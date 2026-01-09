Air purifiers are worth keeping on all year, these are the ones we would pick for our own homes

We used to treat air purifiers like a seasonal buy. Bring one home when the AQI turns ugly, forget about it when the sky looks clear. But indoor air does not follow a winter calendar. Dust keeps settling, pollen keeps sneaking in, cooking smoke lingers, and pet dander builds up quietly. That is why air purifiers are needed all year, even when outside air looks “normal”.

Our Picks Aerosol Claim Purifier AQI LED Status Ring 9000 Hr Filter Claim 24Db Sleep Mode Purifier H13 Filter Daily Guard 600 Sq Ft Coverage Air Quality Live Metre FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Aerosol Claim Purifier Coway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier For Home, Cleans Upto 355 Sq.Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs), Kills Virus & PM 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency, 7Yrs Motor Warranty, White View Details ₹13,499 Check Details AQI LED Status Ring Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5 View Details ₹12,549 Check Details 9000 Hr Filter Claim Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home by Hero Group | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC Motor (Q200) View Details ₹7,490 Check Details 24Db Sleep Mode Purifier LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies and Pets Hair Smokers in Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Filter, 24db Filtration System Cleaner Odor Eliminators, Remove 99.97% Dust Smoke Mold Pollen, Core 300, White View Details ₹10,999 Check Details H13 Filter Daily Guard Eureka Forbes 270 Air Purifier for Home |True HEPA H13 Filter & Real-time AQI Indicator |1.5-2 Yrs Filter Life* | Removes 99.97% PM2.5, Dust, Allergens, Bacteria & Pollen | Covers up to 365 Sq.Ft View Details ₹8,990 Check Details View More

So we kept this list simple and honest. Air purifiers are worth keeping on all year, and these are the ones we would pick for our own homes. We looked for models that suit bedrooms without becoming a constant hum, and living rooms without feeling underpowered. The goal is not perfect air, it is air that feels easier to live with every day.

Coway Airmega AIM suits a bedroom that gets dusty after long days. It is rated to cover up to 355 sq ft, so the air feels calmer while you sleep or take calls. Filter life is listed at 8500 hours, plus a 7 year motor warranty. The brand claims 99.999% removal down to PM 0.01. If you treat clean air like daily hygiene, air purifiers are needed for all year.

Specifications Coverage Up to 355 sq ft Filter life Up to 8500 hours Claimed removal 99.999% down to PM 0.01 Special Features Special Anti-Virus Green True HEPA Filter, 360° Air Purification, Longest Filter Life, 7 Years Motor Warranty Reasons to buy Long listed filter life, fewer replacements across seasons 7 year motor cover adds peace of mind Reason to avoid Coverage is aimed at medium rooms, not large halls Claims around ultra fine particles may matter only if you trust brand testing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon reviewers often mention that setup is straightforward and the unit runs quietly even on higher fan speeds. Many say the room feels cleaner within days and the purifier keeps working in the background without constant tweaking or much attention.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a medium room purifier with low upkeep. The 8500 hour filter rating suits people who hate frequent replacements, and the 7 year motor cover adds comfort. Good for bedrooms, study rooms, and daily dust indoors.

Honeywell Air Touch V5 suits a busy living room. Coverage is listed at 589 sq ft, and the AQI LED flags dirty spells quickly. 4 stage filtration with H13 HEPA tackles fine dust. WiFi app and voice control let you change speed from the sofa. Filter life is stated up to 9000 hours, with 99.99% PM2.5 claims. When pollen and smoke trade places, air purifiers are needed for all year.

Specifications Coverage Up to 589 sq ft Filtration 4 stage, H13 HEPA Controls WiFi app, voice control Display AQI LED Filter life Up to 9000 hours Claimed PM2.5 removal 99.99% Reasons to buy Bigger room coverage with AQI LED feedback App plus voice control is handy for daily changes Reason to avoid Noise feedback is mixed at higher speeds If you hate app setup, you may not use its best bits

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

On Amazon, people like the AQI display and app control, saying it helps track changes after cooking. Feedback on noise is split: some call it almost noiseless, others say high speed is loud. Value views are also mixed for them.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for bigger spaces where you want to see live PM2.5 changes. The AQI LED and app control make it easy to react quickly after cooking or cleaning. It is handy for families who prefer voice commands at night.

Qubo Q200 is the one you leave running while you work, then notice the room feels lighter. Its BLDC motor is tuned for quiet use in a bedroom or study. H13 HEPA filtration claims 99.99% allergen removal. App and voice control make speed changes quick, and filter life is listed at 9000 hours. From monsoon damp smells to winter smoke, air purifiers are needed for all year for many homes.

