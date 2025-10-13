Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best high-capacity external hard drives from WD, Seagate and more

Your digital world deserves room to breathe, whether it’s storing photos, videos, project files, or backups. High-capacity external hard drives are essential for keeping your data safe, accessible, and organised.

This Diwali, Amazon is offering compelling deals on external storage — especially on high-capacity HDDs and SSDs. With savings on models from Seagate, WD, Toshiba, SanDisk, and others, now is a great time to expand your storage without breaking the bank. Combine the deals with bank offers or exchange options to maximise your value.

Top deal

The Armor A60 is a rugged portable hard drive built for durability, featuring military-grade shockproof and IPX4 water-resistant protection. Its tough design resists shocks, drops, rain, and dust, making it a strong companion for travel or outdoor use. USB 3.0 delivers high-speed data transfers, and the wrap-around cable is convenient for portability.​

With support for Windows, Mac, and plug-and-play, it's easy to use across platforms. It comes with backup and recovery software, offering added value for data protection.​

Synology’s DS223 is a flexible 2-bay NAS drive designed for home and small office environments, supporting up to 36TB of raw storage. Powered by a quad-core processor and 2GB DDR4 RAM, it excels in data backup, sharing, and surveillance via Synology’s DSM platform. It offers versatile solutions including automatic backups, remote access, and multimedia services.​

Its compact form factor is coupled with low-noise operation and energy efficiency. Built-in USB 3.2 and Gigabit Ethernet make for easy wired connectivity to diverse devices.​

The Gazelle 500GB portable drive combines slim design with solid speed, making it ideal for on-the-go file storage. Its dual-interface (USB 3.0 and Type-C) ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices, from laptops to mobile phones. The drive is lightweight and features plug-and-play operation.​​

An LED indicator shows transfer status, and accessories like cables and adapters are included for easy switching between devices. It’s protected by a 1-year warranty.​

Seagate’s Expansion Desktop 16TB is a high-capacity, plug-and-play external hard drive designed for desktop use. With USB 3.0 and 7200 RPM, it offers quick transfers and is suitable for backup of vast media collections. No software installation is needed; drag-and-drop file saving is supported.​

Data recovery services are included, adding peace of mind. It features a durable enclosure and is compatible with both Windows and Mac (reformatting needed for Mac Time Machine).​

This hub combines massive storage with convenience, featuring both USB-C and USB 3.0 ports for data and device charging. Password-protected and AES-256 encrypted, it provides secure storage with easy backup scheduling via Seagate Toolkit. Compatible with Windows and Mac, it comes with bundled backup and file mirroring software.​ The front-facing ports offer charging for devices even when the PC is off. The design includes long-term warranty and recovery services.​

LaCie’s Rugged Mini is built for field use, offering drop, rain, and crush resistance, plus shock-absorbing edges in signature orange. With a speedy 130 MB/s USB 3.0 interface, it’s perfect for students, photographers, and travelers. It also includes a complimentary month of Adobe Creative Cloud.​ The ultra-compact design makes it very portable, while its strong shell protects against daily hazards.​

This 2TB Seagate drive is designed for Xbox, expanding your game vault with quick USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds and Xbox-certified compatibility. The slim 2.5-inch form makes it portable, while a built-in green LED adds style to your setup. Plug-and-play operation and a 3-year Rescue Service make it ideal for gamers.​ It works seamlessly with all Xbox models, supporting easy anywhere gaming.​

The StoreJet 25M3 offers military-grade shock resistance combined with a fast USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface. Its three-stage shock protection, tough rubberized exterior, and auto-backup feature ensure robust data safety. It supports Mac and Windows, but needs reformatting for Mac use.​ With bundled backup and encryption software, it’s a secure and user-friendly option for portable storage needs.​

WD Elements offers reliable, plug-and-play storage in a lightweight, durable design. It features shock tolerance and SuperSpeed USB 3.0 for quick file transfers. It's formatted NTFS for Windows out of the box and can be reformatted for Mac.​ Ideal as a backup or media drive, it meets reliability standards for long-term use.​

The Seagate One Touch 5TB is a high-capacity portable drive with password protection and Rescue Data Recovery. Its compact, minimalist brushed metal design is meant for style and durability. USB 3.0 ensures fast transfers, while backup can be triggered manually or scheduled automatically.​ It includes Mylio Create and Dropbox trials for extra photo and cloud backup options.​

