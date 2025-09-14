Amazon Clearance Store! Grab TVs at up to 67% off, from 32 inches to 100 inches, from LG, Samsung, TCL, Sony, and more

The Amazon Clearance Store is back with incredible deals and discounts. Enjoy up to 67% off on smart TVs ranging from 32 inches to 100 inches. This is a fantastic opportunity to grab top brand TVs at extraordinary prices.

Featuring popular brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and more, the Amazon Clearance Store offers savings across all your favorite models. Either you're refreshing your entertainment space or setting up a new one, now’s the time to get a high quality TV at an amazing price. This is not the chance to miss out on.

Top 10 TV deals during Amazon Clearance Store days:

AMAZON CLEARANCE TV

Get the LG 55 inch smart LED TV at 38% off now, only at the Amazon Clearance Store. With stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and smart features powered by webOS, this TV offers an exceptional viewing experience.

Enjoy seamless connectivity and superior sound quality, all at a fantastic price with additional bank offers. Don’t miss the chance to bring home this premium TV today.

Specifications Screen Size 139 cm (55 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Type LED Smart Features webOS Ports HDMI, USB Sound Output Dolby Audio

TCL 98 INCH TV DEAL

The TCL 98 inch smart QD Mini LED Google TV is now available at up to 67% off, exclusively at the Amazon Clearance Store. This massive screen offers stunning 4K visuals and is powered by Google TV for a smarter viewing experience.

Enjoy easy access to apps, voice control, and more. Plus, with additional bank offers, it’s the right time to own this giant display at a great price.

Specifications Screen Size 248 cm (98 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Type QD-Mini LED Smart Features Google TV Sound Output Dolby Audio Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

SAMSUNG SMART TV

This Samsung smart TV is currently at a massive 62% off, exclusively at the Amazon Clearance Store. Experience sharp 4K resolution with QLED technology for rich colours and better contrast.

Powered by Tizen OS, this TV offers easy access to apps and services, with voice control for hands free operation. Plus, enjoy extra savings with bank offers, making this an unbeatable deal.

Specifications Screen Size 125 cm (50 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Type QLED Smart Features Tizen OS Sound Output Dolby Digital Plus

LED SMART TV

Get the Sony 65 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV at an exceptional 46% discount, exclusively at the Amazon Clearance Store.

With sharp 4K resolution and Google TV integration, this TV brings all your favourite shows, movies, and apps to life. Voice control lets you navigate effortlessly, and with additional bank offers, it’s a fantastic deal you won’t want to miss.

Specifications Screen Size 164 cm (65 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Type LED Smart Features Google TV Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sound Output Dolby Audio

DOLBY ATMOS TV DEAL

Grab the Acer 55 inch Google TV at an exclusive 56% discount, available only at the Amazon Clearance Store. This TV boasts a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) for crisp visuals and is powered by Google TV, offering seamless access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime.

With a 60Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos sound, it ensures an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, enjoy extra savings with bank offers, making this a not a missed opportunity.

Specifications Screen Size 139 cm (55 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Type LED Smart Features Google TV Audio Output 24W with Dolby Atmos

XIAOMI GOOGLE TV

Amazon Clearance Store offers the Xiaomi 43 inch 4K smart LED TV at 42% off. Enjoy Dolby Vision IQ technology for enhanced visuals and the convenience of Google TV for easy access to apps and streaming services.

Additional savings are available with bank offers, making it an ideal time to bring home a high quality TV. Purchase Google TV at such lowest prices from Amazon today.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Type LED Smart Features Google TV, Dolby Vision IQ Audio Output Dolby Audio Power Consumption 95 W

The Hisense 100 inch 4K smart QLED TV is now at 40% off in the Amazon Clearance Store sale. Featuring QLED technology, it delivers superior picture quality with deep contrast and rich colours.

With smart TV features, it offers seamless access to streaming apps. Additional bank offers are available to make this deal even better.

Specifications Screen Size 100 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Type QLED Smart Features Smart TV Audio Output Dolby Audio Power Consumption 250 W

The Samsung 55 inch smart LED TV brings superior picture quality with 4K resolution. Powered by Tizen OS, it offers easy access to streaming apps and services.

With multiple HDMI and USB ports, it connects seamlessly to your devices, providing an exceptional viewing experience. Right now it's on an exceptional 51% discount.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Special Features Dynamic Crystal Colour, AirSlim Design, Crystal Processor 4K, Smart Hub

BUDGET SMART TV

The Kodak 32 inch HD Ready Certified Android LED TV offers clear, vibrant visuals with easy Android OS access to apps and streaming. Compact and perfect for smaller spaces, it provides a great viewing experience with built-in features and simple controls.

Now you can buy it at a 32% discount on Amazon, plus with some more instant credit card discounts offered by various banks.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Smart Features Android OS, Built-In Speaker

The Samsung 65 inch QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED smart TV offers stunning picture quality with QLED technology. Enjoy smart features like Google Assistant and seamless access to apps.

With an ultra thin design and enhanced sound output, it's the best TV for larger living spaces. Also it's on sale with a 34% off and you can also get additional instant discounts if you buy it today.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Type QLED Smart Features Google Assistant Special Features Quantum Processor Lite 4K, Quantum HDR, 4K Upscaling, Dual LED

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.