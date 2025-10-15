Amazfit smartwatches at up to 68% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, best Diwali deals across all price ranges

Amazfit Smartwatches are seeing the biggest price drop of the year, and we have picked the best Diwali deals to make your purchase easy. If you have been waiting to track runs, calls, and sleep, this is your moment. Clear displays, long battery life, and GPS options are all included.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch with BT Phone Calls, Blood Pressure Monitoring, 1.45 AMOLED Display, 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking, Alexa, GPS, WiFi, 12-Day Battery Life, 150 Sports Modes (Infinite Black)View Details
₹9,999
Amazfit Balance 2 Smart Watch 47mm AMOLED Sapphire Glass Display, Dual Band GPS, 21 Days Battery, 170+ Sport Modes, Hyrox Mode, Accurate Readings, for Android & iPhoneView Details
₹24,999
Amazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO2 Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, Train Smarter with AI Zepp Coach, BlackView Details
₹14,999
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro Outdoor Smart Watch 48mm Sapphire AMOLED Display, Ti Bezel, Dual Band GPS, Offline Maps, 25 Days Battery, Built-in Flashlight, 10 ATM, 180+ Sports Mode for Android & iPhone, BlackView Details
₹34,999
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch with BT Phone Calls, Blood Pressure Monitoring, 1.45”AMOLED Display, 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking, Alexa, GPS, WiFi, 12-Day Battery Life, 150 Sports Modes (Leather Brown)View Details
₹9,999
Diwali is next week, and only a few days remain. Stock moves fast, so shortlist now and match features to your budget and routine. We have covered every price band, from entry to premium. If a watch feels right for you, add it to cart today and lock the deal.
Shop Amazfit smartwatch deals during the Amazon Diwali Sale with curated picks under ₹10,000, perfect for first time buyers who want GPS, AMOLED, and long battery life.
Prices are also tracked for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, so you can compare quickly, shortlist confidently, and grab the right watch for fitness, calls, and sleep tracking right now.
Looking in this range? Explore Amazfit smartwatch deals during the Amazon Diwali Sale, covering fitness ready picks with AMOLED screens, GPS, and long battery.
We also track prices across Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 to keep you informed. Shortlist by health metrics, calling support, and strap style, then buy confidently within the ₹11,000 to 15,000 price band.
Explore Amazfit smartwatch deals in this range during the Amazon Diwali Sale. Expect AMOLED displays, accurate GPS, and long battery life for fitness and daily use. We’re also tracking prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 so you can compare and time your purchase.
Shortlist by calling support, training modes, build quality, and strap comfort. Pick the watch that fits your routine and budget.
Smartwatches for women at up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals from Titan, Redmi and more
10 best smartwatch offers from top brands, expertly shortlisted to help you choose your next wearable
Top 10 latest launched smartwatches of 2025 from Noise, Garmin, Fire-Boltt and more - The best in wearable technology
Top 10 midrange smartwatches of 2025, offering AMOLED displays, built in GPS, fitness tracking, and solid battery life
Best Android smartwatches in 2025: Top 10 options with AMOLED screens, GPS tracking, fitness modes and long battery life
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.