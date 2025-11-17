Air purifier myths no one tells you about

Cities across India have turned winter into a season of thick haze, long pollution alerts, and rising demand for air purifiers. Sales have soared as households try to protect themselves from dust, smoke, and allergens. The only problem is that the rush to buy these machines has also created a maze of misinformation. Marketing promises sound loud, online opinions overlap, and buyers often feel lost. This guide clears the air by unpacking five myths that refuse to disappear.

Myth 1: “Air purifiers instantly clean all your air” Many people expect an air purifier to turn on and refresh the entire room within minutes. Real purification takes time. Filters trap pollutants gradually as air cycles through the machine. Clean Air Delivery Rate, fan strength, and room size all influence the pace. A purifier designed for a small bedroom will struggle in a large living room. Instant results belong more to advertisements than reality.

Myth 2: “All air purifiers kill germs and viruses” HEPA filters are excellent at trapping fine particles. They do not always neutralise germs. Viruses and bacteria can settle on filter surfaces and survive for a period of time. This is why maintenance matters. Some models offer added layers such as UV-based systems or antimicrobial coatings, although these vary in effectiveness. A purifier is not a medical steriliser. It is a strong filtration tool that needs proper upkeep.

Myth 3: “Any air purifier works for every problem” Pollution is not one uniform enemy. Dust, pollen, smoke, pet hair, chemical fumes, and odours all behave differently. HEPA filters catch particulates. Activated carbon targets smells and gases. Ionisers work on airborne particles, but not complex indoor pollutants. A single machine cannot solve every issue in every home. Match the filter technology to your specific concern. A smoker’s home needs strong carbon filtration. A home with pets needs robust HEPA support.

Myth 4: “All you do is plug and play, no maintenance needed” Purifiers perform well only when filters are clean. Dust and pollutants clog layers over time, reducing airflow and making the purifier less effective. Regular cleaning or replacement keeps performance consistent. Ignoring maintenance turns even the best machine into a noisy box with little use.

