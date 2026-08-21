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Air fryer vs OTG vs microwave: I compared all 3 to find the one your kitchen actually needs

In this guide we will walk you through the top models in each category and which appliance is suitable for whom.

Published21 Aug 2026, 09:00 AM IST
These are the best OTGs, Air Fryers and Microwave Ovens in India.
These are the best OTGs, Air Fryers and Microwave Ovens in India.(HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Technology has made cooking easier and faster. At the same time, it has given us too many options to pick from, which can make shopping for right device a tad bit confusing. This confusion can get worse if you have to choose between an air fryer, an OTG and a microwave oven. All these three devices can make cooking faster and more convenient. However, they are built for very different jobs. An air fryer is designed for quick and crispy cooking with little oil, while an OTG is better suited to baking, grilling and roasting. On the other hand, a microwave oven excels at reheating and quickly cooking everyday meals.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Prestige Nutrifry 4.5L Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption | 8 Preset Menu | Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake, Reheat | Digital Display | 1200 Watts | Easy to Clean | 1Y Warranty | ISI CertifiedView Details...

₹3,799

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Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 4.2L | 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation | Up to 90% Less Oil Usage | 8 Preset Menus | Touch Control Panel & Digital Display | Auto Shut-Off | 1 Year WarrantyView Details...

₹3,199

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Nutricook 5L Air Fryer Slim with 100% Toxin-Free Ceramic Coating—No PTFE, PFAS, PFOA or Microplastics, Clear Window, Light & Large Basket | 1500W, 4 Presets, 2-Year WarrantyView Details...

₹5,999

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Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO, 6.2L Air Fryer Oven 2-Year Warranty, Oil-Free Cooking, Max Crisp Technology, Variable Air Flow, Chemical Free Cooking Surface, 6-in-1 Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Reheat, BlackView Details...

₹9,998

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Milton 10L OTG Oven Toaster Griller for Kitchen | 800W | Royal Black Finish | Auto Shut-Off | 250°C Thermostat | Timer, Bell & Tempered Glass | Easy to Clean | Includes Grill Rack & Baking TrayView Details...

₹2,499

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

So, which one of these three kitchen appliances should you choose? Well, there are no right answers to this question. The right appliance depends on what you cook most often, how much space you have and whether you prioritise speed, versatility or healthier cooking. Before we get into the specifics, here is a quick breakdown of their differences.

Air fryer vs OTG vs microwave oven: What's the difference?

FACTOR

AIR FRYER

OTG

MICROWAVE OVEN

Working mechanismRapid hot-air circulationTop and bottom heating elementsElectromagnetic waves
Best forCrisping, frying with little oil, roastingBaking, grilling, toasting, roastingReheating, defrosting and quick cooking
Cooking speedFastSlow to moderateVery fast
PreheatingUsually 2–5 minutesUsually 10–15 minutesNot required in solo mode
Oil requirementLittle to noneDepends on recipeLittle to none
BakingGood for small batchesExcellentGood with convection models
GrillingGood for small portionsExcellentGood with grill/convection models
ReheatingLimited; can dry foodSlowExcellent
CrispingExcellentVery goodLimited in solo models; better with grill/convection
Typical capacitySmall to mediumMedium to largeMedium to large
Ease of useEasy, often with presetsRequires more manual controlGenerally easy, especially with presets
Counter-space requirementLowHighMedium to high
CleaningRelatively easy; removable basketModerateModerate
Energy efficiencyGenerally efficient for small portionsCan consume more during longer cookingEfficient for quick reheating
Biggest advantageFast, crispy, low-oil cookingBaking and grilling versatilitySpeed and convenience
Biggest limitationSmaller cooking capacityLonger preheating and cookingSolo models cannot properly crisp/brown food

Air fryer: Key advantages and uses

One of the major advantages of using an air fryer is that it requires significantly less oil than traditional deep frying, which makes it useful for lighter versions of fried foods. It also heats up quickly and cooks smaller portions faster than an OTG. In addition to this, it's a great appliance for roasting food, reheating snacks. Apart from this, it's easy to use and easy to clean.

An air fryer is good for making French fries, potato wedges, chicken tikka, chicken wings, paneer tikka, roasted vegetables, fish, nuggets, samosas, spring rolls and reheating crispy foods. It is best suited for people who prioritise quick cooking, crispy results and reduced oil usage, particularly when preparing small or medium-sized portions.

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OTG: Key advantages and uses

An OTG is great for baking, grilling and roasting. OTGs have larger capacity compared to air fryers. These appliances are great for baking large batches of food. It's also good for toasting. In addition to this, it offers versatile cooking modes.

An OTG is particularly suited for baking cakes, bread, cookies, pizza, garlic bread, grilled paneer, chicken, kebabs, roasted vegetables, baked pasta and toast. It is best suited for users who enjoy baking, grilling and roasting, and especially families or cooking enthusiasts who need a larger cooking chamber and greater manual control.

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Microwave oven: Key advantages and uses

A microwave oven is a great appliance for quickly heating dishes such as rice, dal, curries, vegetables, milk and leftovers without needing a pan. It is also good for defrosting food and cooking several everyday foods, especially Indian dishes with minimal supervision. It requires less oil and it is ideal for busy households. More specifically, convection microwave ovens can also help bake, roast and grill food, which makes them more versatile than solo models.

A microwave is useful for reheating dal, rice, curry and leftovers, defrosting frozen food, heating beverages, steaming vegetables and quickly cooking certain ready-to-eat or microwave-friendly foods. It is best suited for people who prioritise speed, convenience and reheating, especially busy individuals and families.

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of air fryers, microwave ovens and OTGs across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen air fryers, microwave ovens and OTGs and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooking technology, temperature, cooking modes, factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesAir fryer vs OTG vs microwave: I compared all 3 to find the one your kitchen actually needs
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FAQs
There is no universal winner. An air fryer is better for crispy, low-oil foods, an OTG is ideal for baking, grilling and roasting, while a microwave is best for quick reheating and defrosting.
For one or two people, around 3–4 litres can be sufficient. For a family, consider 5–6 litres or more, particularly if you want to cook larger portions without making multiple batches.
For many Indian households, 20–30L is a practical range. A smaller capacity can suit individuals or couples, while larger families may benefit from a 28–32L model or larger, depending on their cooking requirements.
A solo microwave is primarily designed for reheating, defrosting and basic microwave cooking. A grill microwave adds grilling, while a convection microwave combines microwave heating with convection cooking, allowing it to bake and roast as well.
Don't choose an air fryer based on wattage alone. Look at capacity, temperature range, heating performance, presets and cooking consistency alongside power consumption.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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