Air purifiers under ₹30000 across India as AQI stays very poor, north hit harder, switch to HEPA now

Guide to air purifiers under 30,000 for India. HEPA units, room size, and CADR are simple. Air is very poor nationwide, worse in the north, so run units now. Track filter costs, keep windows closed, and use higher fan speeds during peak hours.

Kanika Budhiraja
Updated4 Nov 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Air purifiers under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30000 for small to medium rooms.
Air purifiers under 30,000 make sense across India as AQI stays very poor, with the north hit harder. In real homes that means itchy eyes, morning coughs, and dust settling faster. A HEPA (H13) unit tackles PM2.5 from traffic and seasonal smoke, bringing relief in bedrooms and living rooms. Within this budget you can get solid CADR, simple filters, and useful auto or timer modes.

Our PicksReal Time AQI DisplayGreen True HEPA FilterVoice Control ReadyFive Stage FiltrationTrue HEPA filterCADR 520 m3 Per HourH13 HEPA Stage365 sq ft coverageFAQs

Our Picks

Pick capacity for your room size, close windows, and run on high for the first hour, then shift to low at night. Clean the prefilter monthly, replace HEPA in 6 to 12 months, and track power use. Under 30,000, these steps bring cleaner air indoors.

REAL TIME AQI DISPLAY

Philips AC4221 covers large rooms with a real-time AQI display and H13 HEPA filtration for PM2.5. The motor runs quieter, Night mode dims lights, and the claimed filter life reaches up to 9,000 hours.

Use Auto during the day, switch to low at night, and watch the numeric AQI to decide when to boost in bad hours. Place it a few inches from walls and clean the prefilter regularly to keep airflow steady through the season.

Specifications

Coverage
up to 700 sq ft
Filter
H13 HEPA, claimed 99.97%
Modes
Auto, Night
Indicators
Real time AQI, lights
Noise
up to 50 percent lower than prior gen
Filter life
up to 9000 hours

Reason to buy

Wide coverage for living rooms

Long claimed filter life

Reason to avoid

Filters can cost more

No app control listed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

They note quieter runs and a clear AQI readout.

Why choose this product?

Big room coverage with simple cues.

GREEN TRUE HEPA FILTER

Coway AirMega Storm focuses on clean intake and long filter life, rated up to 8,500 hours. The Green True HEPA captures fine particles down to PM2.5 and smaller, and the motor keeps a steady hum suited to living rooms on polluted days.

A seven-year warranty and a simple front panel make upkeep easy with fewer swaps. If you’re comparing the best air purifiers under 30,000, this model stands out for filtration longevity and day-to-day ease.

Specifications

Filter
Green True HEPA, PM0.1 claim 99.99%
Filter life
up to 8500 hours
Controls
Panel buttons, Auto
Warranty
7 years
Use case
Living rooms, shared flats

Reason to buy

Very long filter life claim

Strong warranty coverage

Reason to avoid

Fewer smart features

Larger body than basic units

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

They mention steady cleaning and fewer filter swaps.

Why choose this product?

Long life filters reduce upkeep.

VOICE CONTROL READY

Sharp FP-S42M-L adds WiFi app control and voice support to a HEPA system with the brand’s PCI ion feature. It suits bedrooms up to 330 square feet, and the sensor driven auto mode ramps up as PM2.5 rises indoors.

Use the app to schedule runs and track filter life, and keep PCI on during busy hours if you want extra ion action. For small rooms that need smart control, it fits among the best air purifiers under 30,000.

Specifications

Coverage
up to 330 sq ft
Tech
PCI ion, HEPA, 4-stage system
Smart
WiFi app, voice control
Modes
Auto, Night
Focus
Bedrooms, study rooms

Reason to buy

App control and routines

PCI helps during peak hours

Reason to avoid

Smaller coverage

Filters may be pricier

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

They like the easy app, steady auto mode, and bedroom fit.

Why choose this product?

Bedroom focused features for winter nights.

FIVE STAGE FILTRATION

Air Touch V4 suits living rooms with five-stage filtration. H13 HEPA and activated carbon handle PM2.5 and odours, while UV LED and an ioniser add germ control. Coverage of 543 square feet fits most homes, and Night mode keeps noise low.

