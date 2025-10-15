Amazfit smartwatches at up to 68% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, best Diwali deals across all price ranges

Amazfit smartwatches in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 come with Diwali deals across every price range. We have covered picks from entry models to premium options, so you can compare quickly and buy as per your convenience and budget. Shop wisely.

Kanika Budhiraja
15 Oct 2025
Amazfit Smartwatches are seeing the biggest price drop of the year, and we have picked the best Diwali deals to make your purchase easy. If you have been waiting to track runs, calls, and sleep, this is your moment. Clear displays, long battery life, and GPS options are all included.

Our Picks

Diwali is next week, and only a few days remain. Stock moves fast, so shortlist now and match features to your budget and routine. We have covered every price band, from entry to premium. If a watch feels right for you, add it to cart today and lock the deal.

Top deals on Amazfit smartwatches:

Amazfit smartwatches up to 68% off from 5,000 to 10,000

Shop Amazfit smartwatch deals during the Amazon Diwali Sale with curated picks under 10,000, perfect for first time buyers who want GPS, AMOLED, and long battery life.

Prices are also tracked for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, so you can compare quickly, shortlist confidently, and grab the right watch for fitness, calls, and sleep tracking right now.

Amazfit smartwatches up to 56% off from 11,000 to 15,000

Looking in this range? Explore Amazfit smartwatch deals during the Amazon Diwali Sale, covering fitness ready picks with AMOLED screens, GPS, and long battery.

We also track prices across Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 to keep you informed. Shortlist by health metrics, calling support, and strap style, then buy confidently within the 11,000 to 15,000 price band.

Amazfit smartwatches up to 50% off from 15,000 to 30,000+

Explore Amazfit smartwatch deals in this range during the Amazon Diwali Sale. Expect AMOLED displays, accurate GPS, and long battery life for fitness and daily use. We’re also tracking prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 so you can compare and time your purchase.

Shortlist by calling support, training modes, build quality, and strap comfort. Pick the watch that fits your routine and budget.

FAQs
Yes, Amazfit smartwatches sync via the Zepp app on iOS and Android.
Most Amazfit smartwatches deliver multi day battery life with typical use.
Many Amazfit smartwatches offer accurate GPS and some support dual band positioning.
Amazfit smartwatches commonly track heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress.
Many Amazfit smartwatches are rated 5 ATM for swim safe tracking.
Most mid to premium Amazfit smartwatches use AMOLED displays for clear visuals.

Meet your Guide

Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’....Read more

