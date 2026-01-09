Air purifiers are worth keeping on all year, these are the ones we would pick for our own homes

We used to treat air purifiers like a seasonal buy. Bring one home when the AQI turns ugly, forget about it when the sky looks clear. But indoor air does not follow a winter calendar. Dust keeps settling, pollen keeps sneaking in, cooking smoke lingers, and pet dander builds up quietly. That is why air purifiers are needed all year, even when outside air looks “normal”.
Aerosol Claim PurifierCoway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier For Home, Cleans Upto 355 Sq.Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs), Kills Virus & PM 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency, 7Yrs Motor Warranty, WhiteView Details
₹13,499
AQI LED Status RingHoneywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5View Details
₹12,549
9000 Hr Filter ClaimQubo Smart Air Purifier for Home by Hero Group | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC Motor (Q200)View Details
₹7,490
24Db Sleep Mode PurifierLEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies and Pets Hair Smokers in Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Filter, 24db Filtration System Cleaner Odor Eliminators, Remove 99.97% Dust Smoke Mold Pollen, Core 300, WhiteView Details
₹10,999
H13 Filter Daily GuardEureka Forbes 270 Air Purifier for Home |True HEPA H13 Filter & Real-time AQI Indicator |1.5-2 Yrs Filter Life* | Removes 99.97% PM2.5, Dust, Allergens, Bacteria & Pollen | Covers up to 365 Sq.FtView Details
₹8,990
So we kept this list simple and honest. Air purifiers are worth keeping on all year, and these are the ones we would pick for our own homes. We looked for models that suit bedrooms without becoming a constant hum, and living rooms without feeling underpowered. The goal is not perfect air, it is air that feels easier to live with every day.
Coway Airmega AIM suits a bedroom that gets dusty after long days. It is rated to cover up to 355 sq ft, so the air feels calmer while you sleep or take calls. Filter life is listed at 8500 hours, plus a 7 year motor warranty. The brand claims 99.999% removal down to PM 0.01. If you treat clean air like daily hygiene, air purifiers are needed for all year.
Long listed filter life, fewer replacements across seasons
7 year motor cover adds peace of mind
Coverage is aimed at medium rooms, not large halls
Claims around ultra fine particles may matter only if you trust brand testing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon reviewers often mention that setup is straightforward and the unit runs quietly even on higher fan speeds. Many say the room feels cleaner within days and the purifier keeps working in the background without constant tweaking or much attention.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want a medium room purifier with low upkeep. The 8500 hour filter rating suits people who hate frequent replacements, and the 7 year motor cover adds comfort. Good for bedrooms, study rooms, and daily dust indoors.
Honeywell Air Touch V5 suits a busy living room. Coverage is listed at 589 sq ft, and the AQI LED flags dirty spells quickly. 4 stage filtration with H13 HEPA tackles fine dust. WiFi app and voice control let you change speed from the sofa. Filter life is stated up to 9000 hours, with 99.99% PM2.5 claims. When pollen and smoke trade places, air purifiers are needed for all year.
Bigger room coverage with AQI LED feedback
App plus voice control is handy for daily changes
Noise feedback is mixed at higher speeds
If you hate app setup, you may not use its best bits
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
On Amazon, people like the AQI display and app control, saying it helps track changes after cooking. Feedback on noise is split: some call it almost noiseless, others say high speed is loud. Value views are also mixed for them.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for bigger spaces where you want to see live PM2.5 changes. The AQI LED and app control make it easy to react quickly after cooking or cleaning. It is handy for families who prefer voice commands at night.
Qubo Q200 is the one you leave running while you work, then notice the room feels lighter. Its BLDC motor is tuned for quiet use in a bedroom or study. H13 HEPA filtration claims 99.99% allergen removal. App and voice control make speed changes quick, and filter life is listed at 9000 hours. From monsoon damp smells to winter smoke, air purifiers are needed for all year for many homes.
