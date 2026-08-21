Air fryer vs OTG vs microwave: I compared all 3 to find the one your kitchen actually needs

FAQs

Which is better for an Indian kitchen: an air fryer, microwave or OTG?

There is no universal winner. An air fryer is better for crispy, low-oil foods, an OTG is ideal for baking, grilling and roasting, while a microwave is best for quick reheating and defrosting.

What size air fryer should I buy in India?

For one or two people, around 3–4 litres can be sufficient. For a family, consider 5–6 litres or more, particularly if you want to cook larger portions without making multiple batches.

What capacity microwave oven is best for a family?

For many Indian households, 20–30L is a practical range. A smaller capacity can suit individuals or couples, while larger families may benefit from a 28–32L model or larger, depending on their cooking requirements.

What is the difference between a solo, grill and convection microwave?

A solo microwave is primarily designed for reheating, defrosting and basic microwave cooking. A grill microwave adds grilling, while a convection microwave combines microwave heating with convection cooking, allowing it to bake and roast as well.

What wattage should I look for when buying an air fryer?

Don't choose an air fryer based on wattage alone. Look at capacity, temperature range, heating performance, presets and cooking consistency alongside power consumption.