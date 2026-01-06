Alienware teases a “Covert” ultraslim gaming laptop line and a new entry level model at CES 2026

Alienware spent 2025 doing something it usually avoids. It trimmed the noise. Instead of juggling a crowded catalogue, Dell folded much of its gaming range into a relaunched Area 51 family, built around one 18-inch machine and two 16-inch models. It felt like a reset year, the kind that usually comes right before a brand starts expanding again.

CES 2026 is where that expansion begins to take shape. Alienware is teasing two new laptop classes it wants to launch later this year, and the play is obvious. One is about getting thinner and less shouty. The other is about lowering the barrier to entry for people who want Alienware without signing up for flagship pricing.

The flashier tease is an ultraslim line Alienware is calling Covert. The company is talking about a chassis around 17mm thick, putting it in the same lane as thin gaming favourites from Razer and Asus. This is not Alienware trying to build a thin office laptop. It is Alienware trying to prove it can do serious gaming in a frame you would not hesitate to take into a meeting.

Alienware’s own pitch leans into that split life. It says the laptop is built for gamers first, but should also hold up for creative work and everyday productivity. That reads like a small design correction. Plenty of buyers use one laptop for everything, and a loud gamer look can feel awkward the moment you step outside your room. A calmer shell, a cleaner lid, fewer visual cues, those choices matter more than brands like to admit.

Covert is set to come in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, which is the sensible pairing. Fourteen is where thin gaming feels portable. Sixteen is where most people end up when they want a bigger screen without dragging an 18 inch slab around. Alienware has also hinted at bringing OLED to its 16 inch Area 51 models, which could be a strong move if it gets brightness behaviour and panel care right.

The other tease is the one that could change who Alienware sells to. The company says it is working on a cheaper, entry level gaming laptop line, stepping into the gap left by Dell’s G series being retired. Alienware is not pretending it will match Area 51 materials or top parts. What it is promising is the stuff buyers actually notice when a laptop is pushed hard. Build feel, thermals, and sustained performance.