Quiet BLDC motor suits sleep and work hours
App and voice control keep daily use simple
If you want a big display, this may feel basic
Long filter life claims still mean replacement cost later
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon buyers talk about how easy it is to use, with controls that work smoothly. Several mention low noise, saying it can run during sleep. People also like that it is light to carry and does not take much space.
Why choose this product?
Choose Qubo Q200 if you want a quiet purifier with app and voice control, without paying extra for displays. The BLDC motor suits night use, and the body is easy to shift from bedroom to study as daily needs change.
Levoit Core 300 suits bedrooms where pet hair, pollen, or smoke keeps returning. It is rated down to 24 dB, keeping night noise low while you sleep. Its H13 True HEPA setup claims 99.97% removal of dust, smoke, mould, and pollen. Put it near the bed and run it daily. The air stays consistent on normal days too. Air purifiers are needed for all year, not only during smog season.
Low listed noise for sleep hours
Strong basic filtration claims for common indoor triggers
Some users still notice noise on higher settings
No app or voice control if you like smart features
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon reviews often say the Core 300 overall does what it promises, especially for bedroom air. Some mention a bit of fan noise on higher speeds, but note that night mode reduces it. A few flag occasional unit noise issues.
Why choose this product?
Choose the Levoit Core 300 for a bedroom where you need quiet nights and clean air. Sleep mode is at 24 dB, and the H13 True HEPA filter focuses on dust, pollen, mould, and smoke. It suits us around pets.
Eureka Forbes 270 suits homes where dust settles fast and allergies sneak in. The real time AQI indicator keeps you honest, so you stop guessing when the room needs support. It uses a True HEPA H13 filter and claims 99.97% removal of PM2.5, dust, allergens, bacteria, and pollen, for up to 365 sq ft. With a 1.5 to 2 year filter life note, air purifiers are needed for all year.
AQI indicator helps day to day decisions
Stated long filter life suits regular use
Coverage is mid room focused
Filter replacements still need planning
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers often mention the AQI display makes it easy to react after cooking or sweeping. Many like that it is simple to run daily. Some wish the fan was quieter on top speed, and a few note filter replacements cost.
Why choose this product?
Choose Eureka Forbes 270 if you want a mid size purifier with a live AQI cue, not just a silent box. The H13 HEPA focus suits dust and pollen days, and the long stated filter life keeps upkeep less frequent.
Honeywell Air Touch V2 suits a room that collects dust and cooking smell. The high efficiency pre filter grabs bigger bits first, so inner layers focus on fine particles. It runs 4 stage filtration with H13 HEPA and activated carbon, rated for 388 sq ft. The brand claims 99.99% removal of pollutants and micro allergens. With dust in summer and smoke in winter, air purifiers are needed for all year.
Carbon plus HEPA suits mixed indoor issues
Pre filter helps with visible dust build up
You may not use smart features if you dislike setup
Always check filter availability in your city
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers talk about the carbon layer helping with kitchen odour and the pre filter catching visible dust. Many like the coverage for mid size rooms. A few mention that filter availability and pricing should be checked early, before you commit.
Why choose this product?
Pick Air Touch V2 when odour and fine dust both matter. The four layer setup with H13 HEPA plus carbon covers indoor triggers, and the 388 sq ft rating fits most bedrooms or lounges. Best for daily, not occasional use.
Lifelong LLAP001 suits people who like metrics. The realtime AQI display pairs with a 400 m3 per hour CADR, so you see steady airflow even in larger rooms. A pre filter sits upfront, backed by an H13 True HEPA activated filter, with claims for dust, smoke, and pollen. Coverage is listed up to 600 sq ft. When seasons keep swapping triggers around, air purifiers are needed for all year here.
Higher CADR suits bigger rooms
AQI display makes monitoring easier
Needs space to place it right
Check filter replacement cost upfront
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight the CADR figure and say it suits living areas better than small bedrooms. Many mention the AQI display is handy for tracking smoke after frying. Some point out the unit needs space, and filters should be sourced early.
