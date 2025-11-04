Air purifiers under ₹30000 across India as AQI stays very poor, north hit harder, switch to HEPA now

Air purifiers under ₹30,000 make sense across India as AQI stays very poor, with the north hit harder. In real homes that means itchy eyes, morning coughs, and dust settling faster. A HEPA (H13) unit tackles PM2.5 from traffic and seasonal smoke, bringing relief in bedrooms and living rooms. Within this budget you can get solid CADR, simple filters, and useful auto or timer modes.
Real Time AQI DisplayPhilips AC4221 Smart Air Purifier for Home|Real Time AQI Display|Covers upto 700 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Virus,Allergen,Dust & PM2.5|50% Quieter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs|Ideal for Living roomView Details
₹22,212
Green True HEPA FilterCoway Professional Air Purifier for Home, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Warranty 7 Years (AirMega Storm (AP-1220B))View Details
₹27,999
Voice Control ReadySharp AIOT Air Purifier FP-S42M-L with Patented PCI Technology, WiFi App Control, Voice Control, HEPA I Removes Bacteria, Virus, Mold, VOCs, 4 Stage Filtration, (330 Sqft.)View Details
₹13,990
Five Stage FiltrationHoneywell Air Purifier For Home, 5 Stage Filtration, Covers 543 sq.ft, UV LED & Ionizer, Anti-Bacterial, Activated Carbon & H13 HEPA Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V4View Details
₹11,925
True HEPA filterXiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GAView Details
₹17,999
Pick capacity for your room size, close windows, and run on high for the first hour, then shift to low at night. Clean the prefilter monthly, replace HEPA in 6 to 12 months, and track power use. Under ₹30,000, these steps bring cleaner air indoors.
Philips AC4221 covers large rooms with a real-time AQI display and H13 HEPA filtration for PM2.5. The motor runs quieter, Night mode dims lights, and the claimed filter life reaches up to 9,000 hours.
Use Auto during the day, switch to low at night, and watch the numeric AQI to decide when to boost in bad hours. Place it a few inches from walls and clean the prefilter regularly to keep airflow steady through the season.
Wide coverage for living rooms
Long claimed filter life
Filters can cost more
No app control listed
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
They note quieter runs and a clear AQI readout.
Why choose this product?
Big room coverage with simple cues.
Coway AirMega Storm focuses on clean intake and long filter life, rated up to 8,500 hours. The Green True HEPA captures fine particles down to PM2.5 and smaller, and the motor keeps a steady hum suited to living rooms on polluted days.
A seven-year warranty and a simple front panel make upkeep easy with fewer swaps. If you’re comparing the best air purifiers under ₹30,000, this model stands out for filtration longevity and day-to-day ease.
Very long filter life claim
Strong warranty coverage
Fewer smart features
Larger body than basic units
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
They mention steady cleaning and fewer filter swaps.
Why choose this product?
Long life filters reduce upkeep.
Sharp FP-S42M-L adds WiFi app control and voice support to a HEPA system with the brand’s PCI ion feature. It suits bedrooms up to 330 square feet, and the sensor driven auto mode ramps up as PM2.5 rises indoors.
Use the app to schedule runs and track filter life, and keep PCI on during busy hours if you want extra ion action. For small rooms that need smart control, it fits among the best air purifiers under ₹30,000.
App control and routines
PCI helps during peak hours
Smaller coverage
Filters may be pricier
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
They like the easy app, steady auto mode, and bedroom fit.
Why choose this product?
Bedroom focused features for winter nights.
Air Touch V4 suits living rooms with five-stage filtration. H13 HEPA and activated carbon handle PM2.5 and odours, while UV LED and an ioniser add germ control. Coverage of 543 square feet fits most homes, and Night mode keeps noise low.
Run Auto on bad days, shift to low at night, and rinse the prefilter monthly. Seal windows to speed PM2.5 drops. With this mix of stages and simple upkeep, it stands among the best air purifiers under ₹30,000.
Broad five stage system
Night mode for sleep rooms
Ionizer may be kept off by some
Filters can cost more over time
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Quieter runs, simple use, and noticeable dust drop.
Why choose this product?
Multi stage cleaning for family spaces.
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 adds app control and voice support, with CADR 387 m3 hr. It covers around 516 square feet using a True HEPA filter. The prefilter lifts out for quick rinses during dusty weeks in Indian cities.
Use Auto on smoggy days, shift to low at night, and check the app graph to spot high pollution hours. After a short high speed run, let it settle in quiet mode. With this mix of reach and app control, it stays in the conversation for the best air purifiers under ₹30,000.
Strong CADR for size
App and voice convenience
No UV stage
Filter costs to track
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Fast PM drops and helpful app charts.
Why choose this product?
Quick cleaning with clear controls.
Philips AC4221 targets larger rooms with a real-time AQI display and H13 HEPA filtration, while a sealed flow path keeps air moving through the filter. Night mode dims the lights for bedrooms and lounges, and the claimed filter life of up to 9,000 hours helps reduce swaps across seasons.
Run Auto during the day, switch to low at night, and watch the readings before closing windows. For buyers comparing the best air purifiers under ₹30,000, this model stands out for clear cues and wide coverage.
