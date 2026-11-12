Air purifiers get big price cuts: 5 models I’d consider buying for my home

If there is one topic that is being talked about in almost every Indian household in the northern part of the country, it's air pollution. The air quality outdoors is deteriorating fast, which is also impacting the quality of air inside our homes. This has made buying an air purifier an absolute must have. From dust and pollen to smoke and fine PM2.5 particles, these devices are designed to filter several common airborne pollutants. The good news is that you do not have to spend a fortune to bring home an air purifier. The market right now is filled with lucrative deals and discounts that make a lot of the premium models more accessible.

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While attractive discounts can make a product more tempting, I believe choosing an air purifier should involve looking at its actual performance and long-term running costs. Factors such as HEPA filter quality, CADR, room coverage, fan speeds, noise levels and replacement filter availability deserve equal attention. A model with a lower upfront price may not necessarily offer the best value if its filters are expensive or its coverage is unsuitable for your room size.

I have picked five air purifiers that I would consider buying for my home, keeping their features, pricing and practical usability in mind. If you have been planning to purchase one for your bedroom or living room, these discounted options could be worth adding to your shortlist.

Top deals on air purifier purchase in India MODEL LISTED PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE Sharp Air Purifier for Home & Office with Plasmacluster ₹ 22,990 ₹ 8,380 Sharp Air Purifier for Homes ₹ 24,990 ₹ 10,989 Lifelong Smart Air Purifier for Home & Office ₹ 21,999 ₹ 8,999 Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office ₹ 9,999 ₹ 4,999 HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home ₹ 24,999 ₹ 9,999 Best air purifiers to buy in India

The Sharp FP-JA30M-B air purifier features a compact design that is suitable for bedrooms, living rooms and small offices. It combines Plasmacluster Ion Technology with a three-stage filtration system comprising a pre-filter, True HEPA filter and active carbon filter. Its CADR of 180 m³/hr is designed for rooms covering up to 250 sq ft. The HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, while the carbon filter helps absorb household odours and VOCs.

Specifications Coverage area Up to 250 sq ft CADR 180 m³/hr Filters Pre-filter, True HEPA filter, Active Carbon/Deodorising filter Special features Plasmacluster Ion Technology, Haze mode, Allergy mode, 20-degree airflow, dust sensor, pollution indicator, auto restart Reason to buy Low noise level Good quality Effective air purification Reason to avoid No built-in air quality indicator

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air purifier effective, with one mentioning it works well in a 2 bhk apartment, and they appreciate its minimal noise level.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness.

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The Sharp FP-F40E-T air purifier features a sleek, vertical design with a brown finish that can complement modern living spaces. It uses Plasmacluster Ion Technology alongside a three-stage filtration system comprising a pre-filter, True HEPA filter and active carbon filter. With a maximum CADR of 240 m³/hr, it is designed to cover rooms up to 320 sq ft. Its HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, while the carbon filter helps tackle household odours.

Specifications Coverage area Up to 320 sq ft CADR 240 m³/hr Filters Standard mesh pre-filter, True HEPA filter and active carbon filter Special features Plasmacluster Ion Technology, Haze mode, Auto mode, dust and odour sensors, 20-degree airflow, auto restart Reason to buy Quiet operation Good quality Effective air purification Reason to avoid Average dust removal

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air purifier excellent in quality, with positive feedback about its air quality improvement, silent operation, and cool appearance. They appreciate its ease of use, with one customer noting the simple user interface.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and quality.

The Lifelong LLAP001 smart air purifier features a sleek, compact design with a digital LED display that shows real-time air quality levels. It offers a CADR of 400 m³/hr and is designed to cover rooms up to 600 sq ft. Its three-layer filtration system combines a pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and activated carbon filtration to tackle dust, pollen, smoke and other airborne pollutants. It also features advanced ion technology, three fan speeds and a filter replacement indicator.

Specifications Coverage area Up to 600 sq ft CADR 400 m³/hr Filters Pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter Special features Real-time AQI display, advanced ion technology, three fan speeds, LED display, timer, remote control and filter replacement indicator Reason to buy Real time AQI display Good quality Effective air purification Reason to avoid Large floor space required

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air purifier excellent in quality, with positive feedback about its air quality improvement. They also like its real time AQI display.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and quality.

The Honeywell Air Touch V1 features a compact, cylindrical design with a white and grey finish, which makes it suitable for bedrooms, home offices and smaller living spaces. Its three-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture dust, pollen, smoke, pet dander and other airborne pollutants. With a CADR of up to 152 m³/hr, it is designed for rooms covering up to 235 sq ft.

Specifications Coverage area Up to 235 sq ft CADR 152 m³/hr Filters Pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter Special features 3-stage filtration, touch controls, 3 fan speeds, filter replacement indicator, low-noise operation, up to 9,000 hours of filter life Reason to buy Value for money Good quality Effective air purification Reason to avoid No real-time AQI display

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air purifier easy to install and operate, particularly noting it's good for small rooms and bedrooms. They also find it effective.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness.

The HIFRESH air purifier features a compact design with a digital display that provides real-time PM2.5 air quality readings. Designed for rooms up to 500 sq ft, it offers a CADR of 300 m³/hr for everyday air purification. Its three-stage filtration system combines a washable pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture fine particles, dust, pollen and smoke while helping reduce odours. It also features an aroma function, Auto mode and Sleep mode for added convenience.

Specifications Coverage area Up to 500 sq ft CADR 300 m³/hr Filters Washable/vacuumable pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter Special features Real-time PM2.5 display, aroma function, Auto mode, Sleep mode, three fan speeds, timer, child lock, touch controls and filter replacement reminder Reason to buy Low noise operations Good air flow Effective air purification Reason to avoid Replacement filters can be costly

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air purifier effective at cleaning dust, smoke, and pollen, with one noting it filters air within 10 minutes of use. They appreciate its quiet operation, especially on high mode, and its ability to make the air feel fresher.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and airflow.

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