Why choose this product?
Choose LLAP001 if you want airflow for a large area. The 400 m3 per hour CADR and 600 sq ft rating suit offices and living rooms. AQI display helps checks, while the pre filter reduces day to day dust load.
Sharp Fx S120M H targets large spaces. Coverage is listed at 930 sq ft, fitting open living areas, studios, or small clinics where doors keep opening and outside air keeps sneaking in. Wi-Fi connectivity enables remote operation. Readouts show PM2.5, air quality, temperature, and humidity in real time. That context helps during monsoon damp days and winter smoke. If you follow air reports, air purifiers are needed for all year.
Large area coverage suits open layouts
PM2.5 plus humidity readouts add context
Needs room around it for airflow
Wi-Fi setup may take time
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers who picked it for larger homes mention the displays are handy, especially humidity readouts in rainy months. Many like controlling it from the phone. Some say it needs space around it, and WiFi setup can take patience at first.
Why choose this product?
Choose Sharp Fx S120M H when you need coverage for a big area and want more than an AQI number. PM2.5 plus humidity and temperature readouts help you decide when to ventilate. Remote control is useful when you are away.
Indoor air can stay dirty even when the outside air looks fine. Dust keeps getting re stirred, fabric and carpets hold allergens, and cooking can push PM2.5 very high for a short time. If you keep windows closed for heat, cold, rain, or noise, indoor pollutants can also build up. A purifier is basically a steady clean up crew.
Summer often means more dust and construction particles. Monsoon can bring dampness, musty smells, and a higher chance of mould spores. Spring tends to spike pollen. Winter brings smog in many cities, plus more time spent indoors with closed windows. Different triggers, same need for cleaner indoor air.
A purifier can help, but only if it has enough activated carbon. HEPA handles particles like smoke and dust. Carbon helps with odours and some gases from cooking, paints, and cleaning products. If smells are your main issue, look for a model that clearly mentions a substantial carbon filter, not just “deodorisation”.
Filters will load up faster, so regular upkeep becomes important. Clean or replace the pre filter on schedule since it catches larger dust and helps the main filter last longer. Do not wait for the purifier to look dirty. Follow the filter replacement guidance, and if you live in a dusty area, expect to replace sooner than the maximum number mentioned on the box.
|Coway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier
|3 stages: Pre-Filter, True HEPA, Deodorisation/Activated Carbon
|8500 hrs (approx. 1.5-2 yrs)
|Up to 355 sq ft
|Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier (Air Touch V5)
|4 stages: Pre-Filter, Antibacterial, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon
|Up to 9000 hrs
|Up to 589 sq ft
|Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home by Hero Group (Q200)
|HEPA H13 + Pre-Filter + Activated Carbon + Ioniser
|9000 hrs
|Suitable for small to medium rooms
|LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies and Pets Hair (Core 300)
|3 stages: Pre-Filter, H13 True HEPA, Activated Carbon
|6–12 months (replaceable)
|Around 300–350 sq ft
|Eureka Forbes 270 Air Purifier for Home
|4 stages: Pre-Filter, HEPA H13, Activated Carbon, Surround 360 Intake
|1.5–2 yrs
|Up to 365 sq ft
|Honeywell Air Purifier Air Touch V2
|4 stages: Pre-Filter, Nano-Silver Antibacterial, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon
|Up to 9000 hrs (approx. 1 yr)
|Up to 388 sq ft
|Lifelong Smart Air Purifier (LLAP001)
|3 stages: Pre-Filter, H13 True HEPA, Activated Carbon
|Around 2 yrs
|Up to 600 sq ft
|Sharp Air Purifier for Home Fx-S120M-H
|Dual filtration: Pre-Filter, True HEPA, Activated Carbon + Plasmacluster Ion Technology
|Up to 2 yrs
|Up to 930 sq ft