Run Auto on bad days, shift to low at night, and rinse the prefilter monthly. Seal windows to speed PM2.5 drops. With this mix of stages and simple upkeep, it stands among the best air purifiers under 30,000.

Specifications

Coverage
up to 543 sq ft
Filtration
H13 HEPA, activated carbon, UV LED, ionizer
Modes
Auto, Night
Indicators
Panel status lights
Maintenance
Washable prefilter

Reason to buy

Broad five stage system

Night mode for sleep rooms

Reason to avoid

Ionizer may be kept off by some

Filters can cost more over time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quieter runs, simple use, and noticeable dust drop.

Why choose this product?

Multi stage cleaning for family spaces.

TRUE HEPA FILTER

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 adds app control and voice support, with CADR 387 m3 hr. It covers around 516 square feet using a True HEPA filter. The prefilter lifts out for quick rinses during dusty weeks in Indian cities.

Use Auto on smoggy days, shift to low at night, and check the app graph to spot high pollution hours. After a short high speed run, let it settle in quiet mode. With this mix of reach and app control, it stays in the conversation for the best air purifiers under 30,000.

Specifications

Coverage
up to 516 sq ft
CADR
387 m3 hr
Filter
True HEPA with prefilter
Smart
App control, Alexa and Google
Modes
Auto, Sleep, Manual

Reason to buy

Strong CADR for size

App and voice convenience

Reason to avoid

No UV stage

Filter costs to track

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Fast PM drops and helpful app charts.

Why choose this product?

Quick cleaning with clear controls.

CADR 520 M3 PER HOUR

H13 HEPA STAGE

Kent Alps Plus adds HEPA filtration with a UV LED chamber for germ control. The panel offers clear day and night modes, and the intake routes air through a carbon stage to reduce common odours in city homes.

Place it a few inches from walls, run high at first, then shift to low near bedtime. Rinse the prefilter regularly to keep airflow steady through winter. For buyers comparing the best air purifiers under 30,000, it combines germ control with straightforward upkeep.

Specifications

Filtration
HEPA, activated carbon, UV LED
Modes
Day, Night, Manual
Use case
Bedrooms and study rooms
Maintenance
Washable prefilter
Controls
Simple panel interface

Reason to buy

UV plus HEPA for germs and dust

Easy upkeep in hard water dust zones

Reason to avoid

Smaller coverage than large units

App control not included

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Clean smell, lower dust on surfaces.

Why choose this product?

Germ focused stage with HEPA.

365 SQ FT COVERAGE

Eureka Forbes 270 targets small to mid-size rooms with H13 True HEPA and a real-time AQI display. It captures PM2.5, dust, pollen, and microbes, while an activated carbon layer helps with common odours. Claimed filter life stretches up to two years.

Coverage is around 365 sq ft. Place it a few inches from walls, run Auto to handle daily swings, and rinse the prefilter regularly to keep airflow steady through the season.

Specifications

Coverage
up to 365 sq ft
Filter system
H13 HEPA, activated carbon, prefilter
Removal claim
99.97 percent PM2.5, dust, allergens, bacteria, pollen
Indicators
Real time AQI display
Modes
Auto, Night
Claimed filter life
1.5 to 2 years

Reason to buy

H13 HEPA with AQI readout

Long claimed filter life

Reason to avoid

No app control features

Best for small to mid rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

They mention clear AQI numbers, quieter runs, and easy daily use.

Why choose this product?

Easy setup and sensible habits for winter nights.

What truly matters under 30,000?

Prioritise a sealed H13 HEPA filter, meaningful CADR (clean air delivery rate), and low noise in sleep mode. A washable prefilter saves money by catching coarse dust before it clogs the HEPA. Activated carbon is useful if you cook often or live near traffic. Nice extras—auto mode, timers, child lock, help, but clean air still comes from a solid HEPA + fan combo and filters you can actually buy again.

How do I match a purifier to my room?

Use CADR and room volume. Convert your room size to cubic metres (area in m² × height). ACH (air changes per hour) ≈ CADR ÷ room volume. Aim for 5–8 ACH in bedrooms and 8–10 in smoky seasons. Example: a 12×12 ft room (~13.4 m²) with 9 ft (~2.74 m) height has ~36 m³ volume; a 300 m³/h CADR unit gives ~8.3 ACH—good for winter smog.

