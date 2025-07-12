Airtel listed a new prepaid plan with unlimited calling at Rs. 189- All details

Airtel has announced a new affordable prepaid plan in India at under Rs. 200 with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calling. This new prepaid plan at a price of just Rs. 189, which makes it the cheapest recharge option with unlimited calling. It comes as a great option for budget-conscious buyers to enjoy calling, data, and SMS benefits at an affordable price. The plan offers 21 days' validity, which is quite impressive for the price and offering. If you are also looking for affordable Airtel prepaid plans, then know what this new plan offers at just Rs. 189.

Airtel Rs. 189 prepaid plan Airtel’s new Rs. 189 prepaid plan has now been listed on the Airtel app and website, but the company has not made any official announcement. The plan comes with a 21-day validity period, which includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls in India. With the validity period, users can enjoy 1GB of data and a total of 300 SMS.

This plan is more suited to people with less data or OTT streaming requirements. The pre-paid plan satisfies the needs of people who prefer to stay connected via calls. This plan may satisfy the needs of customers in rural and semi-urban areas. However, if you just pay Rs.10 extra, you can enjoy the Rs. 199 plan, which also includes unlimited calling, 2GB data, and a longer validity of 28 days. This gives the customer 7 days of extra calling benefits and free Hello Tunes for 30 days.

