Air fryer vs OTG vs microwave: I compared all 3 to find the one your kitchen actually needs

Technology has made cooking easier and faster. At the same time, it has given us too many options to pick from, which can make shopping for right device a tad bit confusing. This confusion can get worse if you have to choose between an air fryer, an OTG and a microwave oven. All these three devices can make cooking faster and more convenient. However, they are built for very different jobs. An air fryer is designed for quick and crispy cooking with little oil, while an OTG is better suited to baking, grilling and roasting. On the other hand, a microwave oven excels at reheating and quickly cooking everyday meals.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Prestige Nutrifry 4.5L Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption | 8 Preset Menu | Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake, Reheat | Digital Display | 1200 Watts | Easy to Clean | 1Y Warranty | ISI Certified View Details ₹3,799 Buy on EMI Check Offers Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 4.2L | 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation | Up to 90% Less Oil Usage | 8 Preset Menus | Touch Control Panel & Digital Display | Auto Shut-Off | 1 Year Warranty View Details ₹3,199 Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹634 x 6 months ₹3,799 Nutricook 5L Air Fryer Slim with 100% Toxin-Free Ceramic Coating—No PTFE, PFAS, PFOA or Microplastics, Clear Window, Light & Large Basket | 1500W, 4 Presets, 2-Year Warranty View Details ₹5,999 Buy on EMI Check Offers Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO, 6.2L Air Fryer Oven 2-Year Warranty, Oil-Free Cooking, Max Crisp Technology, Variable Air Flow, Chemical Free Cooking Surface, 6-in-1 Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Reheat, Black View Details ₹9,998 Buy on EMI Check Offers Milton 10L OTG Oven Toaster Griller for Kitchen | 800W | Royal Black Finish | Auto Shut-Off | 250°C Thermostat | Timer, Bell & Tempered Glass | Easy to Clean | Includes Grill Rack & Baking Tray View Details ₹2,499 Buy on EMI Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

So, which one of these three kitchen appliances should you choose? Well, there are no right answers to this question. The right appliance depends on what you cook most often, how much space you have and whether you prioritise speed, versatility or healthier cooking. Before we get into the specifics, here is a quick breakdown of their differences.

Air fryer vs OTG vs microwave oven: What's the difference? FACTOR AIR FRYER OTG MICROWAVE OVEN Working mechanism Rapid hot-air circulation Top and bottom heating elements Electromagnetic waves Best for Crisping, frying with little oil, roasting Baking, grilling, toasting, roasting Reheating, defrosting and quick cooking Cooking speed Fast Slow to moderate Very fast Preheating Usually 2–5 minutes Usually 10–15 minutes Not required in solo mode Oil requirement Little to none Depends on recipe Little to none Baking Good for small batches Excellent Good with convection models Grilling Good for small portions Excellent Good with grill/convection models Reheating Limited; can dry food Slow Excellent Crisping Excellent Very good Limited in solo models; better with grill/convection Typical capacity Small to medium Medium to large Medium to large Ease of use Easy, often with presets Requires more manual control Generally easy, especially with presets Counter-space requirement Low High Medium to high Cleaning Relatively easy; removable basket Moderate Moderate Energy efficiency Generally efficient for small portions Can consume more during longer cooking Efficient for quick reheating Biggest advantage Fast, crispy, low-oil cooking Baking and grilling versatility Speed and convenience Biggest limitation Smaller cooking capacity Longer preheating and cooking Solo models cannot properly crisp/brown food Air fryer: Key advantages and uses One of the major advantages of using an air fryer is that it requires significantly less oil than traditional deep frying, which makes it useful for lighter versions of fried foods. It also heats up quickly and cooks smaller portions faster than an OTG. In addition to this, it's a great appliance for roasting food, reheating snacks. Apart from this, it's easy to use and easy to clean.

An air fryer is good for making French fries, potato wedges, chicken tikka, chicken wings, paneer tikka, roasted vegetables, fish, nuggets, samosas, spring rolls and reheating crispy foods. It is best suited for people who prioritise quick cooking, crispy results and reduced oil usage, particularly when preparing small or medium-sized portions.

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OTG: Key advantages and uses An OTG is great for baking, grilling and roasting. OTGs have larger capacity compared to air fryers. These appliances are great for baking large batches of food. It's also good for toasting. In addition to this, it offers versatile cooking modes.

An OTG is particularly suited for baking cakes, bread, cookies, pizza, garlic bread, grilled paneer, chicken, kebabs, roasted vegetables, baked pasta and toast. It is best suited for users who enjoy baking, grilling and roasting, and especially families or cooking enthusiasts who need a larger cooking chamber and greater manual control.

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Microwave oven: Key advantages and uses A microwave oven is a great appliance for quickly heating dishes such as rice, dal, curries, vegetables, milk and leftovers without needing a pan. It is also good for defrosting food and cooking several everyday foods, especially Indian dishes with minimal supervision. It requires less oil and it is ideal for busy households. More specifically, convection microwave ovens can also help bake, roast and grill food, which makes them more versatile than solo models.

A microwave is useful for reheating dal, rice, curry and leftovers, defrosting frozen food, heating beverages, steaming vegetables and quickly cooking certain ready-to-eat or microwave-friendly foods. It is best suited for people who prioritise speed, convenience and reheating, especially busy individuals and families.

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of air fryers, microwave ovens and OTGs across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen air fryers, microwave ovens and OTGs and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooking technology, temperature, cooking modes, factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.