Specifications Filtration HEPA H13 Claimed allergen removal 99.99% Filter life Up to 9000 hours Controls App, voice control Motor BLDC (quiet use) Reasons to buy Quiet BLDC motor suits sleep and work hours App and voice control keep daily use simple Reason to avoid If you want a big display, this may feel basic Long filter life claims still mean replacement cost later

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyers talk about how easy it is to use, with controls that work smoothly. Several mention low noise, saying it can run during sleep. People also like that it is light to carry and does not take much space.

Why choose this product?

Choose Qubo Q200 if you want a quiet purifier with app and voice control, without paying extra for displays. The BLDC motor suits night use, and the body is easy to shift from bedroom to study as daily needs change.

Levoit Core 300 suits bedrooms where pet hair, pollen, or smoke keeps returning. It is rated down to 24 dB, keeping night noise low while you sleep. Its H13 True HEPA setup claims 99.97% removal of dust, smoke, mould, and pollen. Put it near the bed and run it daily. The air stays consistent on normal days too. Air purifiers are needed for all year, not only during smog season.

Specifications Filtration H13 True HEPA Noise Up to 24 dB (listed) Claimed removal 99.97% dust, smoke, mould, pollen Use case Allergies, pets, smokers Special Features ‎H13 True HEPA Filter, High CADR, User-Friendly Control Panel, Multiple Filter Choices, Whisper-Quiet Operation Reasons to buy Low listed noise for sleep hours Strong basic filtration claims for common indoor triggers Reason to avoid Some users still notice noise on higher settings No app or voice control if you like smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon reviews often say the Core 300 overall does what it promises, especially for bedroom air. Some mention a bit of fan noise on higher speeds, but note that night mode reduces it. A few flag occasional unit noise issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Levoit Core 300 for a bedroom where you need quiet nights and clean air. Sleep mode is at 24 dB, and the H13 True HEPA filter focuses on dust, pollen, mould, and smoke. It suits us around pets.

Eureka Forbes 270 suits homes where dust settles fast and allergies sneak in. The real time AQI indicator keeps you honest, so you stop guessing when the room needs support. It uses a True HEPA H13 filter and claims 99.97% removal of PM2.5, dust, allergens, bacteria, and pollen, for up to 365 sq ft. With a 1.5 to 2 year filter life note, air purifiers are needed for all year.

Specifications Coverage Up to 365 sq ft Filter True HEPA H13 AQI Real time indicator Claim 99.97% PM2.5, dust, allergens, bacteria, pollen Filter life 1.5 to 2 years Reasons to buy AQI indicator helps day to day decisions Stated long filter life suits regular use Reason to avoid Coverage is mid room focused Filter replacements still need planning

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers often mention the AQI display makes it easy to react after cooking or sweeping. Many like that it is simple to run daily. Some wish the fan was quieter on top speed, and a few note filter replacements cost.

Why choose this product?

Choose Eureka Forbes 270 if you want a mid size purifier with a live AQI cue, not just a silent box. The H13 HEPA focus suits dust and pollen days, and the long stated filter life keeps upkeep less frequent.

Honeywell Air Touch V2 suits a room that collects dust and cooking smell. The high efficiency pre filter grabs bigger bits first, so inner layers focus on fine particles. It runs 4 stage filtration with H13 HEPA and activated carbon, rated for 388 sq ft. The brand claims 99.99% removal of pollutants and micro allergens. With dust in summer and smoke in winter, air purifiers are needed for all year.

Specifications Coverage 388 sq ft (stated) Filtration 4 stage Pre filter High efficiency HEPA H13 Carbon Activated carbon Claim 99.99% pollutants and micro allergens Special Feature ‎Air Purification Filter Reasons to buy Carbon plus HEPA suits mixed indoor issues Pre filter helps with visible dust build up Reason to avoid You may not use smart features if you dislike setup Always check filter availability in your city

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers talk about the carbon layer helping with kitchen odour and the pre filter catching visible dust. Many like the coverage for mid size rooms. A few mention that filter availability and pricing should be checked early, before you commit.

Why choose this product?

Pick Air Touch V2 when odour and fine dust both matter. The four layer setup with H13 HEPA plus carbon covers indoor triggers, and the 388 sq ft rating fits most bedrooms or lounges. Best for daily, not occasional use.

Lifelong LLAP001 suits people who like metrics. The realtime AQI display pairs with a 400 m3 per hour CADR, so you see steady airflow even in larger rooms. A pre filter sits upfront, backed by an H13 True HEPA activated filter, with claims for dust, smoke, and pollen. Coverage is listed up to 600 sq ft. When seasons keep swapping triggers around, air purifiers are needed for all year here.

Specifications Coverage Up to 600 sq ft CADR 400 m3 per hour (stated) Filter Pre filter, H13 True HEPA activated AQI Realtime display Claim Dust, smoke, pollen removal Reasons to buy Higher CADR suits bigger rooms AQI display makes monitoring easier Reason to avoid Needs space to place it right Check filter replacement cost upfront

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the CADR figure and say it suits living areas better than small bedrooms. Many mention the AQI display is handy for tracking smoke after frying. Some point out the unit needs space, and filters should be sourced early.

