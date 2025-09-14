Amazon Clearance Store! Grab TVs at up to 67% off, from 32 inches to 100 inches, from LG, Samsung, TCL, Sony, and more

The Amazon Clearance Store is back with incredible deals and discounts. Enjoy up to 67% off on smart TVs ranging from 32 inches to 100 inches. This is a fantastic opportunity to grab top brand TVs at extraordinary prices.
Amazon Clearance TVLG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LAView Details
₹44,990
TCL 98 inch TV DealTCL 248 cm (98 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 98C755 (Black)View Details
₹3.00L
Samsung Smart TVSamsung 125 cm (50 Inches) The Serif Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA50LS01TAKLXL (White)View Details
LED Smart TVSony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)View Details
₹75,990
Dolby Atmos TV Dealacer 139 cm (55 inches) G Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GT2851UDFL (Black)View Details
₹28,866
Featuring popular brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and more, the Amazon Clearance Store offers savings across all your favorite models. Either you're refreshing your entertainment space or setting up a new one, now’s the time to get a high quality TV at an amazing price. This is not the chance to miss out on.
Get the LG 55 inch smart LED TV at 38% off now, only at the Amazon Clearance Store. With stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and smart features powered by webOS, this TV offers an exceptional viewing experience.
Enjoy seamless connectivity and superior sound quality, all at a fantastic price with additional bank offers. Don’t miss the chance to bring home this premium TV today.
The TCL 98 inch smart QD Mini LED Google TV is now available at up to 67% off, exclusively at the Amazon Clearance Store. This massive screen offers stunning 4K visuals and is powered by Google TV for a smarter viewing experience.
Enjoy easy access to apps, voice control, and more. Plus, with additional bank offers, it’s the right time to own this giant display at a great price.
This Samsung smart TV is currently at a massive 62% off, exclusively at the Amazon Clearance Store. Experience sharp 4K resolution with QLED technology for rich colours and better contrast.
Powered by Tizen OS, this TV offers easy access to apps and services, with voice control for hands free operation. Plus, enjoy extra savings with bank offers, making this an unbeatable deal.
Get the Sony 65 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV at an exceptional 46% discount, exclusively at the Amazon Clearance Store.
With sharp 4K resolution and Google TV integration, this TV brings all your favourite shows, movies, and apps to life. Voice control lets you navigate effortlessly, and with additional bank offers, it’s a fantastic deal you won’t want to miss.
Grab the Acer 55 inch Google TV at an exclusive 56% discount, available only at the Amazon Clearance Store. This TV boasts a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) for crisp visuals and is powered by Google TV, offering seamless access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime.
With a 60Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos sound, it ensures an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, enjoy extra savings with bank offers, making this a not a missed opportunity.
Amazon Clearance Store offers the Xiaomi 43 inch 4K smart LED TV at 42% off. Enjoy Dolby Vision IQ technology for enhanced visuals and the convenience of Google TV for easy access to apps and streaming services.
Additional savings are available with bank offers, making it an ideal time to bring home a high quality TV. Purchase Google TV at such lowest prices from Amazon today.
The Hisense 100 inch 4K smart QLED TV is now at 40% off in the Amazon Clearance Store sale. Featuring QLED technology, it delivers superior picture quality with deep contrast and rich colours.
With smart TV features, it offers seamless access to streaming apps. Additional bank offers are available to make this deal even better.
The Samsung 55 inch smart LED TV brings superior picture quality with 4K resolution. Powered by Tizen OS, it offers easy access to streaming apps and services.
With multiple HDMI and USB ports, it connects seamlessly to your devices, providing an exceptional viewing experience. Right now it's on an exceptional 51% discount.
The Kodak 32 inch HD Ready Certified Android LED TV offers clear, vibrant visuals with easy Android OS access to apps and streaming. Compact and perfect for smaller spaces, it provides a great viewing experience with built-in features and simple controls.
Now you can buy it at a 32% discount on Amazon, plus with some more instant credit card discounts offered by various banks.
The Samsung 65 inch QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED smart TV offers stunning picture quality with QLED technology. Enjoy smart features like Google Assistant and seamless access to apps.
With an ultra thin design and enhanced sound output, it's the best TV for larger living spaces. Also it's on sale with a 34% off and you can also get additional instant discounts if you buy it today.
