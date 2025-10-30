AirPods Pro 3 users spot annoying flight issue as loud screeching hits noise cancellation features

Many users are feeling a sudden jolt of discomfort while flying with the latest wireless earbuds from Apple. Some travellers with Apple’s new AirPods Pro 3 are reporting an unexpected sonic glitch, essentially an intrusive high-pitched noise just as the cabin climbs above the clouds. For those chasing peace at 30,000 feet, this unwelcome squeal leaves many wondering if Apple’s claims of premium technology being ready for anything are true.

Sudden noises interrupt in-flight calm Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 landed last month with rave reviews for improved sound and noise cancellation. The newer H2 chip, enhanced highs and mids, deeper bass and foam tips raised hopes for quiet flights and long-haul comfort. But reality seems less ideal for a growing group of users. Basic Apple Guy posted a thread on social media, and many other claims across Reddit and X have seen dozens join in, with many people sharing experiences of high-frequency screeches and whistling disturbances mid-air.

It’s not a minor quirk. Frequent fliers describe exactly when the issue strikes. It happens often mid-flight as pressure changes. Their earbuds emit a piercing tone instead of silencing engine roar. Some say the trouble begins with the ear tip seal loosening, then a feedback loop creates uncomfortable interference. Multiple travellers recall swapping their prized earbuds for basic wired headsets just to escape the shrill sound.

Attempts to fix the problem by readjusting the foam tips often intensify the feedback. A few users claim covering the microphone unintentionally triggers even louder shrieks, suggesting a link between pressure shifts, noise cancellation circuitry, and the earbud’s external mic setup. It appears that both left and right earbuds can be affected, sometimes at random, frustrating those who trusted Apple’s boast of ANC being four times stronger than the original.