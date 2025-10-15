Amazfit smartwatches at up to 68% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, best Diwali deals across all price ranges

Amazfit Smartwatches are seeing the biggest price drop of the year, and we have picked the best Diwali deals to make your purchase easy. If you have been waiting to track runs, calls, and sleep, this is your moment. Clear displays, long battery life, and GPS options are all included.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch with BT Phone Calls, Blood Pressure Monitoring, 1.45 AMOLED Display, 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking, Alexa, GPS, WiFi, 12-Day Battery Life, 150 Sports Modes (Infinite Black) View Details ₹9,999 Check Details Amazfit Balance 2 Smart Watch 47mm AMOLED Sapphire Glass Display, Dual Band GPS, 21 Days Battery, 170+ Sport Modes, Hyrox Mode, Accurate Readings, for Android & iPhone View Details ₹24,999 Check Details Amazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO2 Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, Train Smarter with AI Zepp Coach, Black View Details ₹14,999 Check Details Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro Outdoor Smart Watch 48mm Sapphire AMOLED Display, Ti Bezel, Dual Band GPS, Offline Maps, 25 Days Battery, Built-in Flashlight, 10 ATM, 180+ Sports Mode for Android & iPhone, Black View Details ₹34,999 Check Details Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch with BT Phone Calls, Blood Pressure Monitoring, 1.45”AMOLED Display, 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking, Alexa, GPS, WiFi, 12-Day Battery Life, 150 Sports Modes (Leather Brown) View Details ₹9,999 Check Details View More

Diwali is next week, and only a few days remain. Stock moves fast, so shortlist now and match features to your budget and routine. We have covered every price band, from entry to premium. If a watch feels right for you, add it to cart today and lock the deal.

Top deals on Amazfit smartwatches:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Amazfit smartwatches up to 68% off from ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 10,000 Shop Amazfit smartwatch deals during the Amazon Diwali Sale with curated picks under ₹10,000, perfect for first time buyers who want GPS, AMOLED, and long battery life.

Prices are also tracked for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, so you can compare quickly, shortlist confidently, and grab the right watch for fitness, calls, and sleep tracking right now.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Amazfit smartwatches up to 56% off from ₹ 11,000 to ₹ 15,000 Looking in this range? Explore Amazfit smartwatch deals during the Amazon Diwali Sale, covering fitness ready picks with AMOLED screens, GPS, and long battery.

We also track prices across Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 to keep you informed. Shortlist by health metrics, calling support, and strap style, then buy confidently within the ₹11,000 to 15,000 price band.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Amazfit smartwatches up to 50% off from ₹ 15,000 to 30,000+ Explore Amazfit smartwatch deals in this range during the Amazon Diwali Sale. Expect AMOLED displays, accurate GPS, and long battery life for fitness and daily use. We’re also tracking prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 so you can compare and time your purchase.

Shortlist by calling support, training modes, build quality, and strap comfort. Pick the watch that fits your routine and budget.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...