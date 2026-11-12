Air purifiers get big price cuts: 5 models I’d consider buying for my home

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
If there is one topic that is being talked about in almost every Indian household in the northern part of the country, it's air pollution. The air quality outdoors is deteriorating fast, which is also impacting the quality of air inside our homes. This has made buying an air purifier an absolute must have. From dust and pollen to smoke and fine PM2.5 particles, these devices are designed to filter several common airborne pollutants. The good news is that you do not have to spend a fortune to bring home an air purifier. The market right now is filled with lucrative deals and discounts that make a lot of the premium models more accessible.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Sharp Air Purifier for Home & Office with Plasmacluster (Removes Bacteria, Virus, Mold, VOCs I JAPAN TECHNOLOGY I Traps 99.97% Pollutants I HEPA, Carbon & Pre Filter (FP-J30M-BK I 250 sq.ft. (Black)View Details
₹8,380
Sharp Air Purifier for Homes / Offices Dual Purification , Plasmacluster Technology,(True HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter) Captures 99.97% of Impurities FP-F40E-T Brown 7 Years WarrantyView Details
₹10,989
Lifelong Smart Air Purifier for Home & Office | Pre-Filter, H13 True HEPA Activated Filter | 600sqft Coverage Area | 400m³/hr CADR | Realtime AQI Display | Removes Dust, Smoke, & Pollen (LLAP001)View Details
₹8,999
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Dander, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1View Details
₹4,999
HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home, 300m³/h CADR Cover 500sq.ft.| Aroma Function I Real-Time AQI Display | Auto & Sleep Mode | Timer| H13 True HEPA Filter Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Incense Smoke, PM2.5View Details
₹9,998
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
While attractive discounts can make a product more tempting, I believe choosing an air purifier should involve looking at its actual performance and long-term running costs. Factors such as HEPA filter quality, CADR, room coverage, fan speeds, noise levels and replacement filter availability deserve equal attention. A model with a lower upfront price may not necessarily offer the best value if its filters are expensive or its coverage is unsuitable for your room size.
I have picked five air purifiers that I would consider buying for my home, keeping their features, pricing and practical usability in mind. If you have been planning to purchase one for your bedroom or living room, these discounted options could be worth adding to your shortlist.
|MODEL
|LISTED PRICE
|DISCOUNTED PRICE
|Sharp Air Purifier for Home & Office with Plasmacluster
|₹22,990
|₹8,380
|Sharp Air Purifier for Homes
|₹24,990
|₹10,989
|Lifelong Smart Air Purifier for Home & Office
|₹21,999
|₹8,999
|Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office
|₹9,999
|₹4,999
|HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home
|₹24,999
|₹9,999
The Sharp FP-JA30M-B air purifier features a compact design that is suitable for bedrooms, living rooms and small offices. It combines Plasmacluster Ion Technology with a three-stage filtration system comprising a pre-filter, True HEPA filter and active carbon filter. Its CADR of 180 m³/hr is designed for rooms covering up to 250 sq ft. The HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, while the carbon filter helps absorb household odours and VOCs.
Low noise level
Good quality
Effective air purification
No built-in air quality indicator
Buyers find the air purifier effective, with one mentioning it works well in a 2 bhk apartment, and they appreciate its minimal noise level.
Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Sharp FP-F40E-T air purifier features a sleek, vertical design with a brown finish that can complement modern living spaces. It uses Plasmacluster Ion Technology alongside a three-stage filtration system comprising a pre-filter, True HEPA filter and active carbon filter. With a maximum CADR of 240 m³/hr, it is designed to cover rooms up to 320 sq ft. Its HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, while the carbon filter helps tackle household odours.
Quiet operation
Good quality
Effective air purification
Average dust removal
Buyers find the air purifier excellent in quality, with positive feedback about its air quality improvement, silent operation, and cool appearance. They appreciate its ease of use, with one customer noting the simple user interface.
Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and quality.
The Lifelong LLAP001 smart air purifier features a sleek, compact design with a digital LED display that shows real-time air quality levels. It offers a CADR of 400 m³/hr and is designed to cover rooms up to 600 sq ft. Its three-layer filtration system combines a pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and activated carbon filtration to tackle dust, pollen, smoke and other airborne pollutants. It also features advanced ion technology, three fan speeds and a filter replacement indicator.
Real time AQI display
Good quality
Effective air purification
Large floor space required
Buyers find the air purifier excellent in quality, with positive feedback about its air quality improvement. They also like its real time AQI display.
Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and quality.
The Honeywell Air Touch V1 features a compact, cylindrical design with a white and grey finish, which makes it suitable for bedrooms, home offices and smaller living spaces. Its three-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture dust, pollen, smoke, pet dander and other airborne pollutants. With a CADR of up to 152 m³/hr, it is designed for rooms covering up to 235 sq ft.
Value for money
Good quality
Effective air purification
No real-time AQI display
Buyers find the air purifier easy to install and operate, particularly noting it's good for small rooms and bedrooms. They also find it effective.
Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness.
The HIFRESH air purifier features a compact design with a digital display that provides real-time PM2.5 air quality readings. Designed for rooms up to 500 sq ft, it offers a CADR of 300 m³/hr for everyday air purification. Its three-stage filtration system combines a washable pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture fine particles, dust, pollen and smoke while helping reduce odours. It also features an aroma function, Auto mode and Sleep mode for added convenience.
Low noise operations
Good air flow
Effective air purification
Replacement filters can be costly
Buyers find the air purifier effective at cleaning dust, smoke, and pollen, with one noting it filters air within 10 minutes of use. They appreciate its quiet operation, especially on high mode, and its ability to make the air feel fresher.
Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and airflow.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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