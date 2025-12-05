Amazon confirms December 10 launch for new Kindle Scribe and first colour Scribe Colorsoft

Amazon has officially announced the launch date for its new Kindle Scribe models. The updated Kindle Scribe and the first colour Kindle Scribe Colorsoft will both go on sale on December 10. There will be no preorders, so buyers will have to order them directly from Amazon once sales open. Both devices were announced in September, but until now there was no firm release date. The Kindle Scribe with a front light is priced at $499.99, while the colour Kindle Scribe Colorsoft will cost $629.99. A cheaper Kindle Scribe without a front light is also planned at $429.99, but that model is not arriving on December 10 and is instead expected sometime in 2026.

The Kindle Scribe line is Amazon’s range of e-readers that let you read and write on the same device. You can take notes, mark up documents and sketch directly on the screen, not just read e-books. The first Kindle Scribe came out in 2022, a second version arrived in 2024, and this new model is the third generation. The new Kindle Scribe has a larger 11 inch display, up from 10.2 inches on the earlier model. It is also thin and light for its size, at 5.4mm thick and about 400 grams. Amazon says it is using a new type of texture moulded glass on the front. This is meant to give a bit more resistance when the pen moves across the screen, so writing does not feel too slippery.

View full Image Left image of Kindle Scribe Colorsoft and right image of Kindle Scribe. (Kindle)

On versions with a front light, Amazon has changed the lighting system to use smaller LEDs. The aim is to provide more even lighting across the page. Inside the device, there is a quad core chip, more memory and a faster display, which should help with page turns, switching between notebooks and opening larger files. The bundled pen has also been updated. It now attaches to the side of the Scribe with stronger magnets, which should make it less likely to fall off in a bag or on a desk.

The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft is the first Scribe with a colour E-Ink display. It is aimed at people who read comics, magazines, textbooks or other content that benefits from colour. It is also useful for anyone who likes to use different ink colours for notes and sketches. Amazon says it uses a new rendering system to keep colour content and handwriting quick and clear while still keeping the look of an E-Ink screen.