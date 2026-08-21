Air fryer vs OTG vs microwave: I compared all 3 to find the one your kitchen actually needs

Technology has made cooking easier and faster. At the same time, it has given us too many options to pick from, which can make shopping for right device a tad bit confusing. This confusion can get worse if you have to choose between an air fryer, an OTG and a microwave oven. All these three devices can make cooking faster and more convenient. However, they are built for very different jobs. An air fryer is designed for quick and crispy cooking with little oil, while an OTG is better suited to baking, grilling and roasting. On the other hand, a microwave oven excels at reheating and quickly cooking everyday meals.
So, which one of these three kitchen appliances should you choose? Well, there are no right answers to this question. The right appliance depends on what you cook most often, how much space you have and whether you prioritise speed, versatility or healthier cooking. Before we get into the specifics, here is a quick breakdown of their differences.
FACTOR
AIR FRYER
OTG
MICROWAVE OVEN
|Working mechanism
|Rapid hot-air circulation
|Top and bottom heating elements
|Electromagnetic waves
|Best for
|Crisping, frying with little oil, roasting
|Baking, grilling, toasting, roasting
|Reheating, defrosting and quick cooking
|Cooking speed
|Fast
|Slow to moderate
|Very fast
|Preheating
|Usually 2–5 minutes
|Usually 10–15 minutes
|Not required in solo mode
|Oil requirement
|Little to none
|Depends on recipe
|Little to none
|Baking
|Good for small batches
|Excellent
|Good with convection models
|Grilling
|Good for small portions
|Excellent
|Good with grill/convection models
|Reheating
|Limited; can dry food
|Slow
|Excellent
|Crisping
|Excellent
|Very good
|Limited in solo models; better with grill/convection
|Typical capacity
|Small to medium
|Medium to large
|Medium to large
|Ease of use
|Easy, often with presets
|Requires more manual control
|Generally easy, especially with presets
|Counter-space requirement
|Low
|High
|Medium to high
|Cleaning
|Relatively easy; removable basket
|Moderate
|Moderate
|Energy efficiency
|Generally efficient for small portions
|Can consume more during longer cooking
|Efficient for quick reheating
|Biggest advantage
|Fast, crispy, low-oil cooking
|Baking and grilling versatility
|Speed and convenience
|Biggest limitation
|Smaller cooking capacity
|Longer preheating and cooking
|Solo models cannot properly crisp/brown food
One of the major advantages of using an air fryer is that it requires significantly less oil than traditional deep frying, which makes it useful for lighter versions of fried foods. It also heats up quickly and cooks smaller portions faster than an OTG. In addition to this, it's a great appliance for roasting food, reheating snacks. Apart from this, it's easy to use and easy to clean.
An air fryer is good for making French fries, potato wedges, chicken tikka, chicken wings, paneer tikka, roasted vegetables, fish, nuggets, samosas, spring rolls and reheating crispy foods. It is best suited for people who prioritise quick cooking, crispy results and reduced oil usage, particularly when preparing small or medium-sized portions.
An OTG is great for baking, grilling and roasting. OTGs have larger capacity compared to air fryers. These appliances are great for baking large batches of food. It's also good for toasting. In addition to this, it offers versatile cooking modes.
An OTG is particularly suited for baking cakes, bread, cookies, pizza, garlic bread, grilled paneer, chicken, kebabs, roasted vegetables, baked pasta and toast. It is best suited for users who enjoy baking, grilling and roasting, and especially families or cooking enthusiasts who need a larger cooking chamber and greater manual control.
A microwave oven is a great appliance for quickly heating dishes such as rice, dal, curries, vegetables, milk and leftovers without needing a pan. It is also good for defrosting food and cooking several everyday foods, especially Indian dishes with minimal supervision. It requires less oil and it is ideal for busy households. More specifically, convection microwave ovens can also help bake, roast and grill food, which makes them more versatile than solo models.
A microwave is useful for reheating dal, rice, curry and leftovers, defrosting frozen food, heating beverages, steaming vegetables and quickly cooking certain ready-to-eat or microwave-friendly foods. It is best suited for people who prioritise speed, convenience and reheating, especially busy individuals and families.
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of air fryers, microwave ovens and OTGs across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen air fryers, microwave ovens and OTGs and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooking technology, temperature, cooking modes, factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Which is better for an Indian kitchen: an air fryer, microwave or OTG?
There is no universal winner. An air fryer is better for crispy, low-oil foods, an OTG is ideal for baking, grilling and roasting, while a microwave is best for quick reheating and defrosting.
What size air fryer should I buy in India?
For one or two people, around 3–4 litres can be sufficient. For a family, consider 5–6 litres or more, particularly if you want to cook larger portions without making multiple batches.
What capacity microwave oven is best for a family?
For many Indian households, 20–30L is a practical range. A smaller capacity can suit individuals or couples, while larger families may benefit from a 28–32L model or larger, depending on their cooking requirements.
What is the difference between a solo, grill and convection microwave?
A solo microwave is primarily designed for reheating, defrosting and basic microwave cooking. A grill microwave adds grilling, while a convection microwave combines microwave heating with convection cooking, allowing it to bake and roast as well.
What wattage should I look for when buying an air fryer?
Don't choose an air fryer based on wattage alone. Look at capacity, temperature range, heating performance, presets and cooking consistency alongside power consumption.