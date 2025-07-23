Amazon blockbuster offers on microwave ovens! Up to 30% off on LG, Samsung and more

If you’ve been planning to buy a microwave, now’s a good time to hit ‘add to cart.’ Amazon is running some great offers on microwave ovens, with up to 30% off on brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, and more.

Planning to buy a simple solo microwave for everyday use, a grill microwave for quick meals, or a convection model for baking and roasting, you’ll find great options at major discounts. These microwave ovens are packed with features like auto-cook menus, child lock, and energy-saving modes to make your kitchen routine easier.

It’s a great time to upgrade or replace your old appliance without breaking the bank. But act fast, these deals are only around for a limited time. Check out the blockbuster offers on microwave ovens on Amazon and bring home the one that fits your cooking style and budget.

Get up to 29% off on this versatile Panasonic 23L convection microwave, ideal for small to mid-sized families. It supports reheating, defrosting, grilling, baking, and cooking with ease. The 360° Heat Wrap technology ensures even heat distribution for consistent cooking, while the Magic Grill feature crisps food perfectly on the outside and keeps it juicy inside.

With 61 auto-cook menus, this microwave is a great companion for everyday meals. The compact design saves space without compromising capacity.

Specifications Capacity 23L Power Output 800W Auto Cook Menus 61 Special Features 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill Control Panel Touch Key Pad

Enjoy 28% off on the LG 28L Convection Microwave Oven, a smart pick for families of 4 to 6 members. This all-in-one appliance supports baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking. Its standout features include the 360° Motorised Rotisserie for easy barbecuing and the Diet Fry function for low-oil cooking.

With 251 auto-cook menus including Indian and continental dishes it makes everyday cooking simpler. You can even make ghee, curd, paneer, and rotis at home. A must-have for modern kitchens with a focus on health and versatility.

Specifications Capacity 28L Power Output 900W Auto Cook Menus 251 Special Features Diet Fry, 360° Rotisserie, Ghee in 12 mins Control Type Tact Dial

Get 25% off on the Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven, perfect for mid-sized families. With its 360° Heat Wrap technology and Magic Grill feature, it ensures faster, uniform cooking with crispy exteriors and juicy interiors. This microwave comes with 101 auto-cook menus, covering everything from quick snacks to elaborate meals.

Reheating, defrosting, grilling, or baking, it delivers consistently delicious results. Its compact design saves space, and the Vapour Clean function helps keep it fresh and odour-free. A great all-rounder for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications Capacity 27L Power Output 900W Auto Cook Menus 101 Special Features 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill, Vapor Clean Control Panel Touch Key Pad

The IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven is a great pick for everyday kitchen tasks like cooking, reheating, and defrosting. Perfect for families of 3 to 4 members, it offers 69 Indian and continental auto-cook menus along with features like multi-stage cooking, deodorise, delay start, and power save.

It also comes with child-lock protection, making it a safe option for homes with kids. Compact and efficient, this solo microwave is designed for hassle-free cooking with reliable performance.

Specifications Capacity 24L Auto Cook Menus 69 Control Type Touch Key Pad Special Features Deodorise, Delay Start, Power Save Safety Child Lock, Overheat & Sensor Protection

The LG 20L Solo Microwave Oven is perfect for singles, couples, or small families. Designed for everyday tasks like reheating, defrosting, and simple cooking, this model offers 44 auto-cook menus including Indian dishes and health-focused recipes.

Its I-Wave technology ensures even cooking, while features like an anti-bacterial cavity and steam clean keep it hygienic. With energy-saving modes and child-lock safety, it's a compact and reliable choice for basic microwave needs without compromising on features.

Specifications Capacity 20L Power Output 700W Auto Cook Menus 44 Special Features I-Wave, Anti-Bacterial Cavity, Steam Clean Control Type Membrane Keypad

Now available at 20% off, the Samsung 21L Convection Microwave Oven is a compact yet powerful solution for baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting. Ideal for families of 3–4, it offers multiple cooking modes, 6 power levels, and a ceramic enamel cavity that's durable, easy to clean, and backed by a 10-year warranty.

With Auto Cook and Power Defrost functions, everyday meals are quicker and easier. Features like a child lock, eco mode, and 30-sec plus add extra convenience to your daily cooking routine.

Specifications Capacity 21L Power Output 1200W (Microwave) Special Features Auto Cook, Power Defrost, Eco Mode Cavity Type Ceramic Enamel (10-Year Warranty) Control Panel Touch Key Membrane

Now available at 21% off, the LG 28L Convection Microwave is a high-capacity, multi-functional oven perfect for families of 4–6. Whether you're baking, grilling, or making Indian recipes like paneer or ghee, this oven does it all. It comes with 251 auto cook menus, Tandoor Se, Kids' Delight, and Steam Cook options, plus a stainless steel cavity for better hygiene and durability.

Safety features like child lock, self-cleaning cavity, and quartz heater ensure stress-free cooking. A perfect blend of performance, convenience, and smart tech.

Specifications Capacity 28L Power Consumption 1950W (Convection), 1200W (Grill) Auto Cook Menus 251 Special Features Ghee in 12 mins, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean, Dehumidify Control Panel Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

This Samsung 28L Convection Microwave is ideal for families of 4–6 members and perfect for baking, grilling, reheating, and even curd making at home. It features auto cook menus, a ceramic enamel cavity with 10-year warranty, and user-friendly functions like Eco Mode, Defrost, and Yogurt Mode.

With 6 power levels, child lock, and turntable on/off, it offers flexibility and safety. Its hygienic, scratch-resistant interior is easy to clean, making everyday cooking efficient and worry-free.

Specifications Capacity 28L Power Consumption 1400W (Microwave), 1500W (Grill), 2100W (Convection), Max: 2900W Auto Cook Features Indian Recipes, Yogurt/Curd, Dough Proof, Defrost Control Panel Touch Key Pad (Membrane) Special Features Ceramic enamel cavity, Child Lock, Deodoriser, Sound On/Off

The LG 28L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven is ideal for families of 4 to 6 members looking to eat healthy without compromising on taste. With features like Diet Fry, Pasteurised Milk, and Healthy Heart recipes, it offers smart cooking options.

Its Charcoal Lighting Heater ensures food is crispy outside and juicy inside, while the 360° motorised rotisserie makes grilling effortless. With 301 auto-cook menus and a stylish Ebony Regal finish, it’s a versatile kitchen upgrade. Now at 24% off during the Amazon sale!

Specifications Capacity 28 litres Heater Charcoal Lighting Heater Auto Cook Menus 301 recipes Special Features Diet Fry, Pasteurised Milk, Motorised Rotisserie Warranty 1 year on product, 10 years on charcoal heater

Perfect for large families, this IFB microwave offers versatile cooking with convection, grilling, reheating, defrosting, and baking functions. With 101 auto cook menus, a motorised rotisserie, and features like steam clean, keep warm, and deodorise, meal prep becomes effortless.

The touch keypad makes it easy to operate and clean, while the child safety lock adds peace of mind. Backed by a 1-year product warranty and 3-year coverage on the magnetron & cavity, it’s a smart buy, now at 25% off.

Specifications Capacity 30 litres (Ideal for large families) Cooking Modes Convection, Grill, Reheat, Defrost, Express Cooking Control Type Touch key pad (membrane) Auto Cook Menus 101 presets, including rotisserie and weight defrost Warranty 1 year on product, 3 years on magnetron & cavity

