflection help improve usability, while the pump is designed to handle hard water conditions.

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Specifications

Tank Capacity
105 Litres
Cooling Medium
High-Absorption Wood Wool Pads
Air Delivery
3800 $m^3$/hr – 4000 $m^3$/hr
Power Consumption
190 W – 220 W
Key Features
Motorised vertical louvres, 5 castor wheels, ice chamber, water level indicator

Reason to buy

Huge water capacity

Excellent cross-ventilation performance

Easy mobility design

Reason to avoid

Wood-wool regular maintenance

Large physical footprint

The Hindware Calisto is built for larger spaces and delivers airflow through motorised louvres that allow users to adjust air direction. Multiple speed settings offer better control, and inverter compatibility ensures continued operation during outages. Its caster wheels make it easier to move between rooms when needed.

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Specifications

Tank Capacity
105 Litres
Cooling Medium
High-Absorption Wood Wool Pads
Air Delivery
3800 $m^3$/hr – 4000 $m^3$/hr
Power Consumption
190 W – 220 W
Key Features
Motorised vertical louvres, 5 castor wheels, ice chamber, water level indicator

Reason to buy

Huge water capacity

Excellent cross-ventilation performance

Easy mobility design

Reason to avoid

Wood-wool regular maintenance

Large physical footprint

For smaller rooms, the Symphony Diet 12T offers a compact solution with a 12-litre water tank. The tower design occupies less floor space, making it suitable for study rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. It also includes air filters and operates with relatively low power consumption, making it a practical option for personal cooling.

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Specifications

Tank Capacity
12 Litres
Cooling Medium
Honeycomb Pad
Air Delivery
High-velocity blower configuration
Power Consumption
~170 W
Key Features
i-Pure multi-stage air purification filters, ice chamber, multi-directional wheels

Reason to buy

Highly portable design

Fits small spaces

Low power consumption

Reason to avoid

Frequent water refills

Limited cooling area

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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