Amazfit launches Helio Strap fitness band and Balance 2 smartwatch in India- All details

Amazfit, a popular smart wearable brand, has launched two new health and fitness tracking wearbales, the Helio Strap fitness band and Balance 2 Watch in India. These devices are designed for fitness enthusiasts and athletes who seek training insights, right recovery tools, and a performance matrix. The Amazfit Helio Strap is a screen-free fitness tracker built for people “ who prefer focus over distraction.” On the other hand, the Amazfit Balance 2 is a smartwatch that balances fitness and lifestyle requirements. Know more about these new fitness wearable devices.

Amazfit Helio Strap: Specs and features The Amazfit Helio Strap is a screen-free, distraction-free, and subscription-free fitness band designed for athletes. Even without a screen, the band offers advanced fitness tracking features such as 27 workout modes that include yoga, running and HIIT. It also offers strength and HYROX training support. In addition, the Helio Strap tracks real-time body energy levels by combining sleep, exertion, and stress data. Lastly, it claims to offer 10 days of battery life. The strap can be synced with Amazfit watches and the Zepp App.

Amazfit Balance 2 smartwatch: Specs and features The Amazfit Balance 2 features a 1.5-inch AMOLED display that offers up to 2000 nits of brightness and Sapphire glass protection. The smartwatch offers more than 170 sports modes that include HYROX Mode, strength training, race, swimming, HIIT, and PFT modes. It also comes with scuba and freediving support at up to 45 meters. Similar to the Amazfit Helio Strap, it also offers BioCharge Score that combines sleep, activity, and stress to analyse energy insights.

In addition to the Amazfit Balance 2 offers advanced features such as 32GB storage, 10ATM water resistance, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, BT calling, and more. Lastly, the watch offers up to 21 days of battery life, which is quite impressive.