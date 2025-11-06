Alexa Plus arrives in Amazon Music with conversational discovery on iOS and Android

Alexa Plus is now built into the Amazon Music app. You can talk to it to find and play songs. Early Access users on iOS and Android can talk to Alexa Plus in the app and ask for music the way they would ask a well informed friend. You can start with a fragment of a lyric, a mood, an era or even the theme from a show, then narrow the results through natural back and forth. The rollout has begun for Early Access across all Amazon Music tiers, with broader availability to follow.

Inside Amazon Music, discovery moves beyond single commands. Alexa Plus can surface an artist’s influences and discography, trace the samples behind a track and explain what a song is about. The goal is to close the gap between a passing thought and a playlist that fits it, whether you ask for nineties pop without boy bands or for flamenco inspired music from Spanish artists in the style of Rosalia. This is designed for deeper, more curious browsing rather than a button that simply plays the next track.

Amazon’s early numbers explain the move. In testing, people explored roughly three times more music with Alexa Plus, and those who asked for recommendations listened to nearly 70% more. Time spent listening is still the currency in streaming, so a feature that gets users to try more and stay longer matters.

To try it, update the Amazon Music app, open it and tap the “a” button in the lower right corner to speak to Alexa Plus. Access is limited to Early Access participants for now, but it works across subscription tiers and the company says more users will be added over time. Keeping the entry point inside the app ensures the experience stays close to where listening already happens.

Competitors have been working on AI driven curation for a while, often framed as a DJ that learns your taste. Amazon’s approach leans into open ended questions and quick follow ups, with answers that add context, history and links between artists and scenes. Seen this way, Alexa Plus is not only choosing the next song; it is explaining why that song belongs in your queue, which can shape habits inside a streaming app.

Privacy and control remain central when assistants become more conversational, especially in apps that accept voice queries. Alexa Plus in Amazon Music is accessed on demand inside the app. You decide when to use it, and you can stick to text if you prefer. As availability expands, familiar questions about data retention and user controls will matter, but the focus at launch is better discovery inside the app people already use.

Putting a more capable assistant where listening already happens reduces friction and can keep subscribers engaged without asking them to switch devices or learn a new interface. For listeners, the value shows up in everyday moments when you remember a single line from a chorus, a scene from a series or a mood you want to keep going. If Alexa Plus reliably turns those prompts into the right songs and adjusts quickly when you steer it, the feature will feel less like a novelty and more like part of how you browse.

