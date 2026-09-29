Always have dozens of Chrome tabs open? Here is how much RAM you actually need in your laptop

Keeping dozens of Chrome tabs open is common when you work across documents, emails, websites and video calls. But as the number of tabs grows, your laptop needs more memory to keep everything responsive. This is where choosing the right amount of RAM becomes important, especially when buying a new laptop.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor 45 Tops (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD), 2K 14''/35.6cm, Win11, Office24, Silver, 1.29kg, he0014QU, Multi-Day Battery, AI Laptop View Details ₹79,990 Check Offers acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details Check Offers Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 5 40 15.6" (39.6cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/Microsoft 365 Basic + Office 2024/Grey/1.6Kg), 82XQ01HQIN View Details Check Offers Dell 15 (Previously Inspiron) Laptop, 14th Gen Intel Core i3/Core 3 100U Processor, 16GB DDR4, 512 SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, 15.6" FHD 120Hz IPS AG 250 nit Display, Win 11 + Office 2024, Black, 1.63Kg View Details Check Offers Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, HD, 15.6", Windows 11 Home, MS Office 21, Cloud Grey, 1.61Kg, 82R400ERIN, Integrated AMD Graphics, 1Yr ADP Free, Thin and Light Laptop View Details ₹59,230 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

For basic use, 8GB can still work, but 16GB has become a more practical starting point for regular multitasking. Users who keep heavier workloads running at the same time may benefit from 24GB or 32GB. Here is what each RAM option means for everyday laptop use.

The HP OmniBook 5 OLED is a lightweight 14 inch laptop built around Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform. It combines 16GB LPDDR5x RAM with 512GB SSD storage and a 45 TOPS NPU for Copilot+ PC features. Its 2K OLED display is the standout feature, while the 1.29kg chassis makes it easy to carry. HP also claims multi day battery life, making this a practical option for office work, study, browsing and entertainment when portability and endurance matter.

Specifications Display 14 inch 2K OLED display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X with 45 TOPS NPU RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU Operating system Windows 11 Home Reasons to buy Sharp OLED display with excellent contrast. Lightweight design with strong battery life. Reason to avoid ARM compatibility can vary between applications. Not designed for serious gaming.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally appreciate the lightweight design, OLED screen, responsive everyday performance and battery endurance. Some users, however, mention software compatibility limitations that can appear with certain Windows applications.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a lightweight laptop with an excellent display, long battery life and modern AI features for everyday office work, study, browsing and entertainment.

2. acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Acer Aspire Lite is a straightforward 15.6 inch laptop designed for everyday office work, study and browsing. It uses a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 1305U processor paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. The Full HD display, metal body and 1.59kg weight give it a practical combination of portability and usability. With Windows 11 Home and a 36Wh battery, it is aimed at users who need a simple productivity machine rather than demanding performance.

Specifications Display 15.6 inch Full HD display Processor Intel Core i3 1305U RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Integrated Intel graphics Battery 36Wh Reasons to buy Metal body feels more premium. 16GB RAM is useful for multitasking. Reason to avoid Small battery capacity. Not suitable for demanding workloads.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally like the metal construction, lightweight design, keyboard and everyday performance. Some feedback points to the modest battery capacity and basic display as areas where the laptop feels more budget oriented.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a reasonably light 15.6 inch laptop for documents, browsing, classes and video calls, without paying extra for performance hardware you may not need.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 combines an AMD Ryzen 5 processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage in a relatively light 15.6 inch chassis. Its Full HD display is suitable for everyday productivity, while the backlit keyboard is useful for working in dim environments. Windows 11 and Office 2024 are included, making it ready for work or study out of the box. At 1.6kg, it balances a larger screen with reasonable portability for daily use.

Specifications Display 15.6 inch Full HD anti glare display Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7430U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon graphics Operating system Windows 11 Home Reasons to buy Good balance of performance and portability. Backlit keyboard is useful for night work. Reason to avoid Display brightness is fairly basic. Integrated graphics limit gaming performance.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally appreciate the performance, keyboard, build quality and value for everyday tasks. Some reviews mention average speakers and display quality, particularly when compared with more premium Lenovo models.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you need a dependable everyday laptop for office work, study and multitasking. The Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM and backlit keyboard provide a practical combination for regular use.

The Dell 15 is an everyday productivity laptop with a 15.6 inch Full HD IPS display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It combines a Core 3 100U processor with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it suited to browsing, documents, video calls and general office work. The 250 nit anti glare screen keeps reflections under control, while Windows 11 and Office 2024 are included. At 1.63kg, it remains reasonably manageable for daily commuting.

