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Air purifiers get big price cuts: 5 models I’d consider buying for my home

With air pollution worsening across northern India, air purifiers are increasingly considered a home essential. This guide compares five discounted models from Sharp, Lifelong, Honeywell and HIFRESH.

Published12 Nov 2026, 12:01 PM IST
Best air purifiers to buy in India.
Best air purifiers to buy in India.(Amazon)
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By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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If there is one topic that is being talked about in almost every Indian household in the northern part of the country, it's air pollution. The air quality outdoors is deteriorating fast, which is also impacting the quality of air inside our homes. This has made buying an air purifier an absolute must have. From dust and pollen to smoke and fine PM2.5 particles, these devices are designed to filter several common airborne pollutants. The good news is that you do not have to spend a fortune to bring home an air purifier. The market right now is filled with lucrative deals and discounts that make a lot of the premium models more accessible.

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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

While attractive discounts can make a product more tempting, I believe choosing an air purifier should involve looking at its actual performance and long-term running costs. Factors such as HEPA filter quality, CADR, room coverage, fan speeds, noise levels and replacement filter availability deserve equal attention. A model with a lower upfront price may not necessarily offer the best value if its filters are expensive or its coverage is unsuitable for your room size.

I have picked five air purifiers that I would consider buying for my home, keeping their features, pricing and practical usability in mind. If you have been planning to purchase one for your bedroom or living room, these discounted options could be worth adding to your shortlist.

Top deals on air purifier purchase in India

MODEL LISTED PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE
Sharp Air Purifier for Home & Office with Plasmacluster 22,990 8,380
Sharp Air Purifier for Homes 24,990 10,989
Lifelong Smart Air Purifier for Home & Office 21,999 8,999
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office 9,999 4,999
HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home 24,999 9,999

Best air purifiers to buy in India

The Sharp FP-JA30M-B air purifier features a compact design that is suitable for bedrooms, living rooms and small offices. It combines Plasmacluster Ion Technology with a three-stage filtration system comprising a pre-filter, True HEPA filter and active carbon filter. Its CADR of 180 m³/hr is designed for rooms covering up to 250 sq ft. The HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, while the carbon filter helps absorb household odours and VOCs.

Specifications

Coverage area
Up to 250 sq ft
CADR
180 m³/hr
Filters
Pre-filter, True HEPA filter, Active Carbon/Deodorising filter
Special features
Plasmacluster Ion Technology, Haze mode, Allergy mode, 20-degree airflow, dust sensor, pollution indicator, auto restart

Reason to buy

Low noise level

Good quality

Effective air purification

Reason to avoid

No built-in air quality indicator

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier effective, with one mentioning it works well in a 2 bhk apartment, and they appreciate its minimal noise level.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness.

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The Sharp FP-F40E-T air purifier features a sleek, vertical design with a brown finish that can complement modern living spaces. It uses Plasmacluster Ion Technology alongside a three-stage filtration system comprising a pre-filter, True HEPA filter and active carbon filter. With a maximum CADR of 240 m³/hr, it is designed to cover rooms up to 320 sq ft. Its HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, while the carbon filter helps tackle household odours.

Specifications

Coverage area
Up to 320 sq ft
CADR
240 m³/hr
Filters
Standard mesh pre-filter, True HEPA filter and active carbon filter
Special features
Plasmacluster Ion Technology, Haze mode, Auto mode, dust and odour sensors, 20-degree airflow, auto restart

Reason to buy

Quiet operation

Good quality

Effective air purification

Reason to avoid

Average dust removal

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier excellent in quality, with positive feedback about its air quality improvement, silent operation, and cool appearance. They appreciate its ease of use, with one customer noting the simple user interface.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and quality.

The Lifelong LLAP001 smart air purifier features a sleek, compact design with a digital LED display that shows real-time air quality levels. It offers a CADR of 400 m³/hr and is designed to cover rooms up to 600 sq ft. Its three-layer filtration system combines a pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and activated carbon filtration to tackle dust, pollen, smoke and other airborne pollutants. It also features advanced ion technology, three fan speeds and a filter replacement indicator.

Specifications

Coverage area
Up to 600 sq ft
CADR
400 m³/hr
Filters
Pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter
Special features
Real-time AQI display, advanced ion technology, three fan speeds, LED display, timer, remote control and filter replacement indicator

Reason to buy

Real time AQI display

Good quality

Effective air purification

Reason to avoid

Large floor space required

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier excellent in quality, with positive feedback about its air quality improvement. They also like its real time AQI display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and quality.

The Honeywell Air Touch V1 features a compact, cylindrical design with a white and grey finish, which makes it suitable for bedrooms, home offices and smaller living spaces. Its three-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture dust, pollen, smoke, pet dander and other airborne pollutants. With a CADR of up to 152 m³/hr, it is designed for rooms covering up to 235 sq ft.

Specifications

Coverage area
Up to 235 sq ft
CADR
152 m³/hr
Filters
Pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter
Special features
3-stage filtration, touch controls, 3 fan speeds, filter replacement indicator, low-noise operation, up to 9,000 hours of filter life

Reason to buy

Value for money

Good quality

Effective air purification

Reason to avoid

No real-time AQI display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier easy to install and operate, particularly noting it's good for small rooms and bedrooms. They also find it effective.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness.

The HIFRESH air purifier features a compact design with a digital display that provides real-time PM2.5 air quality readings. Designed for rooms up to 500 sq ft, it offers a CADR of 300 m³/hr for everyday air purification. Its three-stage filtration system combines a washable pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture fine particles, dust, pollen and smoke while helping reduce odours. It also features an aroma function, Auto mode and Sleep mode for added convenience.

Specifications

Coverage area
Up to 500 sq ft
CADR
300 m³/hr
Filters
Washable/vacuumable pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter
Special features
Real-time PM2.5 display, aroma function, Auto mode, Sleep mode, three fan speeds, timer, child lock, touch controls and filter replacement reminder

Reason to buy

Low noise operations

Good air flow

Effective air purification

Reason to avoid

Replacement filters can be costly

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier effective at cleaning dust, smoke, and pollen, with one noting it filters air within 10 minutes of use. They appreciate its quiet operation, especially on high mode, and its ability to make the air feel fresher.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and airflow.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesAir purifiers get big price cuts: 5 models I’d consider buying for my home

FAQs

What is CADR in an air purifier, and why is it important?

CADR stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate. It measures the volume of filtered air an air purifier delivers per hour, usually expressed in cubic metres per hour (m³/hr).

Which is better: H13 HEPA or H14 HEPA filter?

Both H13 and H14 are high-efficiency HEPA filter classifications. H13 filters have a minimum efficiency of 99.95%, while H14 filters have a minimum efficiency of 99.995% at the most penetrating particle size under the EN 1822 standard.

Can an air purifier remove PM2.5 and PM10 particles?

Yes. An air purifier equipped with a suitable HEPA filter can capture airborne particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10.

How often should I replace air purifier filters?

Filter replacement frequency depends on the purifier model, pollution levels, usage and filter type.

Can I keep an air purifier running throughout the night?

Yes. Most home air purifiers are designed for extended operation. Models with Sleep mode or low-noise settings are particularly suitable for bedrooms.

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