HEPA only, or do I need UV/ionizer too?

HEPA + carbon tackles day-to-day PM2.5 and smells. UV and ionizers are optional layers; some users keep ionisers off to avoid any ozone concerns. If your focus is particles (haze, dust, pollen), spend your budget on a strong HEPA system with good CADR and accessible filters rather than bells and whistles you may not use.

How noisy will this be at night?

Check the lowest fan speed sound rating (often 20s–low 30s dB). In practice, run the unit on high for 30 to 60 minutes when you enter, then drop to low or sleep mode before bed. Double-glazed windows or sealed gaps reduce outdoor PM and let you use quieter settings. A purifier you can sleep next to is the one you’ll actually use.

How do I cut PM2.5 quickly on “very poor” days?

Treat it like a sprint then a jog. Close windows, run the purifier on high until your room’s PM2.5/AQI number stabilises low, then step down to medium/low. Keep doors closed to avoid recirculating polluted corridor air. Clean the prefilter weekly in dusty weeks; airflow rises, noise drops, and the HEPA lasts longer.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best air purifier under 30,000:

  • Room size & ACH: target ~5 to 8 ACH (higher on smoky days)
  • CADR (m³/h): match to room volume, not just “coverage” claims
  • Filter type: H13 HEPA with a sealed air path
  • Carbon stage: needed for cooking odours, smoke, traffic fumes
  • Filters: availability, part numbers, and replacement cost
  • Noise: check sleep mode (aim low 30s dB or less)
  • Power & plug: wattage and 10A vs 16A compatibility
  • Ozone risk: ioniser off option or ozone free design
  • Sensors/auto: reliable PM readout and auto adjustments

Top 3 features of the best air purifiers under 30,000:

Best Air Purifiers under 30,000Technology (core)Special featuresModes
Philips AC4221 Smart Air Purifier for HomeH13 HEPA + activated carbon + prefilter; sealed air path; AQI sensorReal-time numeric AQI, long filter-life claim (~9000 hrs), quieter night lightingAuto, Night/Sleep, Manual speeds, Turbo
Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home (AirMega Storm/AP-1220B)Green True HEPA + carbon + prefilterLong filter-life claim (~8500 hrs), 7-year warranty, virus/PM0.1 claimAuto, Sleep, Manual fan speeds
Sharp AIoT Air Purifier FP-S42M-L (PCI)HEPA + carbon + prefilter + PCI (Plasmacluster Ion)Wi-Fi app, voice control, PCI ion, air-quality lightAuto, Sleep, Manual speeds, Child lock
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home (Air Touch V4)H13 HEPA + carbon + UV LED + ionizer + prefilter5-stage filtration, AQI indicator, ionizer on/off, filter reminderAuto, Night, Manual speeds, Ionizer toggle
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4True HEPA + carbon + prefilter; laser PM sensorCADR ~387 m³/h, fast boost, app control, Alexa/Google voiceAuto, Sleep, Manual speeds, Favorite/custom
PHILIPS 3200 Series Air PurifierTrue HEPA + activated carbon (descriptor line from listing)CADR-focused claim for purified air deliveryAuto, Sleep, Manual speeds
Kent 15008 Alps+ UV Air PurifierHEPA + activated carbon + UV LED + prefilterUV chamber for germs, filter-change indicator, simple panelAuto, Night/Sleep, Manual speeds
Eureka Forbes 270 Air Purifier for HomeTrue HEPA H13 + carbon + prefilter; AQI sensorReal-time AQI display, 1.5–2 yr filter-life claim, low-noise modeAuto, Night/Sleep, Manual speeds

10 best air purifiers in 2025 to breathe cleaner, fresher and healthier every day

FAQs

What are the best air purifiers under ₹30,000 for bedrooms?

Units with H13 HEPA and CADR ~250 to 330 m³/h.

Do the best air purifiers under ₹30,000 need carbon filters?

Yes, for cooking smells, traffic fumes, and smoke.

Are the best air purifiers under ₹30,000 quiet at night?

Look for sleep mode below ~30 to 35 dB.

Do the best air purifiers under ₹30,000 support app control?

Many do, but HEPA + CADR matter more than apps.

How often do filters on the best air purifiers under ₹30,000 need replacing?

HEPA every 6 to 12 months; carbon as odours persist.