Specifications Display 15.6 inch FHD IPS, 120Hz, 250 nits Processor Intel Core 3 100U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Operating system Windows 11 Home Reasons to buy 120Hz display feels smoother during everyday use. Good RAM and storage combination. Reason to avoid 250 nit brightness is modest. Processor is aimed at basic workloads.

What are buyers saying? Buyer feedback generally highlights the smooth 120Hz display, keyboard, build and everyday performance. Some users consider the display brightness and battery life average, particularly for outdoor use or heavier workloads.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a large Full HD screen with a smoother 120Hz refresh rate, alongside enough memory and storage for everyday office work, study and browsing.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 is an affordable 15.6 inch laptop built for everyday productivity. Its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor is paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, giving it enough hardware for documents, browsing, streaming and multitasking. The 1.61kg chassis remains relatively light for a 15.6 inch machine. It runs Windows 11 Home and includes Microsoft Office 2021, while integrated AMD graphics keep it focused on productivity rather than gaming.

Specifications Display 15.6 inch HD display Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Integrated AMD graphics Operating system Windows 11 Home Reasons to buy Ryzen 5 offers good everyday performance. 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD are useful. Reason to avoid HD resolution is dated. Not suitable for demanding gaming.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally appreciate the performance, lightweight design, keyboard and value. The biggest criticism is the HD display, which looks less sharp than Full HD panels found on similarly priced alternatives.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if performance and storage matter more than display resolution. The Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD make it capable for everyday work and study.

The HP 15 is a mainstream 15.6 inch laptop aimed at everyday work, study and home use. It combines an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its Full HD anti glare micro edge display offers a practical workspace, while the backlit keyboard helps when working at night. HP also includes an FHD webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11, Office 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic, making it ready for productivity.

Specifications Display 15.6 inch Full HD anti glare micro edge display Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon graphics Camera FHD camera with privacy shutter Reasons to buy Good everyday productivity performance. Privacy shutter adds useful camera security. Reason to avoid Integrated graphics limit gaming. Display brightness is fairly basic.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally praise the performance, keyboard, lightweight design and overall usability. Some reviews mention average battery life and display brightness, particularly for users expecting more from the screen.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a balanced HP laptop for work or study with 16GB RAM, fast SSD storage, a Full HD display and useful features such as a backlit keyboard and privacy shutter.

The Lenovo V15 is a business focused 15.6 inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Its Full HD anti glare display offers a spacious workspace for documents and spreadsheets, while the 250 nit brightness keeps it positioned as a practical office machine. At 1.65kg, it is reasonably portable despite the larger screen. Windows 11 and integrated AMD graphics complete a productivity focused package for office and professional use.

Specifications Display 15.6 inch Full HD anti glare, 250 nits Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon graphics Operating system Windows 11 Home Reasons to buy Ryzen 7 provides strong everyday performance. Large Full HD anti glare display. Reason to avoid Display brightness is only 250 nits. Integrated graphics are not gaming focused.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally like the Ryzen 7 performance, keyboard and value for office work. Some feedback points to the average display brightness and speakers, keeping the laptop focused more on productivity than entertainment.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you need stronger processing performance for office multitasking while still wanting a relatively light 15.6 inch laptop. The Ryzen 7 and 16GB RAM suit demanding productivity workloads.

Factors to consider when choosing laptop RAM Number of Chrome tabs: If you regularly keep dozens of tabs open, more RAM can help maintain smoother multitasking.

Apps you use: Check how much memory your work, creative or productivity software typically requires.

Multitasking habits: Running Chrome alongside video calls, spreadsheets and other apps increases memory demand.

Future use: Choosing enough RAM now can help a laptop remain useful as your software needs increase.

Upgrade support: Check if the laptop allows RAM upgrades, as some newer models have memory soldered to the motherboard. Top 3 features of best laptop

Laptop Display Processor RAM HP OmniBook 5 OLED 14 inch 2K OLED Snapdragon X 16GB LPDDR5x Acer Aspire Lite 15.6 inch Full HD Intel Core i3 1305U 16GB Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.6 inch Full HD AMD Ryzen 5 7430U 16GB Dell 15 15.6 inch Full HD IPS, 120Hz Intel Core 3 100U 16GB DDR4 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 15.6 inch HD AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 16GB HP 15 15.6 inch Full HD anti glare AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 16GB DDR4 Lenovo V15 15.6 inch Full HD anti glare AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 16GB

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