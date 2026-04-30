AirPods price drop brings Apple’s premium earbuds closer to everyday buyers

Apple’s AirPods have built a reputation for offering a smooth, fuss-free audio experience, backed by reliable performance and deep integration with the Apple ecosystem. Their premium positioning has always made them desirable, but not always easy to justify for many buyers.
That is beginning to change. Recent price drops across popular AirPods models have made these iconic earbuds far more accessible than before. With features like improved battery life, quick pairing, and consistent sound quality now available at lower prices, these deals bring genuine value. For anyone planning an upgrade, this shift makes AirPods a far more compelling choice right now.
Apple AirPods 4 bring a refined open-fit design with improved comfort and Apple’s H2 chip for better connectivity and efficiency. They support personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, creating an immersive listening experience. With up to 30 hours of total battery life using the USB-C charging case, they are ideal for daily use. Sweat and water resistance adds durability, while seamless pairing with Apple devices ensures effortless usability across iPhone, iPad, and Mac ecosystems.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation enhance the standard model with adaptive audio features that intelligently adjust between ANC and transparency modes. Powered by the H2 chip, they deliver improved sound quality and efficient power usage. Personalised spatial audio adds depth to music and video playback, while the wireless charging USB-C case increases convenience. With seamless Apple device integration and improved call clarity, they are designed for users seeking immersive sound and smarter listening in varying environments.
Apple AirPods Pro 3 represent a premium upgrade with advanced active noise cancellation, adaptive audio, and high-fidelity sound performance. They introduce new features like live translation and heart rate sensing, making them more versatile beyond audio playback. Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking enhances immersion, while the improved fit ensures better noise isolation. The USB-C charging case supports fast charging, and Apple’s ecosystem integration allows seamless switching between devices, making them a feature-rich choice for everyday and professional use.
Apple AirPods Max 2 are premium over-ear headphones designed for high-fidelity audio and immersive listening. Featuring advanced active noise cancellation and transparency mode, they adapt easily to different environments. Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking enhances the cinematic experience, while the premium build with memory foam ear cushions ensures comfort during extended use. Powered by Apple’s advanced chip, they offer seamless device switching and strong battery performance, making them ideal for users seeking top-tier audio quality.
|AirPods
|Type
|Noise Control
|Battery Life
|AirPods 4
|Earbuds
|No ANC
|Up to 30 hrs
|AirPods 4 (ANC)
|Earbuds
|ANC + Adaptive
|~30 hrs
|AirPods Pro 3
|Earbuds
|Advanced ANC
|~30 hrs
|AirPods Max 2
|Over-ear
|ANC
|Long battery
I wanted better everyday audio for less; these Bluetooth earphones made sense
These headphones from Sony, JBL, Bose and more stand out during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
FAQs
Are AirPods worth buying during a price drop?
Yes, price drops make AirPods a much better value, especially given their seamless connectivity, reliable performance, and strong battery life within the Apple ecosystem.
Which AirPods model offers the best value right now?
It depends on your needs, but discounted AirPods Pro models often offer the best mix of sound quality, active noise cancellation, and features for the price.
Do AirPods work well with non-Apple devices?
AirPods can connect to Android and other Bluetooth devices, but some features like automatic switching and Siri support are limited outside Apple devices.
How much can you typically save on AirPods deals?
Discounts vary, but during major sales or price drops, you can usually save anywhere between 10% to 30% depending on the model.
Is this the right time to upgrade to new AirPods?
If your current earbuds feel outdated or lack features like noise cancellation, these price drops make it a good time to upgrade without overspending.