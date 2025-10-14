Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Car and bike accessories starting at just ₹499

Every ride deserves an upgrade and this Diwali, it’s time to treat your car or bike to some smart, stylish, and practical accessories. From dash cams that record every journey to tyre inflators that ensure safety, the right gear can make every trip smoother and more enjoyable.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Trueview 2MP Dash Camera with Wi-Fi, Built-in G-Sensor, Microphone, Time Lapse, Emergency Video, Speed Alerts, TrueCloud App Support, 128 GB Micro SD Compatibility (G-Sencer)View Details
₹1,549
Crossbeats RoadEye Dash Cam| WiFi & APP | Full HD 1080P with 150° Wide Angle| Car Camera| Large 3" Screen Dashcam with Night Vision | G-Sensor | Loop Recording| Parking Monitor| Motion Detection|ADASView Details
₹3,499
Amazon Basics Portable DC Digital Tyre Inflator 12V, 150 PSI with Digital Pressure Gauge and LED LightView Details
₹1,199
Portronics Vayu 4.0 Tyre Inflator with 2-in-1 Rechargeable & Corded Power, Preset Inflation Modes, Digital Display, Flashlight Torch, Auto Shut-Off, Air Pump Compressor for Car & Bike (Black)View Details
₹1,799
DADLM® 3 in 1 Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner with Blower | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable,Portable,Rechargeable (1)View Details
₹398
With the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, car and bike accessories start at just ₹499. Expect discounts on popular items like GPS trackers, seat cushions, mobile holders, and cleaning kits. Plus, enjoy added benefits such as bank offers, exchange options, and no-cost EMI, perfect for giving your vehicle the care it deserves this festive season.
Dash cams have become essential for modern drivers, offering continuous recording for safety and peace of mind. They capture every road moment in high definition, helping protect against false claims.
Starting at just ₹1,799 on Amazon Sale 2025, these dash cams bring advanced features like night vision and motion detection to your car, making them a must-have travel companion.
Portable tyre inflators are a must for every car owner, helping maintain perfect tyre pressure anytime, anywhere. They are compact, efficient, and easy to operate even during emergencies.
With up to 65% off during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, these inflators combine utility and value, ensuring your car always runs smoothly and safely on long or short drives.
Car vacuum cleaners help keep interiors spotless, removing dust, crumbs, and dirt from every corner. They are lightweight, cordless, and ideal for quick cleaning sessions between long journeys.
Starting at ₹499 during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, these handy cleaners make car maintenance effortless, combining affordability with convenience for users who value a clean and hygienic vehicle.
GPS trackers offer real-time location updates and safety alerts, helping users monitor their vehicles effortlessly. They are compact, reliable, and suitable for both personal and commercial use.
With up to 80% off on Amazon Sale 2025, these trackers enhance vehicle security without breaking the budget, providing smart connectivity and peace of mind for everyday drivers and fleet owners.
Car air purifiers are designed to remove dust, smoke, and odours, keeping your vehicle’s cabin fresh and breathable. They are compact, easy to install, and ideal for urban driving.
With discounts reaching 68% during the Amazon Sale 2025, these purifiers offer clean air at affordable prices, making every drive more comfortable and healthier for you and your passengers.
