Alexa Plus now lets Fire TV users describe a movie scene and jump straight to that moment on Prime Video

Amazon is adding a new Alexa Plus feature to Fire TV that is built for people who remember scenes, not titles. Instead of scrubbing through a movie to find “that one moment,” you can now describe the scene out loud and jump straight to it on Prime Video. The feature was first teased during Amazon’s September hardware event and is now rolling out on Fire TV devices. It works only with Prime Video for now and uses Amazon’s X-Ray tech, which already knows who is on screen and what is happening in each scene.

With Alexa Plus, you do not need to remember the movie name. You can talk about what you recall from the scene and let Alexa handle the rest. That can be a short description of what is happening, a character name, an actor, a location or even a famous line. For example, you might ask for “the train scene in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” or “the proposal scene in Jab We Met,” and Fire TV will try to jump to that exact part of the film instead of making you fast-forward.

How to use Alexa Plus to find a movie scene? Amazon says the feature works with thousands of movies on Prime Video and tens of thousands of tagged scenes. It uses information from X-Ray, subtitles and other metadata to figure out where a moment sits inside a movie. On top of that, Alexa Plus relies on AI models, including Amazon Nova and Anthropic Claude, to understand your voice command and connect it to the right film and time stamp, even when you do not say the title.

Advertisement

There are some clear limits at launch. The feature is available only on Fire TV devices and only inside Prime Video. It works with movies that are included in a Prime membership, as well as titles you have rented or bought on Prime Video. It also depends on scenes being indexed in advance, so if a film has not been processed yet, Alexa Plus may not be able to jump to the moment you want. TV shows are not supported right now, but Amazon says support for series and more scenes will be added later.

Alexa Plus is not a big shake-up for Fire TV, but it does fix a problem most of us know well. You can see a scene clearly in your head and still have no idea where it comes in the film. If Amazon keeps adding more films and then TV shows, a short line to Alexa could be the quickest way to jump back to those moments on Prime Video.