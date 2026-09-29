Always have dozens of Chrome tabs open? Here is how much RAM you actually need in your laptop

Keeping dozens of Chrome tabs open is common when you work across documents, emails, websites and video calls. But as the number of tabs grows, your laptop needs more memory to keep everything responsive. This is where choosing the right amount of RAM becomes important, especially when buying a new laptop.
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For basic use, 8GB can still work, but 16GB has become a more practical starting point for regular multitasking. Users who keep heavier workloads running at the same time may benefit from 24GB or 32GB. Here is what each RAM option means for everyday laptop use.
The HP OmniBook 5 OLED is a lightweight 14 inch laptop built around Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform. It combines 16GB LPDDR5x RAM with 512GB SSD storage and a 45 TOPS NPU for Copilot+ PC features. Its 2K OLED display is the standout feature, while the 1.29kg chassis makes it easy to carry. HP also claims multi day battery life, making this a practical option for office work, study, browsing and entertainment when portability and endurance matter.
Sharp OLED display with excellent contrast.
Lightweight design with strong battery life.
ARM compatibility can vary between applications.
Not designed for serious gaming.
Buyers generally appreciate the lightweight design, OLED screen, responsive everyday performance and battery endurance. Some users, however, mention software compatibility limitations that can appear with certain Windows applications.
Choose it if you want a lightweight laptop with an excellent display, long battery life and modern AI features for everyday office work, study, browsing and entertainment.
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The Acer Aspire Lite is a straightforward 15.6 inch laptop designed for everyday office work, study and browsing. It uses a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 1305U processor paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. The Full HD display, metal body and 1.59kg weight give it a practical combination of portability and usability. With Windows 11 Home and a 36Wh battery, it is aimed at users who need a simple productivity machine rather than demanding performance.
Metal body feels more premium.
16GB RAM is useful for multitasking.
Small battery capacity.
Not suitable for demanding workloads.
Buyers generally like the metal construction, lightweight design, keyboard and everyday performance. Some feedback points to the modest battery capacity and basic display as areas where the laptop feels more budget oriented.
Choose it if you want a reasonably light 15.6 inch laptop for documents, browsing, classes and video calls, without paying extra for performance hardware you may not need.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 combines an AMD Ryzen 5 processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage in a relatively light 15.6 inch chassis. Its Full HD display is suitable for everyday productivity, while the backlit keyboard is useful for working in dim environments. Windows 11 and Office 2024 are included, making it ready for work or study out of the box. At 1.6kg, it balances a larger screen with reasonable portability for daily use.
Good balance of performance and portability.
Backlit keyboard is useful for night work.
Display brightness is fairly basic.
Integrated graphics limit gaming performance.
Buyers generally appreciate the performance, keyboard, build quality and value for everyday tasks. Some reviews mention average speakers and display quality, particularly when compared with more premium Lenovo models.
Choose it if you need a dependable everyday laptop for office work, study and multitasking. The Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM and backlit keyboard provide a practical combination for regular use.
The Dell 15 is an everyday productivity laptop with a 15.6 inch Full HD IPS display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It combines a Core 3 100U processor with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it suited to browsing, documents, video calls and general office work. The 250 nit anti glare screen keeps reflections under control, while Windows 11 and Office 2024 are included. At 1.63kg, it remains reasonably manageable for daily commuting.
120Hz display feels smoother during everyday use.
Good RAM and storage combination.
250 nit brightness is modest.
Processor is aimed at basic workloads.
Buyer feedback generally highlights the smooth 120Hz display, keyboard, build and everyday performance. Some users consider the display brightness and battery life average, particularly for outdoor use or heavier workloads.
Choose it if you want a large Full HD screen with a smoother 120Hz refresh rate, alongside enough memory and storage for everyday office work, study and browsing.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 is an affordable 15.6 inch laptop built for everyday productivity. Its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor is paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, giving it enough hardware for documents, browsing, streaming and multitasking. The 1.61kg chassis remains relatively light for a 15.6 inch machine. It runs Windows 11 Home and includes Microsoft Office 2021, while integrated AMD graphics keep it focused on productivity rather than gaming.
Ryzen 5 offers good everyday performance.
16GB RAM and 512GB SSD are useful.
HD resolution is dated.
Not suitable for demanding gaming.
Buyers generally appreciate the performance, lightweight design, keyboard and value. The biggest criticism is the HD display, which looks less sharp than Full HD panels found on similarly priced alternatives.
Choose it if performance and storage matter more than display resolution. The Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD make it capable for everyday work and study.
The HP 15 is a mainstream 15.6 inch laptop aimed at everyday work, study and home use. It combines an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its Full HD anti glare micro edge display offers a practical workspace, while the backlit keyboard helps when working at night. HP also includes an FHD webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11, Office 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic, making it ready for productivity.
Good everyday productivity performance.
Privacy shutter adds useful camera security.
Integrated graphics limit gaming.
Display brightness is fairly basic.
Buyers generally praise the performance, keyboard, lightweight design and overall usability. Some reviews mention average battery life and display brightness, particularly for users expecting more from the screen.
Choose it if you want a balanced HP laptop for work or study with 16GB RAM, fast SSD storage, a Full HD display and useful features such as a backlit keyboard and privacy shutter.
The Lenovo V15 is a business focused 15.6 inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Its Full HD anti glare display offers a spacious workspace for documents and spreadsheets, while the 250 nit brightness keeps it positioned as a practical office machine. At 1.65kg, it is reasonably portable despite the larger screen. Windows 11 and integrated AMD graphics complete a productivity focused package for office and professional use.
Ryzen 7 provides strong everyday performance.
Large Full HD anti glare display.
Display brightness is only 250 nits.
Integrated graphics are not gaming focused.
Buyers generally like the Ryzen 7 performance, keyboard and value for office work. Some feedback points to the average display brightness and speakers, keeping the laptop focused more on productivity than entertainment.
Choose it if you need stronger processing performance for office multitasking while still wanting a relatively light 15.6 inch laptop. The Ryzen 7 and 16GB RAM suit demanding productivity workloads.
|Laptop
|Display
|Processor
|RAM
|HP OmniBook 5 OLED
|14 inch 2K OLED
|Snapdragon X
|16GB LPDDR5x
|Acer Aspire Lite
|15.6 inch Full HD
|Intel Core i3 1305U
|16GB
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
|15.6 inch Full HD
|AMD Ryzen 5 7430U
|16GB
|Dell 15
|15.6 inch Full HD IPS, 120Hz
|Intel Core 3 100U
|16GB DDR4
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1
|15.6 inch HD
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
|16GB
|HP 15
|15.6 inch Full HD anti glare
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
|16GB DDR4
|Lenovo V15
|15.6 inch Full HD anti glare
|AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
|16GB
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FAQs
Is 8GB RAM enough for Chrome?
Yes, but it can feel limiting with many tabs and other apps open together.
Is 16GB RAM enough for most laptop users?
For most everyday users, 16GB offers a good balance for browsing, work and multitasking.
Do more Chrome tabs need more RAM?
Yes. Each tab can use memory, especially when websites contain video, graphics or web apps.
Who should consider 32GB RAM?
Users running demanding software, large projects and several memory intensive apps at the same time.
Does more RAM make a laptop faster?
More RAM helps with multitasking, but overall speed also depends on the processor, storage and software.