Wide coverage with AQI readout
Long claimed filter span
App features not listed
Filter price can be higher
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Fast PM drops, simple controls, and calmer night runs.
Why choose this product?
High airflow with clear, simple control.
Kent Alps Plus adds HEPA filtration with a UV LED chamber for germ control. The panel offers clear day and night modes, and the intake routes air through a carbon stage to reduce common odours in city homes.
Place it a few inches from walls, run high at first, then shift to low near bedtime. Rinse the prefilter regularly to keep airflow steady through winter. For buyers comparing the best air purifiers under ₹30,000, it combines germ control with straightforward upkeep.
UV plus HEPA for germs and dust
Easy upkeep in hard water dust zones
Smaller coverage than large units
App control not included
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Clean smell, lower dust on surfaces.
Why choose this product?
Germ focused stage with HEPA.
Eureka Forbes 270 targets small to mid-size rooms with H13 True HEPA and a real-time AQI display. It captures PM2.5, dust, pollen, and microbes, while an activated carbon layer helps with common odours. Claimed filter life stretches up to two years.
Coverage is around 365 sq ft. Place it a few inches from walls, run Auto to handle daily swings, and rinse the prefilter regularly to keep airflow steady through the season.
H13 HEPA with AQI readout
Long claimed filter life
No app control features
Best for small to mid rooms
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
They mention clear AQI numbers, quieter runs, and easy daily use.
Why choose this product?
Easy setup and sensible habits for winter nights.
Prioritise a sealed H13 HEPA filter, meaningful CADR (clean air delivery rate), and low noise in sleep mode. A washable prefilter saves money by catching coarse dust before it clogs the HEPA. Activated carbon is useful if you cook often or live near traffic. Nice extras—auto mode, timers, child lock, help, but clean air still comes from a solid HEPA + fan combo and filters you can actually buy again.
Use CADR and room volume. Convert your room size to cubic metres (area in m² × height). ACH (air changes per hour) ≈ CADR ÷ room volume. Aim for 5–8 ACH in bedrooms and 8–10 in smoky seasons. Example: a 12×12 ft room (~13.4 m²) with 9 ft (~2.74 m) height has ~36 m³ volume; a 300 m³/h CADR unit gives ~8.3 ACH—good for winter smog.
HEPA + carbon tackles day-to-day PM2.5 and smells. UV and ionizers are optional layers; some users keep ionisers off to avoid any ozone concerns. If your focus is particles (haze, dust, pollen), spend your budget on a strong HEPA system with good CADR and accessible filters rather than bells and whistles you may not use.
Check the lowest fan speed sound rating (often 20s–low 30s dB). In practice, run the unit on high for 30 to 60 minutes when you enter, then drop to low or sleep mode before bed. Double-glazed windows or sealed gaps reduce outdoor PM and let you use quieter settings. A purifier you can sleep next to is the one you’ll actually use.
Treat it like a sprint then a jog. Close windows, run the purifier on high until your room’s PM2.5/AQI number stabilises low, then step down to medium/low. Keep doors closed to avoid recirculating polluted corridor air. Clean the prefilter weekly in dusty weeks; airflow rises, noise drops, and the HEPA lasts longer.
|Best Air Purifiers under ₹30,000
|Technology (core)
|Special features
|Modes
|Philips AC4221 Smart Air Purifier for Home
|H13 HEPA + activated carbon + prefilter; sealed air path; AQI sensor
|Real-time numeric AQI, long filter-life claim (~9000 hrs), quieter night lighting
|Auto, Night/Sleep, Manual speeds, Turbo
|Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home (AirMega Storm/AP-1220B)
|Green True HEPA + carbon + prefilter
|Long filter-life claim (~8500 hrs), 7-year warranty, virus/PM0.1 claim
|Auto, Sleep, Manual fan speeds
|Sharp AIoT Air Purifier FP-S42M-L (PCI)
|HEPA + carbon + prefilter + PCI (Plasmacluster Ion)
|Wi-Fi app, voice control, PCI ion, air-quality light
|Auto, Sleep, Manual speeds, Child lock
|Honeywell Air Purifier for Home (Air Touch V4)
|H13 HEPA + carbon + UV LED + ionizer + prefilter
|5-stage filtration, AQI indicator, ionizer on/off, filter reminder
|Auto, Night, Manual speeds, Ionizer toggle
|Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
|True HEPA + carbon + prefilter; laser PM sensor
|CADR ~387 m³/h, fast boost, app control, Alexa/Google voice
|Auto, Sleep, Manual speeds, Favorite/custom
|PHILIPS 3200 Series Air Purifier
|True HEPA + activated carbon (descriptor line from listing)
|CADR-focused claim for purified air delivery
|Auto, Sleep, Manual speeds
|Kent 15008 Alps+ UV Air Purifier
|HEPA + activated carbon + UV LED + prefilter
|UV chamber for germs, filter-change indicator, simple panel
|Auto, Night/Sleep, Manual speeds
|Eureka Forbes 270 Air Purifier for Home
|True HEPA H13 + carbon + prefilter; AQI sensor
|Real-time AQI display, 1.5–2 yr filter-life claim, low-noise mode
|Auto, Night/Sleep, Manual speeds
