Air purifiers are running nonstop, but are you using yours the right way?

Walking outdoors these days feels like walking through smoke, so many of us prefer to stay indoors with the air purifiers on. However, sometimes, despite running the air purifier all day, we hardly feel a difference in the air. Many people continue to complain about stuffy rooms and itchy throats even after using purifiers around the clock. The problem isn’t always with the appliance; it’s often how we use it. Here’s how to make your air purifier truly work for you.

1. Choose the right spot Where you keep your air purifier matters more than you think. Placing it behind furniture or near walls blocks airflow, reducing its efficiency. Always keep it on a flat surface with at least a foot of space around it. The centre of your bedroom or living room works best, especially near the area where you spend most of your time. If your purifier is portable, move it between rooms during the day for better coverage.

2. Keep it running Many Delhi homes switch on their purifiers only when the air feels heavy or smells smoky, but that’s too late. Think of your air purifier like a fridge, it needs to stay on continuously to do its job. Most modern purifiers are energy-efficient, so you can safely keep them running 24/7 without worrying about your electricity bill.

3. Use auto mode for smart cleaning If your purifier has an “auto mode,” let it do the work for you. Built-in sensors monitor the air quality and adjust fan speed automatically. When pollution levels rise, the purifier increases its power. When the air is cleaner, it slows down to save energy and reduce noise.

4. Replace filters regularly Your purifier is only as good as its filter. A clogged HEPA filter can trap dust but also restrict airflow, making the machine less effective. Check your manual for filter life, most last 6 to 12 months depending on use. If your purifier has an indicator light, don’t ignore it. Mark your calendar for timely replacements to keep performance steady.

5. Clean it often Pollution particles and dust also collect on the outer vents. Wipe the surface weekly with a damp microfiber cloth and vacuum the air inlets gently every few weeks. Always unplug the unit before cleaning, and never use harsh chemicals.

6. Don’t switch it off at night Nighttime is when we breathe the most indoor air, especially in closed bedrooms. Use your purifier’s “sleep” or “quiet” mode to let it run silently while you rest. Cleaner air at night can reduce morning congestion and improve sleep quality.