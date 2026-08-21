Air fryer vs OTG vs microwave: I compared all 3 to find the one your kitchen actually needs

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
Technology has made cooking easier and faster. At the same time, it has given us too many options to pick from, which can make shopping for right device a tad bit confusing. This confusion can get worse if you have to choose between an air fryer, an OTG and a microwave oven. All these three devices can make cooking faster and more convenient. However, they are built for very different jobs. An air fryer is designed for quick and crispy cooking with little oil, while an OTG is better suited to baking, grilling and roasting. On the other hand, a microwave oven excels at reheating and quickly cooking everyday meals.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Prestige Nutrifry 4.5L Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption | 8 Preset Menu | Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake, Reheat | Digital Display | 1200 Watts | Easy to Clean | 1Y Warranty | ISI CertifiedView Details
₹3,799
Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 4.2L | 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation | Up to 90% Less Oil Usage | 8 Preset Menus | Touch Control Panel & Digital Display | Auto Shut-Off | 1 Year WarrantyView Details
₹3,199
Unlock Personalized
₹634x 6 months₹3,799
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Nutricook 5L Air Fryer Slim with 100% Toxin-Free Ceramic Coating—No PTFE, PFAS, PFOA or Microplastics, Clear Window, Light & Large Basket | 1500W, 4 Presets, 2-Year WarrantyView Details
₹5,999
Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO, 6.2L Air Fryer Oven 2-Year Warranty, Oil-Free Cooking, Max Crisp Technology, Variable Air Flow, Chemical Free Cooking Surface, 6-in-1 Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Reheat, BlackView Details
₹9,998
Milton 10L OTG Oven Toaster Griller for Kitchen | 800W | Royal Black Finish | Auto Shut-Off | 250°C Thermostat | Timer, Bell & Tempered Glass | Easy to Clean | Includes Grill Rack & Baking TrayView Details
₹2,499
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
So, which one of these three kitchen appliances should you choose? Well, there are no right answers to this question. The right appliance depends on what you cook most often, how much space you have and whether you prioritise speed, versatility or healthier cooking. Before we get into the specifics, here is a quick breakdown of their differences.
FACTOR
AIR FRYER
OTG
MICROWAVE OVEN
|Working mechanism
|Rapid hot-air circulation
|Top and bottom heating elements
|Electromagnetic waves
|Best for
|Crisping, frying with little oil, roasting
|Baking, grilling, toasting, roasting
|Reheating, defrosting and quick cooking
|Cooking speed
|Fast
|Slow to moderate
|Very fast
|Preheating
|Usually 2–5 minutes
|Usually 10–15 minutes
|Not required in solo mode
|Oil requirement
|Little to none
|Depends on recipe
|Little to none
|Baking
|Good for small batches
|Excellent
|Good with convection models
|Grilling
|Good for small portions
|Excellent
|Good with grill/convection models
|Reheating
|Limited; can dry food
|Slow
|Excellent
|Crisping
|Excellent
|Very good
|Limited in solo models; better with grill/convection
|Typical capacity
|Small to medium
|Medium to large
|Medium to large
|Ease of use
|Easy, often with presets
|Requires more manual control
|Generally easy, especially with presets
|Counter-space requirement
|Low
|High
|Medium to high
|Cleaning
|Relatively easy; removable basket
|Moderate
|Moderate
|Energy efficiency
|Generally efficient for small portions
|Can consume more during longer cooking
|Efficient for quick reheating
|Biggest advantage
|Fast, crispy, low-oil cooking
|Baking and grilling versatility
|Speed and convenience
|Biggest limitation
|Smaller cooking capacity
|Longer preheating and cooking
|Solo models cannot properly crisp/brown food
One of the major advantages of using an air fryer is that it requires significantly less oil than traditional deep frying, which makes it useful for lighter versions of fried foods. It also heats up quickly and cooks smaller portions faster than an OTG. In addition to this, it's a great appliance for roasting food, reheating snacks. Apart from this, it's easy to use and easy to clean.
An air fryer is good for making French fries, potato wedges, chicken tikka, chicken wings, paneer tikka, roasted vegetables, fish, nuggets, samosas, spring rolls and reheating crispy foods. It is best suited for people who prioritise quick cooking, crispy results and reduced oil usage, particularly when preparing small or medium-sized portions.
An OTG is great for baking, grilling and roasting. OTGs have larger capacity compared to air fryers. These appliances are great for baking large batches of food. It's also good for toasting. In addition to this, it offers versatile cooking modes.
An OTG is particularly suited for baking cakes, bread, cookies, pizza, garlic bread, grilled paneer, chicken, kebabs, roasted vegetables, baked pasta and toast. It is best suited for users who enjoy baking, grilling and roasting, and especially families or cooking enthusiasts who need a larger cooking chamber and greater manual control.
A microwave oven is a great appliance for quickly heating dishes such as rice, dal, curries, vegetables, milk and leftovers without needing a pan. It is also good for defrosting food and cooking several everyday foods, especially Indian dishes with minimal supervision. It requires less oil and it is ideal for busy households. More specifically, convection microwave ovens can also help bake, roast and grill food, which makes them more versatile than solo models.
A microwave is useful for reheating dal, rice, curry and leftovers, defrosting frozen food, heating beverages, steaming vegetables and quickly cooking certain ready-to-eat or microwave-friendly foods. It is best suited for people who prioritise speed, convenience and reheating, especially busy individuals and families.
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of air fryers, microwave ovens and OTGs across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen air fryers, microwave ovens and OTGs and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooking technology, temperature, cooking modes, factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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