Amazfit Active 2 Square review: 7 things you should know before buying

I had a preconceived notion about smartwatches, thinking of them as glorified step counter and fitness trackers. That changed since I started using the Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch. After using the smartwatch for 2 weeks during commute, running, cycling and even sleeping, I have a changed perspective. The design is not loud, the dial not too big, and the UI is not too complex. The positives are surely high, but there are some quirks too. These are the 8 things you should know before feeling impressed and buying the Amazfit Active 2 Square.

Advertisement

Design and build: Sharp looks, balanced feel The Active 2 Square goes for the classic Apple Watch-style square design, and it does it well. The stainless steel frame adds weight without feeling bulky, while the sapphire glass gives it a solid, scratch-resistant finish. The silicon strap is soft and snug enough for all-day wear, even during workouts.

Amazfit Active 2 Square review

Advertisement

The leather strap that comes with the alternate variant, however, feels cheaper than it looks and doesn’t quite match the otherwise polished build. That said, nothing about this watch feels plasticky or flimsy. It holds up in work meetings and during morning runs. The design is clearly aimed at users who don’t want something sporty or chunky screaming “fitness tracker.”

Display: Bright enough for Indian summers The 1.75-inch AMOLED screen is sharp (390x450 resolution) and impressively bright, especially outdoors. At up to 2,000 nits, it’s easily readable under direct sunlight, even at medium brightness. I left the always-on display turned on the whole time and didn’t notice a drastic dip in battery life, which is rare at this price.

Advertisement

Amazfit Active 2 Square review

The bezels are minimal, and there’s just enough screen real estate for smooth navigation. Colours pop, text is crisp, and the UI animations feel fluid and snappy.

Performance and connectivity: Smooth all-around Bluetooth 5.2 ensures steady connectivity, and pairing with both Android and iOS was painless. The Zepp app handled sync tasks like data transfers, notification mirroring, and even firmware updates went through without a hiccup. Surprisingly, notifications hit the watch before my phone a couple of times. No lag, no ghost connections.

Advertisement

Amazfit Active 2 Square review

Call controls, music playback, camera shutter support, all of it worked as expected. The UI is intuitive, and I didn’t need to dig into menus for basic functions. It was refreshing to be able to reject calls on iPhone instead of staring aimlessly at the screen while getting a call.

Advertisement

Fitness tracking: reliable, not flashy This isn’t trying to be a lab-grade fitness monitor, but it’s consistent and reassuring. Heart rate, SpO2, and respiratory data remained stable when cross-checked with my smart ring. I tried walking, cycling, and running modes. Each tracked distance, pace, and effort zones with decent accuracy. There are over 160 sports modes listed, including niche ones like pickleball and hyrox.

Amazfit Active 2 Square review

Advertisement

If you’re a beginner or someone looking to track workouts without analysis paralysis, this setup works. Sleep tracking was mostly accurate, especially for sleep and wake-up times. Breathing rate and sleep quality summaries also aligned with my other devices.

Battery life: Realistic, respectable Amazfit claims 10 days of battery life under typical usage. I got around 8.5 days on average with moderate use and always-on display activated. That included daily fitness tracking, call alerts, and notifications. Charged it twice in a little more than two weeks and never worried about it dying mid-commute. It fully charges in under 2 hours, which adds to its convenience for busy routines.

Everyday use: Subtle features that stick Beyond health tracking, the watch nails the everyday basics: timers, alarms, weather updates, reminders, and quick replies. The Zepp app doesn’t go overboard with gimmicks, it just works. Custom watch faces, widgets, and shortcut toggles round things out nicely. No crashes, random bugs, or UI hiccups throughout my usage. It’s not a smartwatch trying to be your phone, it’s a watch that helps you stay informed and on track.

Advertisement