Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch launched in India with exciting Prime Day sale offer

Amazfit finally announces the Active 2 Square smartwatch in India, just a few weeks after its global debut. It is a mid-range smartwatch, offering advanced health and fitness tracking features. Unlike other smartphones, the Active 2 Square features a square design with sapphire glass, giving a unique yet vintage look. With the new Amazfit addition, buyers can get access to popular features such as Bluetooth calling, BioTracker, advanced sensors, satellite systems, and much more. Alongside the smartwatch’s intuitive features, Amazfit is announcing an exclusive Amazon Prime Day sale offer, where buyers can get the Active 2 Square at a 50% discount.

Amazfit Active 2 Square: Specifications and features The Amazfit Active 2 Square features a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with sapphire glass and a stainless steel frame. The display offers up to 2000nits peak brightness, and it also comes with an ambient light sensor for adequate display brightness in different lighting conditions. For the health tracking matrix, the smartphone features dual-LED BioTracker 6.0 PPG and advanced sensors like Barometer, accelerometer, and gyroscope for activity tracking.

The Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch also supports female health tracking with the Wild.AI app. It helps track menstrual and hormonal cycles for females to keep their health in check. It also provides readiness Score on a daily basis and HRV-based recovery data. Additionally, the smartwatch offers more than 160 sports modes that include HYROX Race Mode, smart strength training, and more with Smart Recognition. It also enables users to create to-do lists, set calendar reminders, call notifications, and sedentary reminders. Lastly, the Active 2 Square offers up to 10 days of battery life, and it offers 5 ATM water resistance. It runs on Zepp OS 5 and supports Zepp Flow AI voice control.

Amazfit Active 2 Square: Price and availability The Amazfit Active 2 Square is originally priced at Rs.25999 in India. It will be available to purchase in online and offline stores. However, Amazon Prime members could get early access to book the smartwatch today, July 10, on Amazon. Additionally, during the Amazon Prime Day sale, from July 12 to July 14, the Amazfit Active 2 Square will be available at just Rs.12999. Therefore, buyers can avail 50% discount on the newly launched smartwatch.