Why choose this product?

Choose LLAP001 if you want airflow for a large area. The 400 m3 per hour CADR and 600 sq ft rating suit offices and living rooms. AQI display helps checks, while the pre filter reduces day to day dust load.

Sharp Fx S120M H targets large spaces. Coverage is listed at 930 sq ft, fitting open living areas, studios, or small clinics where doors keep opening and outside air keeps sneaking in. Wi-Fi connectivity enables remote operation. Readouts show PM2.5, air quality, temperature, and humidity in real time. That context helps during monsoon damp days and winter smoke. If you follow air reports, air purifiers are needed for all year.

Specifications Coverage 930 sq ft (stated) Control Wi-Fi, remote operation Display PM2.5, air quality indicator Extras Temperature, humidity readouts Controller Type ‎‎iOS, Android, Touch Control Reasons to buy Large area coverage suits open layouts PM2.5 plus humidity readouts add context Reason to avoid Needs room around it for airflow Wi-Fi setup may take time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers who picked it for larger homes mention the displays are handy, especially humidity readouts in rainy months. Many like controlling it from the phone. Some say it needs space around it, and WiFi setup can take patience at first.

Why choose this product?

Choose Sharp Fx S120M H when you need coverage for a big area and want more than an AQI number. PM2.5 plus humidity and temperature readouts help you decide when to ventilate. Remote control is useful when you are away.

If the outdoor AQI is good, why would I still need a purifier? Indoor air can stay dirty even when the outside air looks fine. Dust keeps getting re stirred, fabric and carpets hold allergens, and cooking can push PM2.5 very high for a short time. If you keep windows closed for heat, cold, rain, or noise, indoor pollutants can also build up. A purifier is basically a steady clean up crew.

What changes across seasons that makes a purifier useful all year? Summer often means more dust and construction particles. Monsoon can bring dampness, musty smells, and a higher chance of mould spores. Spring tends to spike pollen. Winter brings smog in many cities, plus more time spent indoors with closed windows. Different triggers, same need for cleaner indoor air.

Does it help with smells, cooking fumes, and “chemical” air indoors? A purifier can help, but only if it has enough activated carbon. HEPA handles particles like smoke and dust. Carbon helps with odours and some gases from cooking, paints, and cleaning products. If smells are your main issue, look for a model that clearly mentions a substantial carbon filter, not just “deodorisation”.

What maintenance matters if I am using it year round? Filters will load up faster, so regular upkeep becomes important. Clean or replace the pre filter on schedule since it catches larger dust and helps the main filter last longer. Do not wait for the purifier to look dirty. Follow the filter replacement guidance, and if you live in a dusty area, expect to replace sooner than the maximum number mentioned on the box.

What are the main factors to consider when purchasing an air purifier? Match the purifier’s room coverage to your actual room size

Check CADR so you know how fast it can clean the air

Prefer True HEPA H13 if dust, pollen, pet dander, PM2.5 are your main issues

Look for activated carbon if you want help with cooking smells or smoke

Confirm filter price, availability, and replacement cycle before buying

Noise levels matter if it will run at night or during work calls

AQI sensor and auto mode are useful for set and forget use

Power use matters if you plan to run it daily for long hours

Avoid ozone generating and ioniser only models Top 3 features of the best air purifiers needed all year:

Air purifiers Purification Stages Filter Life Coverage Coway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier 3 stages: Pre-Filter, True HEPA, Deodorisation/Activated Carbon 8500 hrs (approx. 1.5-2 yrs) Up to 355 sq ft Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier (Air Touch V5) 4 stages: Pre-Filter, Antibacterial, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon Up to 9000 hrs Up to 589 sq ft Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home by Hero Group (Q200) HEPA H13 + Pre-Filter + Activated Carbon + Ioniser 9000 hrs Suitable for small to medium rooms LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies and Pets Hair (Core 300) 3 stages: Pre-Filter, H13 True HEPA, Activated Carbon 6–12 months (replaceable) Around 300–350 sq ft Eureka Forbes 270 Air Purifier for Home 4 stages: Pre-Filter, HEPA H13, Activated Carbon, Surround 360 Intake 1.5–2 yrs Up to 365 sq ft Honeywell Air Purifier Air Touch V2 4 stages: Pre-Filter, Nano-Silver Antibacterial, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon Up to 9000 hrs (approx. 1 yr) Up to 388 sq ft Lifelong Smart Air Purifier (LLAP001) 3 stages: Pre-Filter, H13 True HEPA, Activated Carbon Around 2 yrs Up to 600 sq ft Sharp Air Purifier for Home Fx-S120M-H Dual filtration: Pre-Filter, True HEPA, Activated Carbon + Plasmacluster Ion Technology Up to 2 yrs Up to 930 sq ft

Similar stories for you: Air purifier with AQI display, we checked if the screen really reflects indoor air changes at home